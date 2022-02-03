To
The Chief Minister
Gujarat State
Respected Sir,
We, a group of citizens from different parts of Gujarat, would draw your attention to the inflammatory hate messaging on the social media and public calls for violence against the Muslim community, following the unfortunate, condemnable murder of Kishan Bharwad in Dhandhuka by certain criminal elements. The police have acted with alacrity and efficiency and the investigations are going on, and there is nothing wanting as of now in the action taken by the police, especially now as the culprits have been arrested and even the ATS have been engaged.
Such hate messages and public calls for violence against a community are criminal and dangerous and have the potential of instigating further violence, and it is the duty of the state to track and apprehend such criminal elements to ensure that law and order prevails.
It should be noted that following the unfortunate murder of the youth in Dhandhuka, the protesting mobs in
Dhandhuka and Rajkot had turned unruly and had attacked the police and caused damage to public property too. This indicates how volatile the situation is, and therefore underlines the need for concerted action on the part of the police to ensure that the life, property and livelihoods of the Muslim community across Gujarat are not endangered in any way.
Hence in the best interest of Gujarat we demand that the following steps be taken immediately:
- Direct the police to track, file FIRs against and apprehend those criminal elements propagating hate messages against the Muslim community in the social media and prosecute them.
- The police should take preventive action so that the situation does not go out of control and result in violence against any community.
- Preventive arrests of criminal elements who are likely to foment violence against the Muslims
- Police needs to identify sensitive areas, and protection provided without delay to Muslim settlements where residents are apprehensive of violence by local criminal elements.
We urge you to take cognizance of the hate messaging and call for violent action by dangerous communal outfits and instruct the police to ensure the aforementioned steps.
Sincerely,
Akhilesh Dave
Amar Rana
Ambrish Mehta
Anand Yagnik
Apoorva bhai
Atish Indrekar Chhara
Bhanu Parmar
Bharat Bhil
Bharat Jambucha
Bhargav Oza
Bharti Parmar
Bhavik Raja
Bilal Kagzi
Cedric Prakash
Charul Bharwada
Chinu Srinivasan
Dev Desai
Dr. Ghanshyam Shah
Dr.Hanif Lakdawala
Dwarikanath Rath
Geeta Oza
Govind Parmar
Harish Parmar
Hemant Shah
Hidayat Parmar
Hiren Gandhi
Ikram Mirza
Jagdish Patel
Jatin Sheth
Jayesh A Kotecha
Jharna Pathak
Jimmy Dabhi
Johanna Lokhande
Krishnakant bhai
Maherunnisa Desai
Mahesh Pandya
Manishi Jani
Manjula Pradeep
Mathai K.O.
Meenakshi Joshi
Meenakshi Joshi
Mirkhan
Mohammed Zuber
Msh Sheikh Surat
Mudita Vidrohi
Mujahid Nafees
Navdeep Mathur
Nayan Patel
Neeta Hardikar
Neha Shah
Nikunj Desai
Nimisha Desai
Nirjhari Sinha
Nita Mahadev
Parth Trivedi
Persis Ginwalla
Prakashbhai Shah
Prasad Chacko
Pratik Rupala
Preeti Oza
Rafi Malek
Raghavan Rangarajan
Raju Param
Rakesh Maheriya
Rohit Prajapati
Sanjay Bhave
Satya Oza
Shamshad Pathan
Shantilal Parmar
Sharif Malek
Shaukat Indori
Sheba George
Sugeet Pathakji
Sushila
Sushila Prajapati
Svati Joshi
Swati Desai
Swati Goswami
Tapan Dasgupta
Trupti Parekh
Uttam Parmar
Vaseef Hussain
Vijay Parmar
Vikram Vajir
Vinay Mahajan
Waqar Qazi
Xavier Manjooran
Zuber Shaikh
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX