To

The Chief Minister

Gujarat State

Respected Sir,

We, a group of citizens from different parts of Gujarat, would draw your attention to the inflammatory hate messaging on the social media and public calls for violence against the Muslim community, following the unfortunate, condemnable murder of Kishan Bharwad in Dhandhuka by certain criminal elements. The police have acted with alacrity and efficiency and the investigations are going on, and there is nothing wanting as of now in the action taken by the police, especially now as the culprits have been arrested and even the ATS have been engaged.

Such hate messages and public calls for violence against a community are criminal and dangerous and have the potential of instigating further violence, and it is the duty of the state to track and apprehend such criminal elements to ensure that law and order prevails.

It should be noted that following the unfortunate murder of the youth in Dhandhuka, the protesting mobs in

Dhandhuka and Rajkot had turned unruly and had attacked the police and caused damage to public property too. This indicates how volatile the situation is, and therefore underlines the need for concerted action on the part of the police to ensure that the life, property and livelihoods of the Muslim community across Gujarat are not endangered in any way.

Hence in the best interest of Gujarat we demand that the following steps be taken immediately:

Direct the police to track, file FIRs against and apprehend those criminal elements propagating hate messages against the Muslim community in the social media and prosecute them. The police should take preventive action so that the situation does not go out of control and result in violence against any community. Preventive arrests of criminal elements who are likely to foment violence against the Muslims Police needs to identify sensitive areas, and protection provided without delay to Muslim settlements where residents are apprehensive of violence by local criminal elements.

We urge you to take cognizance of the hate messaging and call for violent action by dangerous communal outfits and instruct the police to ensure the aforementioned steps.

Sincerely,

