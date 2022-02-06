Amnesty International’s declaration of Israel as an apartheid state was a resounding announcement that resonated worldwide. The importance of this announcement is that it came from an organization with a respected reputation globally. Amnesty international has human rights lawyers who study every word before publishing the report.

It is an organization known with a reliable reference, and its information is usually well documented with names, dates, and all details. This is precisely what caused an earthquake in the Zionist state. The Zionist officials described Amnesty International with descriptions of radicalism and a propaganda organization, as the Israeli Foreign Minister said commenting on its report.

However, describing Israel as an apartheid state is not new. President Carter was one of the first to talk about this in his book, Palestine, Peace, Not Apartheid. And Carter’s use of the term apartheid was a strong indication of the path taken by the Zionist state. This book led at the time to angry Zionist reactions as usual. Also, the words of the late Tutu, Archbishop of South Africa, clearly described Israel as an apartheid state.

This, have been said even by many Zionist leaders, such as Yitzhak Rabin and others. The option of a Jewish state devoid of Palestinians or entering into an apartheid regime where Jews have priority have been discussed much by Zionists.

Finally , Zionists do not realize that the world has changed a lot and that the reality of Zionism is unfolding much faster in the era of globalization than it was before.

Dr. Salim Nazzal, a Palestinian-Norwegian historian on the Middle East, He has written extensively on social and political issues in the region.