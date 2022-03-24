A MORALITY of SUNFLOWERS

in Arts/Literature by 24/03/2022

sunflower

 

The angel of death

with a man’s face;

the mother of life

comforting children.

 

Here is where we are

a planet shaken

by war.  People riven.

 

We come to a

turning point in the guilty

history of crime.

 

We gather to listen

to witnessing voices

of blood and corpses.

 

Every one of us, deliberately

or not, declares

something on something of value.

 

Everyone lays

claim to a position

on one side of suffering

or the other.

 

Before (and deciding

between) his pitiless

eyes – the angel of death

and the warm body

of mothering life.

 

Between his war

and murder

and her love.

And sunflowers.

 

David Sparenberg is author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations on Eco Spirituality in the new Earth Spirit.  He is a dedicated peace activist, essayist, and eco-poet.  David lives in the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

