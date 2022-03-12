The West has rightly and vigorously responded to the evil and war criminal Russian invasion of Ukraine but it hypocritically ignores US, US Alliance and Apartheid Israeli invasions of numerous countries in living memory. In vain one cries “All men are created equal” and that “Black, brown, non-European and Palestinian lives matter”. Set out below is a quantitative analysis to increase empathy – what if Australians were to suffer the same egregious and genocidal abuses as the long-suffering Palestinians?

There are presently 15 million mostly direly impoverished Palestinians, specifically 8 million Exiled Palestinians (forbidden on pain of death from stepping foot on the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for over 3,000 years), 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (without human rights, excluded by Israeli apartheid from voting for the government ruling them) and highly abusively confined under military rule to the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp), and 1.9 million Israeli Palestinians (able to vote for the government ruling them but decreed to be Third Class citizens under 65 race-based laws). Of the 15 million Palestinians, 7.1 million actually live in Palestine and indeed constitute 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel. In contrast there are 26 million Australians or roughly 4 times the number of Palestinians living in Palestine.

A key reference for the actual circumstances of the sorely oppressed Palestinians is Gideon Polya, “Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”, Subversion of Australia, 15 April 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/2021-04-15 .

Accordingly, for our empathy-exploring exercise we can conveniently determine the number of Australians hypothetically suffering the conditions of Palestinians in Palestine by multiplying the pertinent Palestinian numbers by 4 as set out below [the actual corresponding Palestinian figures and circumstances are given in square brackets]:

(1). 100% of Australia is occupied by genocidally racist Zionists [100% of Palestine plus part of Syria and Lebanon is ruled by Zionist settler colonialist invaders].

(2). 78% of Australia seized by Zionists in 1948, and 100% seized in 1967 plus some territory of neighbouring countries Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, with successive mass expulsions of Australians [78% of Palestine seized by Zionists in 1948 with expulsion of 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians; 100% of Palestine seized in 1967 with a further 400,000 Arabs expelled].

(3). 500 Australian towns and villages ethnically cleansed in 1948 [500 Palestinian towns and villages ethnically cleansed in 1948].

(4). 28.4 million Australians presently living under Zionist rule in Australia [presently 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid ].

(5). 32.0 million Exiled Australians forbidden on pain of death from stepping foot in Australia ( 28.4 million x 8 million/ 7.1 million = 32 million) [presently there are 8 million Exiled Palestinians as compared to 7.1 million Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel].

(6). 14.2 million impoverished Australian children, 7.1 million Australian women and 21.3 million Australian women and children living under highly abusive Zionist rule [about 50% of Palestinians are children, 25% are women and 75% are women and children].

(7). 10.9 million Australians confined to a blockaded, shelled and bombed Australian Concentration Camp (28.4 million x 2.0 million/ 5.2 million = 10.9 million) [2 million Palestinians highly abusively imprisoned in the blockaded, shelled and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp].

(8). The population density in the hermetically sealed, blockaded and bombed Australian Concentration Camp is a world-leading 5,500 people per square kilometre despite Australia having an area of 7.7 million square kilometres [the population density in the hermetically sealed, blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp is 5,500 people per square kilometre].

(9). 28.4 million Australians under Zionist rule constitute 50% of the Australian Zionist Subjects, the 26.7 million Zionists 47% [7.1 million Indigenous Palestinians are 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel, the 6.8 million Zionists 47%].

(10). Only 7.6 million out of 28.4 million Occupied Australians in Australia can vote for the government ruling them, albeit as Third Class citizens under 65 race-based laws – the remaining 20.8 million are subject to egregious apartheid [1.9 million Israeli Palestinians can vote for the government ruling them but are Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based laws].

(11). The 20.8 million voting-excluded Occupied Australians have zero (0) of the rights sets out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [The 5.2 million voting-excluded Occupied Palestinians have zero (0) of the rights sets out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights].

(12). The Zionist-dominated Australian Parliament makes Hebrew the official language, notes English as a special language, and rejects a bill for equal rights for Australians [the Zionist-dominated Apartheid Israeli Parliament passed a law making Hebrew the official language, notes Arabic as a special language, and recently rejected a bill for equal rights for Arab Israelis].

(13). The per capita GDP is a deadly $3,400 for the 20.8 million voting-excluded Occupied Australians as compared to $46,400 for the voting-permitted Australian and Zionist Subjects of Zionist Australia [the per capita GDP is a deadly $3,400 for the 5.2 million voting-excluded Occupied Palestinians as compared to $46,400 for Israelis].

(14). The life expectancy gap between voting-excluded Occupied Australians and voting citizens of a Zionist-ruled Apartheid Australia is 10 years [The life expectancy gap between Occupied Palestinians and Israelis is 10 years (it is also the gap between Indigenous Australians and non-Indigenous Australians].

(15). In a 2 decade period voting-excluded Occupied Australians suffer 40,000 violent deaths at the hands of Zionists, and 340,000 avoidable deaths from Zionist-imposed imposed deprivation, as compared to about 4,000 Zionists killed by Australians, including 160 killed by Australian homemade rockets fired from the Australian Concentration Camp [in the last 2-decade period Gaza rockets have killed about 40 Israelis as compared to 10,000 Palestinians killed violently by Israelis, 85,000 Palestinians dying avoidably from imposed deprivation, and about 1,000 Israelis killed by Palestinians, including 40 killed by homemade rockets fired from the Gaza Concentration Camp].

[16]. Further to (15), in a 2 decade period in which 380,000 non-voting Occupied Palestinians were actively and passively murdered by Zionists and 4,000 Zionists were killed by Australians, an estimated 11,000 voting Subjects of Zionist-ruled Apartheid Australia were murdered by fellow voting Subjects [an estimated circa 3,000 Israelis were murdered by fellow Israelis in the last 2 decades (on average some 11 Israelis are murdered by fellow Israelis each month i.e. 11 murders per month x 12 months per year x 20 years = 2,640 murders over 2 decades)].

[17]. Annual under-5 infant mortality and avoidable mortality of voting-excluded Occupied Australians are 11,000 and 15,400, respectively, this very roughly corresponding to 2-decade mortality totals of 220,000 and 308,000, respectively [annual under-5 infant mortality and avoidable mortality of voting-excluded Occupied Palestinians are 2,743 and 3,839, respectively, this very roughly corresponding to 2 –decade totals of 55,000 and 77,000, respectively].

[18]. Further to 13-17, the Zionist Occupiers of Australia are grossly violating Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that demand that an Occupier must supply its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [the Zionist Occupiers of Palestine are in gross breach of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention].

[19]. The Zionists Occupiers inflict war criminality, collective punishment, home demolition, poverty seizure, torture and gross abuse of children on the Occupied Australians [the Zionists have inflicted these same abuses on Occupied Palestinians for 55 years since 1967 and for 74 years since 1948).

[20]. Nothing is sacred – inter-ethnic and inter-faith marriages are heavily proscribed by the neo-Nazi racist Zionists in Occupied Australia, with those wanting secular marriage having to go overseas to be married [these same obscene constraints apply to Apartheid Israel and its Subjects].

[21]. 21.3 million voting-excluded Occupied Australians excluded from about 95% of Australia, from Zionist-only buses and from Zionist-only roads [5.1 million Occupied Palestinians are variously excluded from about 95% of Palestine, from Zionist-only buses and from Zionist-only roads].

[22]. Australians love the seaside but of 20.8 million voting-excluded Occupied Australians all but the 8.0 million inmates of the Australian Concentration Camp are excluded from the sea, and the latter are subject to shelling of beaches and shooting if they stray beyond a 15 nautical mile limit [although the name Palestine (Falastina) drives from the coastal Philistines of 3,000 years ago, 3.2 million West Bank Occupied Palestinians are excluded from the sea; 2.0 million inmates of the Gaza Concentration Camp, many deriving from refugees from coastal Palestine including the ethnically cleansed coastal city of Jaffa, are subject to shelling of beaches and shooting if they stray beyond a 15 nautical mile limit ].

[23]. The Zionist occupiers of Australia grossly violate international laws and overwhelmingly internationally supported conventions in 16 areas and condemn popularly-supported Australian leaders and others resisting invasion as “terrorists” [the Zionist occupiers of Palestine are in gross breach of internationally-accepted laws, conventions and standards in 16 areas, namely (i). the UN Charter, (ii). the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (UN Genocide Convention), (iii). the Rights of the Child Convention (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child ), (iv). the UN Refugee Convention ( UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees), (v). the Geneva Conventions, (vi) the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, (vii) the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, (viii). the “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, (ix). the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), (x). the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, (xi). UNGA and UNSC Resolutions, (xii) the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, (xiii). the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, (xiv). the 1926 Slavery Convention or the Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery, (xv). 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, and (xvi). And “Love thy neighbour as thyself” (the core humane “meme” of Humanity as asserted by the wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus but comprehensively rejected by nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel). Popularly supported Hamas and even some Palestinian human rights groups have been “criminalized” as “terrorists” by Apartheid Israel and some pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-apartheid US Alliance countries].

[24]. The Zionist Occupiers subject the Australians to an Australian Genocide as defined by Article 2 of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (UN Genocide Convention): “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [the century-long Palestinian Genocide under the British and thence the Zionists has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million].

[25]. Australia’s allies the Zionist-subverted US, UK, Canada and NATO support the US- and UK-backed Zionist invasion, devastation and ethnic cleansing of Australia [Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel, followed closely by the UK, Canada and NATO. These European countries are mostly members of the anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) that has been condemned by over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations. The US Alliance is rightly opposed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but utterly ignores the Apartheid Israeli invasion and ethnic cleansing of Palestine and the brutal US Alliance invasion of scores of countries since WW2 ].

Final comments.

This exercise in empathy is not completely removed from reality. Thus little known aspects of Jewish history are colonial era attempts to establish race-based Jewish colonies in 20 countries around the World and in particular in the Kimberley region of North West Australia, a venture that gained considerable support but failed by war-time Australian government veto, this accordingly preventing Australia becoming an Apartheid Israel (see Gideon Polya, “Book review: “An Unpromised Land” by Leon Gettler” – How Australia escaped becoming Apartheid Israel”, MWC News, 8 July 2009: https://sites.google.com/site/bookreviewsbydrgideonpolya/gettler-leon ).

The Western has quite rightly responded to the appalling, devastating and war criminal Russian invasion of Ukraine with crippling sanctions applied to the invader. However with an extraordinary lack of empathy, Zionist-subverted and racist Western media utterly ignore the US- and UK-backed Zionist invasion and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, and the brutal and devastating US invasion of scores of countries in living memory (for a detailed and documented analysis see Gideon Polya, “West Rightly Supports Ukraine But Ignores Brutally Occupied Palestine”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2022: https://countercurrents.org/2022/03/west-rightly-supports-ukraine-but-ignores-brutally-occupied-palestine/ ). Another descriptive for “lack of empathy for other peoples” is racism. War is the penultimate in racism and genocide the ultimate in racism. “All men are created equal” and “Black, brown, non-European and Palestinian lives matter”. Please inform everyone you can.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .