EUCHARIST of WAR

in Arts/Literature by 05/03/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

kyiv ukraine

Eat this.

There is not

much time for eating. We

fight and

food is scarce and

getting scarcer.

 

Maybe this is

our last supper? Perhaps

the world is ending?

 

This shattered bone-bread

is bodies of our people –

fallen, falling

bread crumbs and

scattered black seeds of sunflowers.

 

Citizens who are

dismembered sleep now, never

to waken again, cold, voiceless

in the wet snow of war. Dazed

confused, forlorn lovers, lonely

and afraid

seek one another. Search

where the sky is collapsed.

 

One

perhaps an orphaned child in

a heavy, winter coat

or maybe a bundled, homeless cripple

trudges away. Where do the

old and the sick go to hide?

 

Drink this.

Who knows if

and when we might drink again?

Press your lips with us to

the breath and tear-stained cup

and taste the bittersweet of

what it takes for

some human beings to

be allowed to be human.

Humans….

 

This is the blood

of our people – spilling, lamenting

along bombed out

streets, blown buildings and

the fields where

once sunflowers grew. Tall

golden witnesses to bygone peace.

 

We are dying in Ukraine

for freedom.

The whole world is watching.

We are dying.

 

David Sparenberg is the author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations on Eco Spirituality. He is a teacher of existential ecosophy and Eco-poet who lives in the Pacific NW of the United States.

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

We Had But Only Grandfathers
Oh Yemen
Your Foster Child!
The Russian predator/War Never Ends
In Memoriam --
It’s February again……
Shopping Mall or Shocking Mall
Song of the Himalayas

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: