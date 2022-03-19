A new freely downloadable book

I would like to announce the publication of a book which presents many aspects of culture in the Middke Ages. The book may be downloaded and circulated free of charge from the following link:

https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/03/Lives-in-the-Middle-Ages-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf

How the Middle Ages are defined

The Western Roman Empire fell to the attacks of Germanic tribes in 476. The period between this event and the Renaissance is defined as the Middle Ages. Although in some ways this was a dark period for Europe, poetry, music, cathedral building and other arts were highly developed. In the field of exploration, Vikings discovered America long before Columbus.

A golden age for eastern civilizations

The definition of the Middle Ages just given is excessively Eurocentric. It is important to remember that the Middle Ages were years of great scientific and cultural progress for the Islamic world, and for China and India. In this book, we will also discuss the great achievements of these civilizations.

Human history as cultural history

We need to reform our teaching of history so that the emphasis will be placed on the gradual growth of human culture and knowledge, a growth to which all nations and ethnic groups have contributed.

