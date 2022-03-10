We expect authoritarian governments to lie, and anti-racist Jewish American writer I .F. Stone famously opined that “Governments lie”. However the Australian Coalition Government under PM Scott Morrison has adopted blatant, in-your-face lying and falsehood to an extraordinary, Orwellian and Trumpist degree as revealed by Bernard Keane in his scathing book “Lies and Falsehoods. The Morrison Government and the new culture of deceit”.

Bernard Keane (the political editor of the truth-telling, centrist Australian web magazine Crikey) commences his Introduction to “Lies and Falsehoods” with the following blunt assessment: “The prime minister of Australia is a liar. Scott Morrison is a peddler of falsehoods and lies intended to deceive and mislead the public. That statement is at once banal, problematic and a rich topic of discussion. All politicians lie, surely; to single one out for doing so is a statement of the obvious. And yet to state such a plain fact is to tempt a writ for defamation under Australia’s litigant-friendly legal system” (page 1, [1]).

However Bernard Keane perceives that something has radically changed: “But outright, verifiable lying was once relatively rare. It was treated as a sin to be avoided, something unseemly that needed to be explained away or justified by reasons of high statecraft. Now, blatant lying that can be easily checked has become a standard element of political discourse. We live in an era kickstarted by Donald Trump in the United States and carried on by Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom and Scott Morrison in Australia” (pages 1-2 [1]).

This shift in the culture of lying is dramatically and quantitatively exampled by the case of John Profumo a leading UK Conservative Minister who resigned in 1963 because the press revealed that he had lied to the House of Commons over his affair with Christine Keeler [2]. Similarly, back in 1998 US President Bill Clinton was impeached because he had lied over his affair with Monica Lewinski: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” [3]. From these dire consequences from what many would see as “white lies” about personal matters, we jump to unpunished war criminal, US President George W. Bush (whose Administration told 935 lies about Iraq between 9/11 and the illegal and massively deadly invasion of Iraq that killed 2.7 million Iraqis) [4], and thence to US President Donald Trump (who made over 30,000 false or misleading assertions during his 4-year Administration ) [5].

Bernard Keane succinctly considers many aspects of political lying in “A short note on lies” and a succession of 10 chapters that are briefly outlined below, with my comments appended.

“A short note on lies” commences pragmatically with “What is lying? Or, more accurately, what is acceptable lying and what is lying that is beyond the pale? Lying is an essential part of statecraft. Deceiving enemies (and even sometimes allies) is important in conflict, from international relations all the way down to intra-party tensions” (page 7 [1]) but concludes “Those who make decisions in the public sphere, who purport to serve the public interest, who govern others and manage the public purse, are stuck with the facts, whether they like them or not. And Scott Morrison, it seems, doesn’t like them at all” (page 11 [1]).

Comment: Lying is inimical to interpersonal trust (the glue in social relations), democracy (that requires an informed electorate), and to science and science-based decision-making (and in particular to science-based rational risk management that successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to better deal with inevitable threats, accidents, and disasters). In science there is zero tolerance for lying and spin that de-rail science (all too common anti-science spin involves selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position) [6].

Chapter 1, “Lying Australian-style” commences: “Why does lying permeate politics? In other professions, people who persistently mislead can suffer serious consequences” (page 13 [1]). The answer given, in short, is dishonest political pragmatism that ranges from deceptive weasel-words (e.g. “I am advised that…”) to bald lying. Keane concludes: “While previous prime ministers lied in election campaigns and came to be associated with a single falsehood that stuck like a limpet mine to their reputation, Morrison tells lies and falsehoods routinely, regardless of the context” (page 21 [1]).

Comment: Missing from Keane’s analysis is the massive lying by omission that is the sine qua non of public life in look-the-other-way Australia. Lying by omission is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public discussion. Numerous examples can be given [7], but topically Mainstream Australia and the Australian Left are presently united in rightly condemning the war criminal Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Mainstream Australian journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes ignore the US Alliance invasion, occupation and devastation of 20 countries in the 21st century alone (32 million Muslim deaths from violence and deprivation), the ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2 million deaths from violence and deprivation), and Australian participation in all post-1950 US Asian wars (Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation 40 million). Indeed going back up to 1,000 years ago, the British have invaded 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 13, China 3 and India 0 [8-11]. Morrison’s scores of falsehoods are mere peccadilloes compared to the massive Mainstream Australian lying by omission. Memo to politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia: Black lives, brown lives and non-European lives matter.

Chapter 2, “ Scott Morrison: liar-in-chief” commences” “Since Scott Morrison became prime minister in August 2018, he has verifiably uttered a lie or a falsehood on over thirty occasions” (page 22 [1]), and concludes: “Seen from a broader perspective of accountability and transparency, Morrison’s habitual lying about his own statements, actions and government record are no accident, but form part of a coherent whole: a political style designed to avoid responsibility and stymie efforts to hold him accountable for his behaviour as a public official”(page 29 [1]). Keane points out that Morrison is not alone in this, citing Narendra Modi, Rodrigo Duterte, Victor Orbán, and of course Donald Trump.

Comment: I must reiterate that the ruling Australian Coalition Government, the Labor Opposition and the Mainstream presstitutes are all involved in massive lying by omission.

Chapter 3, “We hold these lies to be self-evident: Donald J. Trump” considers Trump’s massive lying:“Before Trump unexpectedly won the presidency, his near-pathological lying was noted by critics, even within his own party. As president his lying didn’t subside as part of a more statesman-like posture. Instead he doubled down, delivering more than 30,000 lies by the end of his presidency, nearly half of those in his final twelve months in office, according to The Washington Post’s count” (page 32 [1]). Trump remains a massive figure in US politics, and Keane concludes: “Battling the influence of extremists has been a long-running issue within the US right… But now the extremists and conspiracy theorists include a former president and much of the party. Instead of being purged, they are purging those who state the truth. The fringe and the mainstream have traded places” (page 38 [1]).

Comment: Trump’s extraordinarily massive lying has severely damaged American democracy, trust in elected officers, and trust in rational debate. That said, lying is as American as apple pie. Indeed great American writer Gore Vidal has stated: “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying. And here I am surrounded with these hills [in Hollywood] full of liars — some very talented… Americans are not interested in the truth about anything. They assume everybody is lying because they go out and lie everyday about the automobile they are trying to sell you… This is a country of hoax. P.T. Barnum is the god of this republic, which is no longer a republic alas. It is an oligarchy and a rather vicious one” [12, 13]. Professors Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman on US Mainstream media in their seminal book “Manufacturing Consent”: “In sum, the mass media of the United States are effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function by reliance on market forces, internalized assumptions, and self-censorship, and without any significant overt coercion. This propaganda system has become even more efficient in recent decades with the rise of the national television networks, greater mass-media concentration, right-wing pressures on public radio and television, and the growth in scope and sophistication of public relations and news management” [12-14]. Noam Chomsky has stated: “Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the (US) media” [12, 13]. French Renaissance philosopher Michel Eyquem de Montaigne was similarly blunt in relation to lying in general: “Lying is an accursed vice. It is only our words which bind us together and make us human. If we realized the horror and weight of lying, we would see that it is more worthy of the stake than other crimes” [12, 13].

Chapter 4, “The clown after midnight: Boris Johnson” describes Boris Johnson’s “image of a bumbling, foppish circus figure, carefully cultivated over decades” (page 39 [1]) that enables him to get away with public dishonesty. Keane concludes: “The genius of Johnson’s clown persona is the way it undercuts scrutiny and accountability, not merely by trying to undermine the factual basis on which someone’s words and deeds can be assessed, but by in effect questioning why you are making such an assessment at all” (page 43 [1]).

Comment. Boris Johnson’s clown persona as correctly perceived by Keane (it would surely take just a few seconds for Boris to brush his hair in the morning) depends upon upper class English good manners for its success. It would be boorish and ungentlemanly to contradict someone who is just trying to be friendly, chummy and entertaining. In Chapter 25 of his novel “Candide”, Voltaire has Lord Pococurante comment on English free expression: “I would be happy with the freedom that inspires the English geniuses if party feeling and party spirit didn’t corrupt everything estimable in that precious freedom” [12, 13]. American novelist Alison Lurie in her 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Foreign Affairs” writes: “His questions about Rosemary are passed over as if unheard, or met with what he is beginning to recognize as the classic waffling manner of the British upper classes when confronted with the insignificant unpleasant”. The English Establishment has an immense ability to look the other way that is analysed in my book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” [15]. Thus successive generations of British scholars, writers and politicians have ignored the WW2 Bengal Famine (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengali Holocaust) in which 6-7 million Indians were deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity for strategic reasons in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Assam. Australia was complicit by refusing to supply its starving ally India with food from its huge wartime grain stores [15, 16]. Today while British MPs are quite rightly united in opposition to the war criminal Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine, there is extraordinary and near-total ignoring of the Zionist invasion, occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine (8 million Exiled Palestinians today and 2 million Indigenous Palestinian deaths from violence and imposed deprivation), bloody US invasion of 52 countries post-WW2 (40 million Asian deaths from violence and deprivation in post-1950 US Asian wars), and the deaths of over 30 million Muslims from violence and deprivation in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance in the post-9/11 War on Terror [8-11].

Chapter 5, “Liars, lies and livelihoods: deception in a pandemic” sketches the COVID disasters in the US and UK, and the relative success compared to most countries of Morrison-led Australia in the COVID pandemic in terms of “COVID deaths per million of population”. However Keane notes that Morrison failed badly in 2021 over vaccines, vaccination of the vulnerable (the aged, aged care workers, the disabled and Indigenous), and quarantine facilities. Keane concludes: “Scott Morrison with his marketing career is perhaps the purest example of spin over substance, a focus on the surface, not the significant” (page 51 [1]).

Comment. Actually one of Morrison’s biggest falsehoods was to claim Australia’s success in the pandemic: “We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from COVID anywhere in the world” [17]. Yes, Australia is among the 7 top countries for success in term of low “COVID deaths per million” but nevertheless only ranks 7th in the world for success, and is hugely worse than Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand and China. Thus as of 9 March 2022 , “COVID deaths per million of population” was 3 (China), 13 (New Zealand), 36 (Taiwan), 184 (South Korea), 185 (Singapore), 199 (Japan), 211 (Australia), 212 (Iceland), 2,371 (UK) and 2,955 (US). Australia is 70 times worse than China, 16 times worse than New Zealand, 6 times worse than Taiwan, and only slightly worse than South Korea, Singapore and Japan [18]. Comparison with fellow Anglosphere country New Zealand shows that nearly all the COVID deaths in the UK (population 68.5 million) and the US (population 334.3 million) were avoidable and these avoidable deaths totalled about 202,000 and 788,000, respectively. Donald Trump and Boris Johnson should be arraigned before the International Criminal Court for complicity in the avoidable deaths of huge numbers of their subjects. Avoidable COVID deaths in Australia (population 26.0 million) under Morrison totalled (211-13) deaths per million x 26.0 million = 5,148 avoidable deaths. Many of the dead in 2020 were elderly people in private aged care (for which the Australian Federal Government had responsibility), but then this huge mortality occurred again in 2021-2022 (the Morrison Government having not learned from the 2020 disaster). About 95% of COVID deaths were of people 60 and over. The Australian Senate opened an Inquiry into the COVID pandemic and I offered a very detailed and documented Submission. However my offering was only noted as correspondence, and was not accepted as a Submission for publication. I published my Submission in full elsewhere [19].

Chapter 6, “Let sleeping watchdogs lie? The media and lying” excoriates Mainstream media political journalists for lying by omission: “Call out one side too much, even if it’s justified, and your access [to politicians] will be revoked. It’s also why so few outlets have been willing to talk openly about Scott Morrison’s regular lying” (page 56 [1]).

Comment: In the West, and notably in look-the-other-way Australia, there is massive “fake news through lying by omission”, noting that lying by omission is vastly worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate [7, 12, 13, 20-22]..

Chapter 7, “The road to hell is paved with bad intentions: How we got here” blames the expansion of public lying on the war criminal invasion of Iraq based on the lie of Iraqi possession of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD): “The gateway drug to our world of lying leaders – the threshold level of deceit that made all this possible – was the illegal attack on Iraq in 2003. The invasion of Iraq by the US, the UK , Australia and other members of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” was the greatest strategic disaster, and crime, committed by Western powers since Vietnam… To date, none of the perpetrators of that crime have been held to account. George W. Bush, Tony Blair and John Howard , and their respective senior ministers, remain at large, unprosecuted” (Pages 57-58 [1]).

Comment: Bernard Keane’s estimate of “hundreds of thousands of civilian Iraqi lives” lost derives from mendacious and US-beholden Western Mainstream media, and is also a huge under-estimate because it ignores “avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation” [9]. As a humanitarian scientist I have been writing for 2 decades about the horrendous deaths associated with the US Alliance violation of Iraq as summarized here (with dates and deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation in brackets): in the Gulf War and under Sanctions (1990-2003; 1.9 million), US Alliance invasion and occupation based on WMD lies (2003-2011; 2.7 million), and post-2011 (0.4 million Iraqi avoidable deaths from deprivation) [9-11, 23, 24]. Deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation in the post-9/11 Afghan War have totalled 7.0 million [9-11, 24, 25], and the post-defeat war criminal US freezing of Afghan foreign reserves will mean that annual under-5 infant deaths and annual avoidable deaths from deprivation will increase hugely from the shocking 2020 values of 76,000 and 106,000, respectively [9, 11]. It gets worse. 32 million Muslim have died from violence (5 million) and from imposed deprivation (27 million) in 20 Muslim countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity (3,000 deaths) and the subsequent genocidal US War on Terror. 1.7 million Americans die annually from ”lifestyle choice” and “political choice” reasons, and accordingly 34 million Americans have died thus since 9/11. The War on Terror has had a long-term accrual cost of $6 trillion, and accordingly successive US Administrations have committed $6 trillion to killing over 30 million Muslims abroad rather than trying to save over 30 million American lives at home [9-11]. It potentially will get catastrophically worse. Thus Russia is a major exporter of wheat, oil and gas. The Ukraine is also a major wheat producer. The inexcusable and war criminal Russian invasion of Ukraine has already resulted in massive oil, gas and wheat prices. Millions may die from starvation in the Developing World as a result of this reckless and evil war-making. It is the inability to buy food that kills in famines. Thus in the WW2 Bengal Famine the price of the staple rice rose up to 4-fold, and those who could not buy enough food simply starved. In the WW2 Bengal Famine (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengali Holocaust) 6-7 million Indians were deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity for strategic reasons in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Assam. Australia was complicit by refusing to supply its starving ally India with food from its huge wartime grain stores. The Russian invasion of Ukraine will not just kill Russian soldiers and Ukrainians. Already 7.4 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year [9].

Chapter 8, “Virtual facts: The internet and misinformation” deals with the explosion of misinformation on the internet that has massively enabled Trumpist falsehood. Bernard Keane crucially observes: “There’s been a decline of authority” (page 68 [1]) and concludes: “Combined with an increasingly poorly resourced mainstream media investing less in public interest journalism, the conditions for liars are better than they have been for centuries” (page 71 [1]).

Comment. Missing from Keane’s analysis are 2 key matters. (i) Scientists (but not the lay masses) have an expert appreciation of the best and most authoritative scientists, scientific journals and scientific organizations. However good science is swamped by BS (cattle excrement) on the internet as evidenced by massive climate change denialism and massive Trumpist scepticism and denial about the COVID pandemic and how to deal with it (for example see [25] and a science-based critique of it [26]). (ii) There is massive Mainstream media lying by omission and massive censorship of science-informed opinion by Mainstream media, including digital media. Thus there is massive censorship of science-informed “left” alternative media, notably by neoliberal and pro-Zionist Google – Bing is much better, ergo Bing it! [27-30].

Chapter 9, “The problem is us” states that: “The key reason for political lies is growing partisanship and polarisation” (page 73 [1]), and argues that this leads to the “blue lie” phenomenon (people not caring if lies help their cause) and populist leaders like Morrison performing badly: “This is a recurring characteristic of populists: their intense dislike of facts and accountability goes hand in hand with government failure” (page 79 [1]).

Comment. Lying, spin and non-accountability are inimical to rational risk management crucial for societal safety and security [6].

Chapter 10, “What can be done?” commences: “There are three active participants in the political lying plague: the liars, those they lie to, and the media conduit through which they lie” (page 80 [1]). Keane advocates people engaging with their community as fundamental to attacking this culture of lying.

Comment. School education and public education must be resolutely directed to zero tolerance for lying (as in Science) and a return to the culture of not so long ago when potential UK PM John Profumo felt compelled to resign his powerful political position because he had lied to the House of Commons over a sexual dalliance. It is a national disgrace that Australian PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison (aka Scum-o, Skim-o , Scam-o, Scheme-o and Smirk-o) has not resigned after being called out for his appalling record of lying and falsehood as set out in this book and as asserted by leading political figures. Thus President Emmanuel Macron of France when asked if thought he had been lied to by Morrison, responded “I don’t think, I know” [31]. Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull declared: “Oh, he’s lied to me on many occasions. Scott has always had a reputation for telling lies” [32].

“The dossier” at the end of “Lies and Falsehoods” details and documents 36 lies and falsehoods by Australian PM Scott Morrison. Many more lies, half-truths and falsehoods can be attributed to the corrupt, mendacious and anti-science Australian Coalition Government, especially in relation to climate change and nuclear weapons that are the key existential threats facing humanity. By way of example, in February 2017 Scott Morrison as Coalition Government Treasurer brandished a big lump of black coal in Federal Parliament, declaring: “This is coal. Don’t be afraid, don’t be scared” [33, 34]. The harsh reality is that fossil fuel use has to end rapidly if the world is to avoid catastrophic climate change. In the absence of requisite action the world faces 10 billion deaths this century in a worsening Climate Genocide en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 1 billion people [35, 36]. Indeed continuing failure to act is effective climate change denialism, and means that a catastrophic plus 2 degree Centigrade (plus 2C) of global warming may already be effectively unavoidable. We are all obliged to do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for our children and future generations, and at top of the list is zero tolerance for lying and falsehood.

Final comments.

Bernard Keane’s book “Lies and Falsehoods” is a carefully researched, carefully documented, well-written and succinct book on political lying. It should be in every school, local, university, state and national library. Hopefully it will act as a circuit breaker and snap Australia and indeed the world out of the present damaging and dangerous culture of Trumpist lies and falsehood. The immense harm done by lies and falsehoods instructs that societies in general should adopt the position in Science of zero tolerance for lying. The Elephant in the Room resolutely ignored in look-the-other-way Mainstream Australia is lying by omission that is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter can at least permit public refutation and public debate.

The mendacious Coalition Australian Government is facing possible defeat in the forthcoming 2022 elections and is presently reverting to crude jingoism to improve its chances. Decent Australians committed to peace, truth, democracy and human rights will utterly reject the mendacious and anti-science Coalition, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. You should similarly demand zero tolerance for lying in your country.

References.

[1]. Bernard Keane, “Lies and Falsehoods. The Morrison Government and the new culture of deceit”, Hardie Grant Books, 2021.

[2]. John Profumo”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Profumo .

[3]. “Bill Clinton”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton .

[4]. Charles Lewis, “935 Lies: The Future of Truth and the Decline of America’s Moral Integrity”, Public Affairs, 2014.

[5]. Margaret Minnicks, “Donald Trump told over 30,000 lies while he was president”, Swamp, 2021: https://vocal.media/theSwamp/donald-trump-told-over-30-000-lies-while-he-was-president .

[6]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[7]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC and UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[8]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, 2nd edition, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2022.

[10]. Gideon Polya, “US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2021.

[11]. Gideon Polya, “West Rightly Supports Ukraine But Ignores Brutally Occupied Palestine”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2022: https://countercurrents.org/2022/03/west-rightly-supports-ukraine-but-ignores-brutally-occupied-palestine/ .

[12]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/home .

[13]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[14]. Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky, “Manufacturing Consent. The political economy of the mass media” , page 306, Pantheon, 2002.

[15]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, and revised 2008 edition now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[16]. Gideon Polya, “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[17]. Scott Morrison, “New Year’s Message”, 31 December 2021: https://www.pm.gov.au/media/new-years-message

[18]. Worldometer, “COVID-19 coro0navirus pandemic”: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ .

[19]. Gideon Polya, “Covid-19, climate & Australia: risky ignoring of science-based advice”, Countercurrents, 28 July 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/07/covid-19-pandemic-climate-australia-risky-ignoring-of-science-based-advice/ .

[20]. “Lying by omission”, Mainstream Media Lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[21]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media: Fake news through lying by omission”, Crime & Power, 19 January 2020: https://www.crimeandpower.com/2020/01/18/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[22]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media: fake news through lying by omission”, MWC News, 1 April 2017 and re-published on Mainstream Media Lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/2017-04-01 .

[23]. “Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[24]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[25]. Soren Roest Korsgaard, Jerry Day, Dr Paul Craig Roberts, James Corbett, Dr Gideon Polya, John Remington Graham and Dr Reiner Fuellmich, “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[26]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!””, Countercurrents, 27 December 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/12/review-the-most-dangerous-book-ever-published-deadly-deception-exposed/ .

[27]. Gideon Polya, “Google censorship & Zionist constraint on effective free speech threaten planet”, Countercurrents, 9 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/google-censorship-zionist-constraint-on-effective-free-speech-threaten-planet/ .

[28]. World Socialist Web Site (WSWS), “Google’s new search protocol is restricting access to 13 leading socialist, progressive and anti-war sites”, WSWS, 2 August 2017: http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/08/02/pers-a02.html .

[29]. Gideon Polya, “Do Bing Searches to circumvent mendacious pro-Zionist Google censorship – Bing it!”, Countercurrents, 30 April 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/do-bing-searches-to-circumvent-mendacious-pro-zionist-google-censorship-bing-it/ .

[30]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist subversion, Mainstream media censorship”, Countercurrents, 9 March 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/03/09/zionist-subversion-mainstream-media-censorship-disproportionate-jewish-board-membership-of-us-media-companies/ .

[31]. Pablo Vinales, “”I don’t think, I know”: Emmanuel Macron accuses Scott Morrison of lying about submarine contract”, SBS News, I November 2021: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/i-don-t-think-i-know-emmanuel-macron-accuses-scott-morrison-of-lying-about-submarine-contract/e452fb46-f5c9-4825-891b-2df0c46dcbeb .

[32]. David Crowe, “”He’s lied to me”: Turnbull joins Macron in rebuking PM on subs deal”, Sydney Morning Herald, 3 November 2021: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/he-s-lied-to-me-turnbull-joins-macron-in-rebuking-pm-on-subs-deal-20211103-p595g2.html .

[33]. “Scott Morrison brings a chunk of coal into parliament – video”, The Guardian, 9 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/global/video/2017/feb/09/scott-morrison-brings-a-chunk-of-coal-into-parliament-video .

[34]. Katharine Murphy, “Scott Morrison brings coal to question time: what fresh idiocy is this?”, The Guardian, 9 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/09/scott-morrison-brings-coal-to-question-time-what-fresh-idiocy-is-this .

[35]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[36]. Gideon Polya, “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2021.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .