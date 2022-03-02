For people in Ukraine, the horror is just beginning. Hiding from bombardment in their basements, they will soon face hunger and then epidemics… And above them, on the streets – explosions, fire, the thunder of tanks, the whistle of bullets, the debris of fallen buildings, the cries of the wounded and dying, the foul smell of unburied corpses.

But who is to blame?

Everyone knows the answer. Putin is to blame.

No argument about it. Putin personally bears enormous responsibility – responsibility in line with the power that he has concentrated in his hands. But is there no one at all in his entourage capable of speaking out honestly as a colleague and not simply as a subordinate?

And is there in the Russian armed forces not a single general or officer capable of refusing to carry out an unlawful order? And is there in Russia’s wide expanses not a single work collective prepared to strike against the war?

Many, many people have made their modest – or maybe not so very modest – contribution to creating the conditions in which this war has become possible. In Russia, in Ukraine, in the West.

In Ukraine, these are the politicians who have shown intolerance for the needs and demands of the Russian-speaking regions. And the soldiers who have been shelling the residents of the Donbass since 2014.

In the West, these are the politicians in the service of the military-industrial complex who have refused to take account of vital Russian security interests and single-mindedly expanded NATO with its missiles to the East, right up to the very borders of Russia. The so-called experts, Western and Ukrainian, who have insisted that there can be no concessions to Russia, no compromise with it.

In the final analysis, what is to blame is the very system of dividing the world up into separate states and blocs with conflicting power interests.

Кто виноват?

Для людей в Украине ужас только начинается. К скрывающимся от бомбардировок в подвалах скоро придут голод а потом эпидемии… И наверх, на улицах — взрывы, пламена, гром танков, свист пулей, щебень павших зданий, крики раненых и умирающих, злой запах непогребенных трупов.

А кто виноват?

Ответ известен всем. Путин виноват.

Нет спора, Путин лично несет огромную ответственность — ответственность соразмеримую с той властью, которую он сосредоточил в своих руках. Но нет ли в его окружении хоть одного человека, способного выступать честно в качестве коллеги а не просто подчиненного?

И нет ли в российских вооруженных силах хоть одного генерала или офицера, способного отказать выполнить противозаконный указ? И нет ли в широких просторах России хоть одного рабочего коллектива, готового бастовать против войны?

Очень многие нанесли свой скромный – или, может быть, не так уж скромный – вклад в создании тех условий, в которых эта война стала возможной. В России, в Украине, на Западе.

В Украине – это все те деятели, кто нетерпеливо отнеслись к нуждам и требованиям русскоязычных регионов. И те военные, кто обстреливали жителей Донбасса с 2014 года.

На Западе — это все те деятели, в службе военно-промышленного комплекса, кто отказали учесть коренные российские интересы в области безопасности и стремительно расширяли НАТО с его ракетами на Восток, вплоть до самих границ России. Те так называемые эксперты, западные и украинские, кто настаивали на недоступимость всяких уступок России, всякого компромисса с ней.

В конечном счёте, виновата сама система деления мира на отдельные государства и блоки с конфликтующими властными интересами.

Stephen Shenfield ,World Socialist Party of the United States