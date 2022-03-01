Both the Russian occupation of Ukraine and the Apartheid Israeli occupation of Palestine are wrong, violate international law, and have been hugely destructive. However a racist and specifically anti-Arab anti-Semitic West (the Anglosphere, NATO and the EU) utterly ignores the Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine while quite rightly condemning and sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. This egregious Western hypocrisy, lying and racism demands exposure.

While thousands of courageous Russians are risking violence and lengthy imprisonment imposed by an authoritarian Russian state for protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the rich, internally peaceful, human rights-cognizant and democratic West there is almost total silence over the Apartheid Israeli invasion, occupation and ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

A remarkable exception to Western hypocrisy and racism in its silence over the ongoing occupation and violation of Palestine has come from the UK Labour MP for Sunderland Central, Julie Elliott, who has told fellow MPs: “My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people. Quite rightly we talk about international law. In fact I listened to the [Foreign Office] minister (Amanda Milling) only a few minutes ago and the vital importance of the sovereignty of states. Yet when Palestinians hear that – how must they feel?’… What I was talking about was the upholding of international law which your own minister talked about a few minutes ago and the right of upholding international law is as relevant in Ukraine as it is in Palestine… [I advocate] complete and total ban of illegal Israeli settlements [in the West Bank]… [recognizing Palestine is the] bare minimum of what the UK should do as part of a two-state solution to the conflict” [1, 2].

Julie Elliott’s humane crie de coeur for the human rights and equality of Palestinians was of course lost on the Zionist-subverted, Zionist-perverted, pro-Apartheid Israel and pro-apartheid UK House of Commons, and she was immediately attacked and subjected to the utterly false assertion that she was “historically wrong, factually wrong and morally wrong” to make comparison between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Israel and Palestine [1, 2].

An Elephant in the Room actuality remorselessly ignored by mendacious Western Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes is that the Ukraine is intimately connected with the British- and Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Zionist occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine. In short, the Ukraine was the heartland of Ashkenazi Jews (Eastern European Jews) who descend from the non-Semitic Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in circa the 8th century CE. After the Kievan Rus ended Khazarian independence in 965-969 CE, the forebears of the Ashkenazi Jews continued trading in Eastern Europe from the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea. Ashkenazi Jews suffered periodic violent persecution (pogroms) and in the 19th century millions fled to make new lives in the US and elsewhere. Fascist Ukrainian nationalists killed scores of thousands of Jews between WW1 and WW2, and collaborated with the German Nazis in the decimation of the Ukrainian Jewish population in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. Settler colonialism in the UK-ruled Palestine by Zionist Ashkenazi Jews was backed by the UK from near the end of WW1 to 1948, and in 1948 the Zionists seized 78% of Palestine and expelled 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians. In 1967 Apartheid Israel (now nuclear armed) seized all of Palestine plus territory of all its neighbours, expelling a further 400,000 Arabs. The heart of the 1,200-year Eastern European homeland of the Ashkenazi Jews was actually the Ukraine [3].

Set out below is a detailed comparison of the Russian occupation of 45% Russian-speaking Ukraine and the genocidal Zionist occupation of formerly nearly 100% Arab-speaking Palestine.

(1). History.

Ukraine. In the 7th century CE the Ukraine was part of the Turkic Khazar Empire. In about the 8th century the Turkic Khazars adopted Judaism as the state religion. In the 10th century the growing power of the Nordic Vikings and the Slavic Rus culminated in the defeat of the Khazars by the Kievan Rus and destruction of the Khazar capital Atil located on the Volga delta into the Caspian Sea. Svyatoslav I of Kiev sacked Atil in 968/ 969 CE. The non-Semitic Ashkenazi Jews (Eastern European Jews) descend from non-Semitic Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in circa the 8th century CE. Vladimir converted to Christianity in 988 and Christianized the Kievan Rus. The Kiev-based empire thence ruled the region but was subject to conquest by the Mongols (13th century) and by Poles and Lithuanians. In 1478 the Tatar Khanates of Crimea became part of the Ottoman Turkish Empire. In 1596 Catholic persecution of Orthodox Christianity led to the Uniate (Greek Catholic) Church recognizing Papal authority. In the 16th-17th centuries Cossack rebellions against Polish rule culminated in the Cossack Chmielnicki reaching accommodation with Moscow-based Russians in 1654. In 1667 the Russo-Polish War resulted in the Ukraine being split around the Dnieper River, the west going to Poland and the east to Russia. Major Ukrainian figure Ivan Stepanovych Mazepa served as the Hetman of the Cossack Zaporizhian Host in 1687–1708. In 1709 Mazepa in alliance with Swedes was defeated by Russians under Peter the Great (for Anglosphere readers Scotland was finally united with England in 1707, and in 1746 the Scots were finally defeated at the Battle of Culloden and thence subject to a century of ethnic cleansing known as the Highland Clearances).

In the 18th century Catherine the Great consolidated Russian control over the Ukraine. In 1783 Crimea was annexed, and in 1772-1795 partitions of Poland re-joined the western and eastern parts Ukraine under Russian rule. The 19th century saw industrialization, increased nationalism (especially in Galicia), and Jewish mass migration to the US and elsewhere. In 1918 Ukraine gained short-lived independence under Symon Petliura that was ended in 1922 with the final Soviet victory. There was mass migration of Ukrainians to Canada. Petliura was responsible for anti-Jewish pogroms that killed 35,000-50,000 Jews (he was assassinated in 1926). In the 1920s and 1930s Ukraine suffered Soviet Union state terror, forced collectivization, deportations and murder of Ukrainians. In 1930-1933 the Stalin-made Ukrainian Famine (Holodomor) killed 7 million Ukrainians. In 1941-1944 the Nazi Germany invasion involved extermination of Jews (notably 34,000 killed in the Babi Yar atrocity near Kiev, and 50,000 killed in the 1941 Odessa Massacre), other massacres, slave labour of Ukrainians, and the killing of prisoners of war. The USSR war dead totalled about 24 million, with 0.75 million Jews out of a Jewish population of 2.5 million being killed. Nazi occupation was associated with heroic opposition by the Red Army and partisans, but also with some Ukrainian collaboration with the Nazis, notably by nationalists led by Stepan Bandera (assassinated in 1959). After the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union and the Western Allies there was post-war payback of collaborators, the killing of Ukrainian collaborating soldiers returned by Allies, and the mass exiling of Crimean Tatars to Siberia by Stalin.

Post-war Russification was resisted by Ukrainians. In 1986 the Chernobyl nuclear disaster contaminated large areas of Ukraine and Belarus. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, in 1990 there was declaration of sovereignty of the Ukraine, and in 1991 the Ukraine gained independence as a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). In 1995 Ukraine signed the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) and in 1996 completed transfer of the Ukraine-located nuclear arsenal to Russia. The post-1991 understanding of Russia with NATO powers was that NATO would not expand eastward but in subsequent years successively all former Soviet-occupied Eastern European states joined NATO except for Austria, Moldova, Finland, Ukraine and Belarus. Tensions over the Crimea Black Sea fleet led to the 2003 Azov Sea agreement with Russia. In 2004 the “Orange Revolution” over pro-Russian Eastern Ukraine political corruption gave rise to new elections and victory to pro-Western Viktor Yushchenko (non-fatally poisoned by secret agents before the election). Ukrainian forces joined the US Coalition in Iraq. In 2014 the US-backed Ukrainian Revolution overthrew the pro-Russian president Yanukovich (the revolution also involved neo-Nazi elements and former Israeli Special Forces soldiers). Russia responded by annexing Crimea (an action that was overwhelmingly supported by the largely Russian-speaking population) and supported ethnic Russian rebels in the eastern Donbass region [3]. The US, NATO and the Ukrainians led by Jewish Russian Ukrainian President Zelynsky refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine not become a member of NATO at some time, noting that Russia had been disastrously invaded from the west through Ukraine by Nazi Germany in 1941 and 20 million Russians died (for a frank account see John Pilger [4]).

Palestine. Palestine has been continuously inhabited by the Semitic forebears of the present Palestinians for over 3,000 years. Conversion to Islam occurred in about 640 CE. The Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (Al Quds) is the third holiest site in Islam. In 1516 the Ottoman Turks conquered Palestine and thence ruled for 400 years until the British invasion in 1917 in WW1. The British forced Turkey into war by seizing warships paid for by Turkey, and then set about sharing the Ottoman Empire between the UK and France who in 1916 signed the secret Anglo-French Sykes-Picot Agreement to divide up the Middle East (notwithstanding the T.E. Lawrence-promoted Arab revolt on promise of Arab independence). In 1917 the Turks were defeated by a British-Arab coalition, a key Allied victory being the charge of the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba on 31 October 1917. 2 days later, on 2 November 1917, the UK Balfour Declaration was issued granting a Jewish Home in Palestine with the caveat that there should be no detriment to Arabs and Jews. In actuality the Balfour Declaration was an inducement to Russian Zionists to keep Russia in the war, but in the event Russia sued for peace and the caveat was quickly violated. An estimated 100,000 Palestinians died in a WW1-related famine. Violent mass killing of Palestinians commenced on 10 December 1918 when soldiers of the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) massacred 100 men and boys in the Surafend Massacre. The ongoing, century-long, UK- and US-backed, and Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invaded the Middle East in WW1 for oil and imperial hegemony.

In 1922 the Palestine League of Nations Mandate was granted to Britain. In 1880 in Palestine there were 500,000 Indigenous Palestinians (90% Muslims and 10% Christians) and 25,000 Jews, of whom half were immigrants. In 1900-1939 the Jewish population rose from 50,000 to 300,000. Many Palestinian tenant farmers lost their livelihoods as owners sold their land to Zionist colonizers. In 1936, there was a Palestinian general strike, and a guerrilla war broke out between Indigenous Arabs and the invading Jewish colonizers. In 1939 with war looming a British White Paper constrained Jewish immigration but nevertheless in 1939-1945 there was substantial illegal Jewish immigration of Jews fleeing the Nazis. In 1944 the British War cabinet secretly approved post-war Partition of Palestine. In 1947 the UN adopted the UN Partition Plan that ignored the desire of many parties for a secular, unitary and democratic state in Palestine (that still remains the most practical and humane option for Palestine). In 1948 the despicable and racist British left, the UN recognized the State of Israel (but not a Palestinian State), and war commenced between Israel and neighbouring Arab states. The genocidal Zionists committed major atrocities (notably the Deir Yassin Massacre and the Tantura Massacre, with over 100 and 200 killed, respectively), 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians were expelled, 500 villages were emptied, and the Zionists seized 78% of Palestine (the residual Indigenous Palestinian population in Israel was only granted citizenship in 1966).

In 1956 Israel revealed its Western imperialism raison d’être by colluding with the UK and France in invading Egypt at the same time as Russia was quashing the Hungarian revolt (the US successfully demanded UK, France and Israeli withdrawal). The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was formed in 1964. In 1967 Apartheid Israel (now nuclear-armed with US and French help) attacked all of its neighbours (and the defenceless USS Liberty) with occupation of the Sinai (Egypt), Gaza (Egypt), the West Bank (Jordan), Jerusalem (Jordan) and the Golan Heights (Syria). In the 1973 Yom Kippur War (Egypt versus Israel) Egypt unsuccessfully attempted to recover the Sinai that had been captured by Israel. In 1974 PLO leader Yasser Arafat addressed the UN. In 1976, 6 Palestinians were killed, 100 were wounded and hundreds were arrested in Palestinian protests in Israel over land seizure (there have been subsequent annual 30 March Land Day protests). US offices secured peace with Egypt in 1979 with return of the Sinai to Egypt. In 1982 Israel invaded Lebanon as far as the capital Beirut where it was complicit in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camp massacres (3,000 Palestinians murdered in Israeli-occupied Beirut by Christian Falangist Israeli allies). The period 1982-2000 saw Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon. The first Palestinian Intifada (revolt; Arabic “shaking off”) commenced in 1987, and in 1988, Arafat eschewed violence and recognized Israel. The 1993, US-brokered Oslo Agreement for Palestinian self-government permitted small arms arming of Palestinians. Apartheid Israel continued seizure of Arab lands in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

In 2000 Israeli abuses provoked renewed Intifada, and in 2004 Arafat died (unexpectedly high levels of polonium were found on his clothes). In 2005 Apartheid Israel pulled out from Gaza but imposed strict border controls with continued air attacks on a densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp. Apartheid Israel expanded the Apartheid Wall and illegal Jewish settlements on ethnically cleansed Arab land in the military-ruled and increasingly diminished West Bank. In 2006 the Muslim Hamas organization convincingly won the Occupied Palestinian elections held under Israeli guns. The US Alliance and Israel rejected the result, and Hamas MPs were variously imprisoned, killed, exiled or confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp. In 2007 Hamas defeated Fatah and took control of Gaza. Apartheid Israel made repeated violent attacks by land, air and sea on the Occupied Palestinians confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2008-2009, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2021 Gaza Massacres) with thousands killed, tens of thousands wounded, massive infrastructure and home destruction, and imposition of a deadly blockade to deliberately achieve near-unliveable conditions. The excuses for these ongoing Gaza Massacres were home-made rockets fired from Gaza that killed about 40 Israelis this century. .

The new Palestinian reality is massive, illegal Jews-only settlements and Jews-only roads in the Occupied West Bank with 90% of Palestine now ethnically cleansed, this rendering the “two state solution” impossible, and underscoring the reality of Israeli Apartheid. In 2017, Trump America recognized all of Occupied East Jerusalem and West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, this prompting weekly Friday demonstrations by unarmed Occupied Palestinians in the Gaza Concentration Camp (over 180 killed, and 9,200 wounded in the Great March on Return). The 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (dire imposed poverty, zero human rights and excluded from voting for the government ruling them) and 1.9 million “lucky” Israeli Palestinians (who can vote for the government ruling them but as Third Class citizens subject to 65 race-based laws) represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel, and Jewish Israelis 47%. There are 8 million mostly utterly impoverished Exiled Palestinians forbidden to return to the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for over 3,000 years. The Occupied Palestinians have zero human rights, live under violent military rule, are confined to small parts of their own country, and cannot vote for the government ruling them (egregious Apartheid). The ongoing, 100 year Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since 1916 whereas 5,000 Zionist invaders/Israelis have been killed by Palestinians since 1920 [3, 5-7].

I summarized Israeli colonizer killing of Indigenous Palestinians in the 20th and 21st centuries as follows (20 May 2021): “Today Apartheid Israel is again mercilessly bombarding the impoverished, blockaded and densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp (so far about 200 Palestinians killed versus 10 Israelis killed). In the last 2 decades Gaza rockets have killed 40 Israelis as compared to 10,000 Palestinians killed violently by Israelis, 85,000 Palestinians dying avoidably from imposed deprivation, and 3,000 Israelis murdered by Israelis (it is estimated from homicide data that on average some 11 Israelis are murdered by fellow Israelis each month but the Israeli air force is not bombing Tel Aviv in reprisals). The ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 90% of Palestine being ethnically cleansed, and 2.2 million Palestinians killed from violence, 0.1 million, and imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914 for oil and hegemony” [6].

(2). Involvement in invasion, occupation and genocide.

Ukraine: Ukrainians and notably the Cossacks were involved in pogroms against Jews for several centuries, this leading to mass immigration of Jews from Czarist Russia in the 19th century to America, the UK and the British Empire. In the brief period of Ukrainian independence in 1918-1922, supporters of fascist leader Symon Petliura killed 35,000-50,000 Ukrainian Jews [3, 8]. In the early 1930s 7 million Ukrainians perished in the Soviet-imposed Ukrainian Famine (Holodomor), notwithstanding the Ukraine being a huge wheat producer and the bread-basket of Europe. Millions of Ukrainians (notably the Kulaks or farmers) were starved, consigned to gulags and suffered untimely deaths in the Stalinist terror. During WW2 the Nazi Germany invasion involved extermination of Jews, Russians and Ukrainians (notably 34,000 Jews killed in the Babi Yar atrocity near Kiev, and 50,000 Jews killed in the 1941 Odessa Massacre), other massacres, slave labour of Ukrainians, and the killing of prisoners of war. The USSR war dead totalled about 24 million, with 0.75 million Jews out of a Jewish population of 2.5 million being killed. Nazi occupation was associated with heroic opposition by the Red Army and partisans. 4.5 million Ukrainians joined the Red Army and more than 250,000 served in Soviet partisan paramilitary units. However there was also some Ukrainian collaboration with the Nazis, notably by fascist nationalists led by Stepan Bandera [9, 10]. After the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union and the Western Allies there was post-war payback of collaborators, the killing of Ukrainian collaborating soldiers returned by Allies, and the unwarranted and genocidal exiling of Crimean Tatars to Siberia by Stalin. After the fall of Communism and Ukrainian independence in 1991 there was a repugnant move to celebrate fascist mass murderers such as Petliura and Bandera (e.g. with public statues). In the 21st century, while not a formal member of the US Alliance or NATO, Ukraine supported the genocidal US Alliance wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with small numbers of military (deaths from violence and imposed deprivation in Iraq totalled 4.6 million (1990-2011) and in Afghanistan totalled 7.0 million (2001-2021))[3, 11, 12].

Palestine: Palestine has not invaded or occupied any other country. Indeed Palestine has been subject to genocidal invasion and occupation by the British and Zionists from WW1 onwards in an ongoing, 100 year Palestinian Genocide that has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since 1916 [3]. In contrast, serial war criminal Apartheid Israel has murderously invaded the territory of 13 countries (Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Uganda, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and the US), still occupies the territory of 4 countries (Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria), has been involved in genocide in various countries (the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide, Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide, Libyan Genocide, Mayan Indian Genocide, Sri Lanka Tamil Genocide, Myanmar Rohingya Genocide, Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide, Palestinian Genocide, Sudanese Genocide, and Syrian Genocide), has been variously involved in regime change in various countries (Australia, 2010; Fiji, 1987 and 2000; Iraq, 1990-2003; Occupied Palestine, 1948, 1967 and 2006; and Ukraine, 2014), subverts numerous countries as a deadly US surrogate, and contributes to deadly violence and civil wars throughout the world as a major supplier of sophisticated arms [13].

While Palestine has not invaded any other countries, and Ukraine has not invaded any other country (apart from token support for the US Alliance’s Iraq War and Afghan War), this is in stark contrast to the following countries (numbers of countries invaded in brackets): Britain (193), Australia (85), France (82), the US (72; 52 after WW2), Germany (39), Japan (30), Russia (26), Canada (25), Apartheid Israel (13), China (3, ignoring border spats) and India (0)[14].

(3). Aggressor involvement in nuclear terrorism and climate terrorism.

Humanity and the Biosphere are existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change [15-24]. Indeed eminent theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has succinctly stated: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [16]. Thus the nuclear winter following a nuclear war will eliminate most life on Earth [15-17], and in the absence of requisite action, a worsening Climate Genocide will kill about 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable population in 2100 of merely 1 billion people [18-24]. The 9 nuclear weapons states (numbers of nuclear weapons in brackets) are the US (7,300), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (90), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (circa 10). India , Pakistan, Apartheid Israel and North Korea have not ratified the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)[15].

Ukraine. After independence in 1991, Ukraine completed surrendering nuclear weapons on its territory to Russia [3]. Unfortunately, according to the Nobel Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN): “Ukraine has not yet signed or ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW)… Ukraine has consistently abstained from voting on an annual UN General Assembly resolution since 2018 that welcomes the adoption of the TPNW and calls upon all states to sign, ratify, or accede to it “at the earliest possible date”” [25]. Invader Russia has 7,000 nuclear weapons, submarine delivery systems and scary new, “unstoppable” hypersonic missile delivery systems. Russia rejects the TPNW.

Palestine. ICAN: “Palestine… Nuclear-weapon-free state… Palestine has signed and ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. It was among the original 50 states parties to the treaty when it entered into force on 22 January 2021…. Palestine was the sixth state to ratify or accede to the treaty. In a statement to the United Nations in October 2020, Palestine said that it was “proud to have participated in the elaboration of the historic Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and to have been among the first to ratify it” [26]. Apartheid Israel rejects the TPNW, threatens non-nuclear weapons Iran with nuclear destruction, and has 90 nuclear weapons, long-range missiles, and submarine delivery systems. Nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel is fervently backed by the nuclear terrorist states of the US, UK and France and the non-nuclear armed but nuclear terrorism-complicit states of Australia and NATO.

As estimated in 2016, revised annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution taking the impact of methanogenic livestock and land use into account (tonnes CO2-e per person per year; the world average being 63.80 billion tonnes CO2-e / 7.137 billion people in 2013 = 8.9 tonnes CO2-e per person per year) are as follows: Ukraine (19.1), Russia (16.2), Apartheid Israel (20.2), and Occupied Palestine (9.1) [27]. However the per capita GDP is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestine and $46,400 for Apartheid Israel. This means that in the present carbon economy Occupied Palestine has a carbon footprint that is 14 times lower than that of Apartheid Israel. Russia is a major oil and gas exporter, and a major gas pipeline to Europe passes through Ukraine. The conservative International Energy Association (IEA) has declared that there should be no new fossil fuel exploitation [28, 29] but Apartheid Israel is set to exploit huge gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Methane (CH4; 85%of natural gas) leaks by about 3% per year, and has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) relative to that of the same mass of carbon dioxide (CO2; 1.0) of 105 on a 20 year time frame and with aerosol impacts included. While gas burning for power generates twice as much electrical energy per tonne of CO2 produced (MWh/tonne CO2) than coal burning, and the health-adverse pollution from gas burning is lower than for coal burning, gas leakage in the system actually means that gas burning for power can actually be worse GHG-wise than coal burning depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage. Methane release in the warming Arctic represents a worsening threat to Humanity and the Biosphere [30-32].

The nuclear terrorist invader countries of Russia (victim: Ukraine) and Apartheid Israel (victims: Palestine and its neighbours) are also major threats to Humanity and the Biosphere through remorseless and neoliberal greed-driven commitment to massive gas exploitation [30-32].

(4). Casus belli (excuse for war) – the reasons for their awful invasions advanced by the aggressor nations (Russia and Apartheid Israel).

There is only 1 reason that can be entertained for violence and war, and that is self-defence from foreign aggression aimed at total subjugation – and even then peaceful approaches are still possible and are preferred. War is the penultimate in racism and genocide is the ultimate in racism. The worst state crime of all is invasion of another country but International Law as enshrined in the UN Charter only permits this in certain circumstances (and then only after serious negotiations):

(a) if there is UN permission;

(b) if the invading country has been invaded; and

(c) if the invading country has been invited to invade by the government of the invaded country [14].

Russia. The Soviet Union had suffered the loss of 24 million citizens from the invasion (notably through Ukraine) by Nazi Germany in WW2 [3, 4]. Russia had a legitimate grievance that the dismemberment of the Soviet Union involved an understanding that NATO would not move eastward into Eastern Europe and hence threaten Russia even more. Unspoken desires were imperialism and a desire to restore the union of linguistically, culturally and religiously similar Ukraine with the Russian Empire that had obtained for over 3 centuries (indeed for as long as the Union between Scotland and England that was formalized in 1707 under Queen Anne). However humanity, empathy for the other, rationality, rational risk management, economics, and international law all dictate that peace is the only way. Indeed as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau famously replied when asked why half his Cabinet were women: “Because it’s 2015”.

Apartheid Israel. It was possible to have had a peaceful, just, multicultural, secular democracy in Palestine but the genocidally racist and settler colonialist Zionists wanted the land but not its Indigenous inhabitants. Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers but with 90 nuclear weapons. This Zionist genocidal racism in theory and in awful practice is disguised as assertedly legitimate exceptionalism assertedly justified by the WW2 Jewish Holocaust and centuries of anti-Jewish pogroms in Europe. Inspection of the public views of numerous Zionist leaders from Zionism founder Theodor Herzl to long-serving recent Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reveals outright and explicit genocidal racism [33]. Thus , for example, Theodor Herzl (1895): “We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it employment in our country. The property owners will come over to our side. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discretely and circumspectly”. Benjamin Netanyahu (1989): “Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories”. Winston Churchill (responsible for the WW2 Bengali Holocaust that killed 6-7 million Indians, and for Partition of both India and Palestine): “I do not apologize for the takeover of the region by the Jews from the Palestinians in the same way I don’t apologize for the takeover of America by the whites from the Red Indians or the takeover of Australia from the blacks [i.e. Australian aborigines]. It is natural for a superior race to dominate an inferior one” [33].

The presently politically dominant Ashkenazi Jews descend from non-Semitic Turkic Khazars ordered to adopt usury-tolerating Judaism by the rulers of Khazaria. For 2 millennia Orthodox Judaism has said that return to Zion (Jerusalem) was prohibited until the Messiah arrives to reveal the glory of the Lord to all of Humanity. Serial war criminal Israeli leaders are not the Messiah (indeed are quite the opposite). Aided by the Nazi mass extermination of European Jewry, the largely US-based Zionist movement has rejected this core article of Orthodox Judaism and obscenely and utterly falsely equates Zionism with Judaism. Zionist Judaism acts an agent of the CIA and MI6 for devastating and crippling the Middle East in the interests of Anglo-American oil and geopolitical hegemony. All humans are born equal, but like the Nazi Germans and present-day neo-Nazis having bizarre and false White and Aryan racial purity, genocide and eugenics obsessions, the Nazi-style racist Zionists still falsely assert the Semitic nature of Ashkenazi Jews and their “God-given right to Palestine”. In reality the Ashkenazi Jews (Eastern European Jews) descend from non-Semitic Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in the 7th – 10th century CE. Indeed the genetic descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish inhabitants of Palestine at the time of the wonderful Jewish Palestinian humanitarian Jesus are in fact the 7.1 million Semitic and sorely oppressed Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel (the Jewish Israeli minority in Palestine today overwhelmingly descend from Berber, Yemeni and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE) [5, 34, 35, 36]. Mahatma Gandhi (1938): “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French. It is wrong and inhuman to impose the Jews on the Arabs. What is going on in Palestine today cannot be justified by any moral code of conduct” [39].

The Zionists, and Apartheid Israel and their Western supporters have sold a huge edifice of false and indeed Orwellian hasbara (propaganda) to the West, of which the key assertions are that “Palestinians are terrorists” and critics of Israel are “anti-Semites”. In reality Apartheid Israeli state terrorism is a huge threat to Humanity, and Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, grossly violating Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims (anti-Arab anti-Semitism) and falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel (anti-Jewish anti-Semitism).

(5). All but 4 of the 30 members of nuclear terrorist and anti-Russian NATO belong to the all-European, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

The criminal invasion of Ukraine by Russia was opposed strongly short of unthinkable outright war by the 30 nuclear terrorist and anti-Russian NATO countries, of which all but 4 are members of the all European, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism slimily implies – and has been used politically to assert – that critics of Apartheid Israel and its crimes are anti-Semites. Thus for example, the IHRA definition was used to falsely defame and destroy UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and commit most UK MPs to blind support of racist Zionism, Apartheid Israel and hence of the vile crime of apartheid. The IHRA is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes), and holocaust denying (by ignoring all WW2 holocaust atrocities other than the Jewish Holocaust, and indeed ignoring over 60 other holocaust and genocide atrocities). Over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations have condemned the IHRA Definition of anti-Semitism [40-42].

Of these 35 IHRA countries as of February 2022:

(1) all 35 are European;

(2) the 5 outside of Europe (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel, and the USA) are societies based on horrendous genocide of the Indigenous inhabitants;

(3) 4 are nuclear terrorist states (Apartheid Israel, France, the UK, and the US);

(4) of the 30 members in Europe, all but 6 (Austria, Finland , Ireland, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland), i.e. 24, belong to nuclear-armed NATO (together with Canada and the US), and thus support nuclear mass murder of women, children and men as a military strategy;

(5) of the 30 members in Europe, 7 were notably complicit in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust and the WW2 European Holocaust (Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, and Romania) .

(6) of the 35 members, 14 were notably involved in the brutal conquest and genocide of Indigenous non-European people (Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Apartheid Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, the UK and the USA);

(7) of the 35 members, 26 are among the 30 members of nuclear-armed NATO, namely (non-IHRA NATO members in bold): Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States;

(8) of the 35 members, only 2 (Austria and Ireland) have had the moral decency to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) that was the great accomplishment of the Melbourne-founded and 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). [40-42].

(6). Russia vetoed UNSC motion over Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that deplored the Russia’s aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and called for unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. The 11 countries that voted to adopt the UN Security Council (UNSC) motion were France, Britain, US, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway. 3 countries abstained, namely China, India, and United Arab Emirates. Russia vetoed the motion [43].

(7). Did Vladimir Putin fall into a US trap like Saddam Hussein?

In 1990 the US Ambassador to Iraq effectively greenlighted the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq under Saddam Hussein. However the US had tricked Iraq and used the invasion of Kuwait as a casus belli for the Gulf War, used Sanctions and bombing to utterly devastate Iraq, and then used CIA lies about actually non-existent Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) to invade and devastate Iraq. In addition to massive destruction of infrastructure this had the following catastrophic human death consequences for Iraq (deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation in brackets): in the Gulf War and Sanctions (1990-2003; 1.9 million ) , US Alliance invasion and occupation (2003-2011; 2.7 million), and post-2011 (so far in 2011-2021 about 0.4 million avoidable deaths from deprivation) [5]. It is possible that Vladimir Putin in response to decades of US and NATO expansionism in Eastern Europe and faced with mere sanctions from the US, US Alliance, EU and NATO, was similarly convinced that invasion was worth it. However crippling of the Russian economy and Russian exclusion from much of the world may actually represent a massive victory for the US.

(8). Ukraine invasion-linked fossil fuel and wheat price rises potentially threaten famine in the global South.

Russia is a major exporter of wheat, oil and gas. Indeed China has just approved more wheat imports from Russia, this raising he ire of the relentlessly anti-China US lackey Australian Government. The Ukraine is also a major wheat producer. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already resulted in markedly increased oil, gas and wheat prices [44]. Gas can be dirtier than coal greenhouse gas (GHG)-wise [19, 24, 28-32], so increasing gas prices will have a medium term effect for a world aiming to cease gas exploitation as part of actions to achieve “zero net emissions by 2050” [24]. However the world presently has a carbon economy – thus the damage-related Carbon Price is $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent but the average applied world price is a mere $2 per CO2-equivalent [45, 46]. Further, while global coal use has flattened out, gas and oil use is steadily increasing as if there were no climate crisis [24]. Increasing fuel costs will impact the cost of production and transport of grain around the world. Who knows where this is going but this invasion is already impacting the global wheat price and hence will already negatively impact the poorest several billion people of the world. It is the inability to buy food that kills in famines. Thus in the WW2 Bengal Famine the price of the staple rice rose up to 4-fold for a variety of man-made reasons, and those subjects of merciless Britain who could not pay simply starved to death. In the WW2 Bengal Famine (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengali Holocaust) 6-7 million Indians were deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity for strategic reasons in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Assam. Australia was complicit by refusing to supply its starving ally India with food from its huge wartime grain stores [47-50]. The Russian invasion of Ukraine will not just kill Russian soldiers and Ukrainians. Millions may die worldwide as a result of this reckless and evil war-making.

(9). What about the invaded and abusively occupied Palestinians? What about all victims of aggression, war and occupation?

The rightly indignant US Alliance Mainstream media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is well and good but is grossly dishonest and hypocritical by ignoring the invasion, devastation and abusive occupation of largely defenceless victim countries by the US and its allies in the 21st century alone.

Following the example of UK Labour MP Julie Elliott [1, 2], Gideon Levy (a progressive and anti-racist Jewish Israeli writer) has opined about the hypocrisy of serial invader Apartheid Israel offering criticism of Russian aggression: “Israel has no right to criticize Russia. A country that has more than once acted exactly like Russia, going wild, has no right to criticize aggression and invasion. A country that had imposed violent occupation for more than 50 years cannot criticize a three-day occupation. Russia’s justification for an invasion, the propaganda and the lies, seem taken from Israel’s playbook every time it invaded Gaza or Lebanon. Israel always feels threatened, just like Russia, and both deny the national rights of the people it occupies” [51].

Dr Scott Burchill (a prominent Australian academic expert on international affairs) has likewise commented: “France’s President Macron denies the growing evidence of Israel’s apartheid policies in Palestine, detailed by human rights organisations such as B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, former Israeli prime ministers, ambassadors and attorneys general. So don’t expect the Eiffel Tower to be illuminated with the red, white and black colours of the Palestinian flag any time soon. None of this is an argument for downplaying the significance of Putin’s crimes. They are very serious and he should be held accountable for them, preferably by his own citizens in a court of law. We must hope that the citizens of Kyiv and other towns in Ukraine are spared the misery and destruction felt by people of Grozny (1999-2000), Raqqa (2017) and Gaza City (2008-2021)” [52].

Final comments.

The indignation and sanctions rightly applied by Western countries to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine should be applied to all countries involved in the violent invasion and occupation of other nations, and indeed notably the serial invaders and nuclear terrorist states of the US, the UK, France and Apartheid Israel. What can decent people do? Decent pro-peace people around the world should (a) inform everyone they can about all these dreadful matters (the mendacious, US-beholden Western Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes certainly won’t), and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all countries invading, devastating and occupying other nations.

References.

[1]. “Labour MP is told she is ‘historically wrong, factually wrong and morally wrong’ to make comparison between Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Israel and Palestine”, Daily Mail, 25 February 2022: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10548723/Labour-MP-told-morally-wrong-compare-Ukraine-invasion-Palestine.html .

[2]. “UK MP criticized for comparing Ukraine crisis to Israeli occupation of Palestine”, Middle East Eye, 25 February 2022: https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-labour-mp-compares-russia-ukraine-to-israel-palestine .

[3]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, 2nd edition, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2022.

[4]. John Pilger, “John Pilger: War in Europe and the rise of raw propaganda”, Indo9emndent, 18 February 2022: https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/john-pilger-war-in-europe-and-the-rise-of-raw-propaganda,16065 .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”, Subversion of Australia, 15 April 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/2021-04-15 .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Gaza Massacre exposes Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 20 May 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/05/latest-gaza-massacre-exposes-apartheid-israels-ongoing-palestinian-genocide/ .

[7]. Gideon Polya, “State Terrorist Australian Coalition Government Bans Hamas & Threatens Australian Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 25 February 2022: https://countercurrents.org/2022/02/state-terrorist-australian-coalition-government-bans-hamas-threatens-australian-human-rights/ .

[8]. “Symon Petliura”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symon_Petliura .

[9]. “Stepan Bandera”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stepan_Bandera

[10]. “Collaboration in German-occupied Ukraine”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Collaboration_in_German-occupied_Ukraine .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “US-imposed, Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[12]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[13]. Apartheid Israeli state terrorism: (A) individuals exposing Apartheid Israeli state terrorism, and (B) countries subject to Apartheid Israeli state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/apartheid-israeli-state-terrorism .

[14]. “Stop state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[15]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[16]. Stephen Hawking, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions”, John Murray, 2018, Chapter 7.

[17]. Gideon Polya, “Nuclear terrorism: US & Israeli lackey Australia to violate Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons”, Countercurrents, 30 October 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/10/nuclear-terrorism-us-israeli-lackey-australia-to-violate-treaty-on-prohibition-of-nuclear-weapons/ .

[18]. “Climate genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[19]. Gideon Polya, “Methane leakage makes Australia a world leading per capita greenhouse gas polluter”, Countercurrents, 18 February 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/02/methane-leakage-makes-australia-a-world-leading-per-capita-greenhouse-gas-polluter/ .

[20]. “Climate terrorism: 400,000 climate change-related deaths globally annually versus an average of 4 US deaths from political terrorism annually since 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/climate-terrorism .

[21]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[22]. “Carbon terrorism: 3 million US air pollution deaths versus 53 US political terrorism deaths since 9-11(2001-2015)”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/carbon-terrorism .

[23]. “Climate terrorism: 400,000 climate change-related deaths globally annually versus an average of 4 US deaths from political terrorism annually since 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/climate-terrorism .

[24]. Gideon Polya, “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2021.

[25]. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), “Ukraine”: https://www.icanw.org/ukraine .

[26]. “Palestine”, ICAN: https://www.icanw.org/palestine .

[27]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March 2016 : https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[28]. IEA, “Pathway to critical and formidable goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 is narrow but brings huge benefits, according to IEA special report”, IEA Press Release, 18 May 2021: https://www.iea.org/news/pathway-to-critical-and-formidable-goal-of-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-is-narrow-but-brings-huge-benefits .

[29]. IEA, “Net zero by 2050”, May 2021: https://www.iea.org/reports/net-zero-by-2050 .

[30]. Gideon Polya, Arctic methane threat: global warming increasing bacterial methanogenesis & methane release” “”, Countercurrents, 13 February 2022: https://countercurrents.org/2022/02/arctic-methane-threat-global-warming-increasing-bacterial-methanogenesis-methane-release/ .

[31]. “Methane bomb threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[32]. “Gas is not clean energy”: https://sites.google.com/site/gasisnotcleanenergy/home .

[33]. “Zionist quotes re racism and Palestinian Genocide”, Palestinian Genocide : https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/zionist-quotes .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli Jewish Nation-State Law enshrines Apartheid and genocidal racism”, Countercurrents, 24 July 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/07/24/israeli-jewish-nation-state-law-enshrines-apartheid-and-genocidal-racism/ .

[35]. Gideon Polya, “A shocking list of 52 Zionist- & Apartheid Israeli-Nazi Germany comparisons”, Countercurrents, 7 August 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/08/a-shocking-list-of-52-zionist-apartheid-israeli-nazi-germany-comparisons/ .

[36]. Shlomo Sand, “The Invention of the Jewish People”, Verso, 2009.

[37]. Arthur Koestler, “The Thirteenth Tribe”, Hutchinson, 1976.

[38]. Gideon Polya, “Australia PM Turnbull backs Apartheid Israel with falsehood and exceptionalism’, Countercurents,24 February 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/02/australia-pm-turnbull-backs-genocidal-apartheid-israel-with-falsehood-and-exceptionalism/ .

[39]. “Non-Jews against racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/home .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “Letter to Australian Labor MPs exposes Australian crimes & IHRA anti-Semitism”, Countercurrents, 9 October 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/10/letter-to-australian-labor-mps-exposes-australian-crimes-ihra-anti-semitism/

[41]. Jewish Voices for Peace, “First ever: 40+ Jewish groups worldwide oppose equating antisemitism with criticism of Israel”, 17 July 2018: https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/first-ever-40-jewish-groups-worldwide-oppose-equating-antisemitism-with-criticism-of-israel/#english .

[42]. IHRA, Countries & Membership”: https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/about-us/countries-membership .

[43]. “UNSC Resolution against Russia’s Ukraine invasion: Who voted for, who abstained”, Hindustan Times, 26 February 2022: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/unsc-resolution-against-russia-s-ukraine-invasion-who-voted-for-who-abstained-101645840807653.html .

[44]. Philip Inman, Rob Davies and Julia Kollewe, Ukraine crisis: commodities prices surge as stock markets plunge”, Guardian, 25 February 2022: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/24/gas-and-oil-prices-surge-amid-fears-of-global-energy-shortage-russia-ukraine .

[45]. Gideon Polya, “Australia rejects IMF Carbon Tax & preventing 4 million pollution deaths by 2030” , Countercurrents, 15 October 2010: https://countercurrents.org/2019/10/australia-rejects-imf-carbon-tax-preventing-4-million-pollution-deaths-by-2030/ .

[46]. International Monetary Fund (IMF), “Fiscal Monitor: how to mitigate climate change”. Executive Summary”, September 2019: file:///C:/Users/Gideon/AppData/Local/Temp/execsum-6.pdf .

[47]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, and revised 2008 edition now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[48]. Gideon Polya, “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[49]. Gideon Polya, “Britain Robbed India Of $45 Trillion & Thence 1.8 Billion Indians Died From Deprivation ”, Countercurrents, 18 December 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/12/britain-robbed-india-of-45-trillion-thence-1-8-billion-indians-died-from-deprivation/ .

[50]. Gideon Polya, “Economist Mahima Khanna, Cambridge Stevenson Prize And Dire Indian Poverty”, Countercurrents, 20 November, 2011: https://countercurrents.org/polya201111.htm .

[51]. Gideon Levy, “The Israeli kettle and the Russian pot”, Haaretz, 27 February 2022: https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-the-israeli-kettle-and-the-russian-pot-1.10637729?lts=1646088417119 .

[52]. Scott Burchill, “The Russian attacks on Ukraine are both immoral and illegal under international law but we ignore similar attacks by ourselves and our allies”, Pearls & Irritations, 1 March 2022: https://johnmenadue.com/the-russian-attacks-on-ukraine-are-both-immoral-and-illegal-under-international-law/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .