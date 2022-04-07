Anti National:

Oh! The prices are rising. It will get difficult in the coming days. Buying necessities itself will be a challenge. People should awaken and fight with the government on the price issue.

Bhakt:

What you are concerned with prices. Hindus are in danger. And you talk about prices. We Hindus must arm ourselves. They are going to attack us. Jaago Hindu jaago. Awaken Hindus awaken.

Anti National:

Aren’t you concerned with increasing prices of cloths? What will you wear if they get expensive?

Bhakt:

We should wear only Hindu cloths. No they should not wear Hijab. This is anti-Hindu. This is a Hindu nation. How come they wear Hijab?

Anti National:

Don’t you worry about the increasing prices of oil, cereals, pulses? Won’t basic food become difficult to consume for you with increasing prices?

Bhakt:

They are eating Halal meat. They should not eat halal meat. It hurts our sentiments. Boycott Muslim meat shops. Boycott Muslim fruit sellers. Boycott Muslim vegetable sellers.

Anti National:

Boss I am talking about prices and not about clothing and food habits. Let it be people’s choice to decide what they wear and eat.

Bhakt:

How come they live in our country and not follow us. Let them go to Pakistan. We will build temple. They can’t stop us. They can’t do Ajaan.

Anti National:

Let them pray their god and you your god? Why do you want to stop them from performing Ajaan. Shouldn’t we respect their right to worship?

Bhakt:

No. They should be nowhere near the temples. They can’t have shops near the temples.

Anti National:

Don’t you think that they have their right to livelihood irrespective of the religion they belong to and the place where they set up their shops including near temples. Aren’t Hindus setting shops near Masjids?

Bhakt:

Temples are for Hindus. How come they set up their shops.

Anti National:

Aren’t you talking ridiculous?

Bhakt:

India is for Hindus. They can’t write urdu in Haldiram packet? They hide many things by writing in urdu.

Anti National:

What is problem in that. Your desi baba Ramdev mentions product details in urdu in his desi ghee packet.

Bhakt:

They are doing food jihad. They served us biryani and writing in urdu in food packets. They did love jihad, sex jihad, IAS jihad. We should stop this.

Hindu khatrein mein hain. Desh bachao. Hindus are in danger. Save the nation.

Anti National:

Can’t you realise the thing you are getting into. The hate you are developing is going to serve no one including the ones whose interests you think it is protecting. Shouldn’t you stop this. And should you not worry about unemployment?

Bhakt:

No they are the problem. That is why viraat hindu raja has come to protect Hindus. He works for 22 hours a day to protect Hindus.

Anti National:

Let you be saved by your madness. Hope you realise the earlier the better.

Author: An Indian Citizen