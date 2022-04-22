What songs can we sing for you
O Mother, on this Earth Day?
Intercontinental missiles fly. You lie
wounded by bombs. Wombs emptied
into tombs of soldiers weep,
decimated by the monsters of war.
What songs can we sing for you
O Mother, on this Earth Day?
We should have sung of flowing
fields, and waving trees with emerald
leaves. Now we whimper a dirge to you
O Mother Earth as we watch the
O Mother Earth have mercy —
Give wisdom to save us from
this fetid frenzy of hate and
violence that hurts your womb,
from this annihilation, this
devastation, this cry of
hunger, thirst, starvation.
Have mercy. Forgive. Love.
What songs can we sing for you
O Mother, on this Earth Day?
Mitali Chakravarty writes for love, peace and harmony and in that spirit founded the Borderless Journal.
