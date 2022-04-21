An Alert and Warning! NATO Secretary-general calls for “transformation” of NATO into a fighting force against Russia and China

Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: ‘We’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history’

Let people throughout the world speak out now and organize against the posturing for, and promotion of a world war that could easily become a nuclear war that would engulf us all.

Putin’s massive misbegotten death-dealing crime against humanity in invading the Ukraine has given the criminally insane investors in war headquartered on Wall Street, who control the USA and and to some degree the great part of the world it has hegemony over, a perfect scenario for the war with Russia they have been so eagerly promoting and preparing for.

International law expert Professor Francis A. Boyle in his “Stopping World War III” suggests President Biden should announce that NATO expansion is over for good; that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will not be joining NATO; establish the permanent neutrality of Ukraine; remove U.S. tactical nuclear weapons from NATO States and negotiate a lessening of the tensions on land, sea and air between Russia and the U.S./NATO States.

Unfortunately, Biden, like all US presidents after Franklin Roosevelt, takes orders from the same Deep State Military Industrial Complex Eisenhower tacitly admitted to having been ‘influenced’ by.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist.” (Dwight Eisenhower in his farewell speech as US President.)

Eisenhower gave lives taking criminal orders in regard to Vietnam, Laos, Guatemala, and Congo. ‘Ike,’ in ordering crimes against humanity was no different than all the other US presidents after FDR of whom America’s top intellectual, Noam Chomsky has said would have been hanged if tried under the same laws the Nazi leaders hanged at Nuremberg were.

Wall Street’s criminally insane investors in war within the Deep State’s military industrial complex must be rejoicing that Putin has driven a major part of Russia’s armed forces into a cul-de-sac of massive destruction and homicidal violence from which neither perseverance nor retreat seem a viable option. All the cards are in the self-righteous hands of US/NATO, Russia’s long term enemy, and newly acquired enemies, adversaries and detractors. Their cards are being played in consort, in some degree with aspects of a world war already somewhat underway.

If Putin heartbreakingly orders heavier attack, more and more lives will be lost driving ever growing resistance and bitter urban warfare confrontation fueled and intensified by the arrival of an ever increasing amount of weapons, other munitions and ‘volunteering military’ from NATO member countries. The Russian invasion planners must have gone forward in spite of expecting the kind of urban warfare that favor the defenders within their own cities filled with frightfully endangered innocent families.

Ukraine is a huge country of nearly forty million Ukrainians in its remaining intact territory. Russian soldiers would have to continue to be uncomfortable, dismayed, demoralized, to be shooting at Ukrainians, who as Putin himself has said are one people with Russians. Recalcitrant soldiers firing in the air could not frighten off a home defending organized and determined Ukrainian military incensed over civilian casualties, which, as always, will be difficult to defeat in urban warfare. In many areas the invading Russians have already clashed with those few but fierce Neo-Nazi battalions, whose existence and influence Putin has given as one reason or pretext for his ‘special operation’ (read homicidal invasion of and war in the Ukraine).

Western media has worked tirelessly to discredit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims that Neo-Nazis have a significant amount of political control in the country.

Though there cannot be any justification for bringing death down upon an innocent population, the Israel Times, did report that on January first, hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists marched in honor of Nazi collaborator, Stepan Bandera, who led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which fought alongside Nazi Germany during WWII, killing thousands of Jews and Poles.

America’s Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has published and promoted an interview with a renowned Neo-Nazi Ukrainian mayor, without disclosing the politician’s allegiances to World War II German leader Adolf Hitler and Ukraine’s own Nazi sympathizer Stepan Bandera. The small-town mayor was lionized for standing up to Russian soldiers. In the background of the mayor on the PBS video was a portrait of Stepan Bandera, the savage Russophobe, anti–Semite, and leader of Ukrainian Nazis.

The interview came just days after PBS published an article downplaying the links between Neo-Nazi politicians and Ukraine’s current political situation.

Putin unconvincingly gives as a major reason for his ‘Special Operation’ invasion and attack of the Ukraine the ‘deNazification of the Ukraine. Let someone ask the grieving relatives of the dead Ukrainian civilians, men, women and children, and fallen Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, whether or not the sacrifice of so many lives for Putin’s designated purposes was in any way comprehensible other than murderous insanity.

President Zelinsky will continue to be encouraged by influential wider war seekers not to negotiate a cease fire agreement. Massive outside military aid will continue to be filtered in and difficult to stop. For all the Ukrainian lives already taken and Russian military lives sacrificed, a Russian withdrawal would be looked upon both inside and outside Russia as an abject defeat. The most likely development would seem to be a cease-fire and a stalemate in place until the big powers negotiate a settlement if only for the sake of normalizing the flow of food, goods and services in what most likely will be a world divided in two with an indeterminate number of nations attempting neutrality in a now or soon to be an openly bipolar planet. This is an outcome more or less predicted by Mark Sleboda at the end of his long video interview on the Grayzone.

For economic specifics the reader might consider reading Pepe Escobar quoting economist Michael Hudson March 01 2022 on how Russia will bypass western economic warfare and how the US and EU are over-reaching on Russian sanctions. “The end result could be massive commodity shortages worldwide.”

US/NATO leaders seek to prolong the conflict and increase NATO’s power in its long held aim to break up what was the Soviet Union and now pursues the same dissolution of the Russian Federation. How will Russia extricate itself from a dire and deadly situation wherein it has made itself a target of considerable world wide outrage? That an invasion would cause intolerably great loss of life had to have been foreseen, yet not avoided seems a mystery. It appears that the taking of human life was not in mind with sufficient seriousness during the long period of time that witnessed the menacing massive amount of deadly weaponry poised at the ready in tight proximity to Ukraine’s borders.

What were China’s Xi Jinping’s thoughts about the huge army poised at Ukraine’s border as he prominently displayed his solidarity and friendship with President Putin at the Beijing Olympics? Did the two leaders discuss the alarming and threatening positioning of the vast amount of Russian military? One would imagine they must have, but with what shared conclusion(s)?

Putin had declared that if the U.S. and its allies continued their “obviously aggressive stance,” Russia would take “appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures,” What were Xi Jinping’s thoughts about Putin’s threat and ultimate intentions? What was Xi Jinping’s planned Chinese reaction to the immense world wide condemnation that US dominated world media would intensify. How would it affect China as Russia’s ally.

Given the Russian abhorrence of war since experiencing the death of 28 million Soviet citizens during the WWII Nazi invasion of Russia, one would not expect President Putin to run for re-election in 2024, if he is even able to remain in office until 2024.

With the yawning disaster of an unnecessary war most probably to some degree meant to involve China, Xi Jinping’s judgement of Putin is thrown in doubt and for Putin’s ultimate bloody decision Xi Jinping might lose some of the consensus that backs his up to now firm and extended rule.

The insanity of the brutal loss of life in the Ukraine augers an ever widening war between US/NATO and Russia that seems to be ultimately aimed at including China in a 3rd World War wherein the use of Nuclear Weapons, could end life on Earth.

At US urging, Germany has recently announced that it will spend 2% of its gross national product on its military, and has contracted with US to buy a fleet of its F-15 war planes. No one of consequence is talking about any alternative to acquiring the latest weapons of mass destruction for war with Russia. This in spite of memories of Germany’s invasion of Russia having brought death to 28 million men, women and children.

Time for citizen control over Wall Street’s war investing bankers. It’s entirely imaginable that the astronomical amount of money made from war might push humankind into self-destruction.

A world wide awakening to this danger will have to happen before speculative investment in war can be halted. Multi-nation war first has to become an urgent topic of conversation everywhere – in family, among friends, in the workplace, schools, on the street, in the news, and in the government.

Noam Chomsky, in “US Military Escalation Against Russia Would Have No Victory” gives us the background for Russia’s blunder:

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a major war crime,…

It’s easy to understand why those suffering from the crime may regard it as an unacceptable indulgence to inquire into why it happened and whether it could have been avoided. Understandable, but mistaken. If we want to respond to the tragedy in ways that will help the victims, and avert still worse catastrophes that loom ahead, it is wise, and necessary, to learn as much as we can about what went wrong and how the course could have been corrected…

There is nothing to say about Putin’s attempt to offer legal justification for his aggression. Its merit is zero.

Of course, it is true that the U.S. and its allies violate international law without a blink of an eye, but that provides no extenuation for Putin’s crimes. Kosovo, Iraq and Libya did, however, have direct implications for the conflict over Ukraine.

The Iraq invasion was a textbook example of the crimes for which Nazis were hanged at Nuremberg, pure unprovoked aggression. And a punch in Russia’s face..

In the case of Kosovo, NATO aggression (meaning U.S. aggression) was claimed to be “illegal but justified” (for example, by the International Commission on Kosovo chaired by Richard Goldstone) on grounds that the bombing was undertaken to terminate ongoing atrocities. That judgment required reversal of the chronology. The evidence is overwhelming that the flood of atrocities was the consequence of the invasion: predictable, predicted, anticipated. Furthermore, diplomatic options were available, [but] as usual, ignored in favor of violence.

High U.S. officials confirm that it was primarily the bombing of Russian ally Serbia — without even informing them in advance — that reversed Russian efforts to work together with the U.S. somehow to construct a post-Cold War European security order, a reversal accelerated with the invasion of Iraq and the bombing of Libya after Russia agreed not to veto a UN Security Council Resolution that NATO at once violated.

The status of international law did not change in the post-Cold War period. President Clinton made it clear that the U.S. had no intention of abiding by it. The Clinton Doctrine declared that the U.S. reserves the right to act “unilaterally when necessary,” including “unilateral use of military power” to defend such vital interests as “ensuring uninhibited access to key markets, energy supplies and strategic resources.” His successors as well, and anyone else who can violate the law with impunity.

… no matter what happens, Ukraine is facing a daunting future for its decision to become a pawn in Washington’s geostrategic games. In that context, how likely is it that economic sanctions will cause Russia to change its stance toward Ukraine — or do the economic sanctions aim at something bigger, such as undermining Putin’s control inside Russia and ties with countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and possibly even China itself?”

Although it has been referred to in many articles over the years, it is worth mentioning again retired NATO Secretary General Wesley Clark revealing a memo from the Office of the US Secretary of Defense he was told about just a few weeks after 9/11. It revealed plans to “attack and destroy the governments in seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq and moving on to “Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Iran”. Clark argued this strategy was fundamentally about control of the region’s vast oil and gas resources.

Part of the battle for the public’s hearts and minds is to convince people to regard these wars and conflicts as a disconnected array of events, not the planned machinations of empire. And for the last decade, the ongoing narrative about Russian aggression has been part of the strategy.

It didn’t take more than a few years after the collapse USSR before the government of the superpower USA (made super wealthy by the 2nd World War) began to cite the new Russian Federation as its adversary (a nuclear weapons armed adversary), though like the Chinese, the other designated major adversary, the Russians have never threatened the USA. Russians have never forgotten that in 1918, the US had invaded Russia with two armies, killing its citizens in trying to overthrow the newly proclaimed Soviet Russian revolutionary government, while the Chinese have not forgotten the destruction, sacking and looting of Beijing and other sites by the Americans and British in 1900.

Anglo-American financial-corporate interests have long been seeking to drive a wedge between Europe and Russia to prevent closer economic alignment. Aside from the expansion of NATO and installation of missile systems in Eastern Europe targeting Russia, there has also been the ever-tightening economic sanctions which the EU has largely been compelled to go along with. In 2021 it was a NATO spokesperson who was even warning Russia of NATO’s nuclear arsenal.

Dec. 1, 2021, Moscow (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat warned NATO against redeploying U.S. atomic weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s comment that the alliance would need to consider relocating nuclear weapons east if the new German government changes the country’s policy on nuclear sharing.

The day before the invasion of Ukraine, Putin frighteningly stated on Russian TV:

“Whoever tries to get in our way and create further threats to our country and our people must know that Russia’s response will come immediately and will lead to consequences without precedent in history. All the necessary decisions have been taken.”

President of the German Council on Foreign Relations Thomas Enders has since responded by calling for a no-fly zone in western Ukraine, which would most likely lead to direct military involvement by NATO:

“It is time for the West to expose Putin’s nuclear threats for what they really are – a bluff to deter Western governments from military intervention.”

The Western media constant accusing Russia of intentional atrocities, of targeting civilians and hospitals and murdering men, women and children in cold blood seems meant to incite the public to welcome a major war.

The Enigma of the Lack of a Media Counter- Offensive Focused on US/NATO Wars Having Taken Millions of Lives

Yes, of course, there is no escaping consummate condemnation for the taking of innocent lives during the Russian bombing and invasion of Ukraine, but where has been the reporting of the millions of deaths in Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria caused by US/NATO bombings, invasions and covert funding and arming of terrorist armies like ISIS alongside all the previous slaughtering in the earlier US wars in Asian and Latin American countries?

For example, in the Western media, Iraqi and Afghani lives never mattered because the armed forces of the West was doing the killing and maiming. Ukrainian Lives Matter because Americans are not doing the killing! A USA designated adversary is doing it. But all life should matter! Including the lives of fallen American GIs and most assuredly the many millions of lives Americans took in Asia and Latin America and more recently in the Middle East and Africa, where the US military still at it.

All those millions of men, women and children would have liked to have lived longer than they did.

Tens of millions have grieved over loved ones, whose lives were taken during American invasions and bombings of their countries, but now all media attention is on the heartbreaking and disastrous Russian homicidal invasion and war on the Ukraine, and the shame for which Russians and lovers of Russian culture, music and literature will feel for generations to come.

Right now the world media focus is on Ukrainian lives and the lives of Russian soldiers mattering. Given the human catastrophe of millions of frightened women and children and elderly fleeing from their homes for safety, many of us are wondering why the Russians couldn’t have limited their task to defending the Donetsk and Luhansk republics from Ukrainian attacks?

Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay on CounterCurrents, Kerala, India, OpEdNews, and MinorityPerspective, Birmingham, UK