Turmeric, turmeric–

coppery-golden spice!

Rubbed on fish,

rubbed on chicken–

it’s finger-lickin’

good!

Add it to rice,

drink it in tea–

a little bit goes far!

It can save your life,

chase the blues away,

reduce the stress and strife!

Shake it out

and give a shout–

you’ve found a true elixir!

Let the military band retire,

let War and all its sins expire!

Just pass the turmeric around!

Life’s meaning can be found!

Share the bounty of the Earth!

Make a joyful sound!

A teaspoon’s worth

can give new birth;

let all the hills resound!

There’s plenty to go around,

sharing in rebirth.

Gary Steven Corseri is the grandson of Ukrainian-Jewish and Sicilian-Catholic immigrants. He has performed his poems at the Carter Presidential Library and his dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and in universities, high schools and Little Theaters. He has published 2 novels, 1 full collection and 1 prize-winning chapbook of poems. His poems, articles, fiction and dramas have appeared in hundreds of global publications & websites, including: Countercurrents, Redbook Magazine, Village Voice, The Miami Herald, Atlanta Journal, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The New York Times, and Transcend Media Service. He has taught at universities in the U.S. and Japan, and in US prisons and public schools. He has worked as a grape-picker in Australia, a gas-station attendant, and an editor.