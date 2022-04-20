Putin  and Modi  –  Comrades-in-arms

20/04/2022

modi and putin

In  the  background  of  the  present  war  in  Ukraine,  much  is  being  written  by  political  commentators  about  the  reasons  why  the  Indian  head  of  state  Narendra  Modi  has  taken  an  outwardly   neutral  stand  towards  his  Russian  counterpart  Vladimir  Putin  –  a  position  which  can  be  described  variously  as  ambivalent,  or  even  crypto-friendly.  India’s  abstention  from  voting  in  favour  of  resolutions  in  UN  which  condemn  Russian  atrocities  in  Ukraine,  is  being  interpreted  by  these  commentators  in  different  ways.  Some  explain  this  tilt  in  Modi’s  policies  by  pointing  out  at  India’s   dependence  on  the  arms  and  energy  import  from  Russia  –  which  inhibits  it  from  openly  criticizing  Putin.  Some  other  commentators  have  found  in  Modi’s  stand  a  continuation  of  the  traditional  ties  that  India  shared  with  the  erstwhile  Soviet  Union  in  its  foreign  policy,  and  which  still  persists  to  shape  its  dealings  with  the  present  Russian  Federation under  Putin.

While  agreeing  that  both  these  arguments  may  hold  water,  I  would like to  throw  light  on  another  area   where   Modi  and  Putin  look  like  blood  brothers.  It  is  the  field  of  their  domestic  policies  and   administration  —  where  they  follow  a  common  model  which  displays  mirror  images  of   each  other.

Bedfellows  sharing  a  bloody  bed

To  start  with,  both  Putin  and   Modi  are  resorting  to  similar  methods    to  suppress  civil  liberties  and  democratic  rights  in  their  respective  countries.  In  a  meticulous  way,  they  plan  (i) imprisonment  of    social  activists  and  political  dissidents  who  oppose  their  rule ;  (ii)  killing  of    dissenters who  challenge  their  ideological  views;  (iii)  throttling  of  voices  of  criticism  in  the  media  by  persecution  of  journalists  who  dare  to  expose  their  misdeeds;   and  (iii)  genocidal  operations  against  ethnic  and  religious  minorities.

Let  us  begin  with  Putin’s  Russia,  since  he  is  the  senior  comrade  in  this  partnership  with  Modi’s  India.

He  has  chosen  to  follow  a  model  of  administration,  inherited  from  the  legacy  left  behind  by  the  notorious  Tzar  Ivan  (known  as  the  Terrible),  and  which  was  to  be  followed  later  by  Stalin.  As  in  the  past   years  of  Tzarist  and  Stalinist  terror  when  dissidents  were  incarcerated  (in  Siberia  and  later  in `gulag’  camps), or  killed  if  they  were  to  be  found  too vociferous  in  their  actions  of  protest.  Putin  today  is  adopting  a  similar  strategy  against  his  domestic  opponents.   He  has  put  hundreds  of  Russian  dissidents  behind  bars,  like  Alexie  Navalny,  Boris  Nemtsov  and  Alexander  Litvinenko,  who  had  incurred  Putin’s  displeasure  in  one  way  or  another.  There  are  other  dissidents  who  have  been  eliminated   by  the  extra-state  apparatus  of  assassin  gangs  who  are  patronized  by  Putin.  A  typical  example  is  the  killing  of  the  well-known Russian  journalist  Anna  Politkovskaya  in  Moscow  on  October  7,  2006,  by   assassins  who  have  not  yet  been punished  by  the  administration.  Anna  was  known  all  over  the  world  as  a  harsh  critic  of   Putin   and  for  her  books  (published  abroad)   exposing  the  cases  of  massive  violation  of  human  rights  in  Chechnaya  by  the  Putin  regime  during  its  war  in  1999-2000.

Let  us  now  turn  to  Modi’s  India.  Do  we  not  find  parallels  to  Putin’s  Russia,  when  we  see  social  activists,  lawyers  and  journalists  who  are  outspoken  critics  of  the  Modi  regime,  like  Gautam  Navlakha, Sudha  Bharadwaj,  Anand  Teltunbde,  being  arrested  (under  fabricated  charges  in  the  Bhim  Koregaon  case),   and  the  octogenarian  Stan  Swamy  driven  to  death  by  an  oppressive  jail  administration  ?  Like  Alexie  Navalny  and  other  dissidents  languishing  in  Russian  jails,  the  voices  of  these  Indian  dissidents  are  also  being  stifled  by  the  same  military  boots  that  are  worn  by  Putin  and  Modi.

Assaults  on  journalists  and  social  activists

The   recent  cases  of  killing of  journalists   in  India  look  similar to  the  assassination  of  the  Russian  journalist  Anna  Politkovaskya  in  2006,  and   the  murder  of  several  other  Rusian   journalists  (who  exposed Putin’s  crimes)   in  the  years  that  followed.  This  led  the  international  body  of  journalists,  the  Committee  to  Protect  Journalists (CPJ)  to  designate  Russia  in  2009  as  one  of  the  ` deadliest  countries  in  the  world  for  journalists.’  Some  nine  years  later,  the  CPJ  in  its  report  of  2018,  was  to  rank  India  as  14th  among  states  where  journalists  were  killed.  The  same  year,  another  global  body,  the  Paris-based  journalists  body  –  Reporters  Without  Borders,  listed  India  at  138th  on  its  World  Freedom  Index.

It   is  quite  evident  that  Modi  is  following  in  the  footsteps  of  his  elder  partner  Putin.  Journalists  who  criticize  his  policies  and  expose  the  misdeeds  of  his  party  politicians,  are  simply  done  away  with.  At  least  four  Indian  journalists  in  2021  in  different  parts  of  India –   Avinash  Jha,  Manish  K   Singh,  Chennakesha  Vali,  and  Sulabh  Srivastava –   were  killed  by  the  local  mafia  with  police  connivance, and  backed  by  ruling  politicians,  since  they  in  their  reports  exposed  instances  of  corruption  and  collaboration  between  the  rulers  and  the  mafia.

But  even  before  the  murder  of  these  well-known  journalists,  there  were  at  least  58  journalists  who  had  been  killed  by  the  mafia-politician  nexus  during  the  last  few  years,  as  revealed  by  the  above-mentioned  Committee  to  Protect  Journalists in  its  report  on  India.  Most  of  them  were  stringers  of  mainstream  newspapers  who  were  operating  from  distant  villages,  and  were  targeted  by  local  mafia  gangs  whenever  these  reporters  exposed  their  misdeeds.

Taking  into  consideration  these  killings,  Reporters  Without  Borders, in  its  2018  report   designated  India  as  one  of  the  `five  most  dangerous  countries  for  media.’    Thus,  Narendra  Modi  is  rubbing  shoulders  with  Vladimir  Putin,   sharing  the  same  methods of   suppressing  free  voices  in  the  media.

Apart  from  journalists,  there  are  social  activists  who  have  been  killed  by  assassins   linked  with  Right-wing   groups  patronized  by  the  BJP  rulers.  Like  Anna  Politkovaskaya  and  other  Russian  dissidents  who were  killed  by  Putin’s  hired  assassins,  in  India  brave hearts  like   the  activist  Gauri  Lankesh,  and  rationalists  like  Narendra  Dhabolkar  and  Govind  Pansare   were  killed  by  gangs  who  enjoy  support  and  protection  from  the  ruling  party.

Domestic  repression  of   religious  and  ethnic  minorities.

Both  Putin  and  Modi  share  another  common inclination.  They  seek  to  homogenize  their  respective  people  –  who  are  heterogeneous  –   under  the   hegemony  of  a  single  authoritarian  rule.  Following  this  tendency,  they  refuse  to  recognize  and  respect  the  distinct  social  and  cultural  identities of  the  regional  and  ethnic  minorities  who  had  been  inhabiting  their  countries  for  ages.

To  start  with Putin,  he  faced  a  challenge  when  the  Chechens  of  the  Muslim-majority  Chechnya  republic  of  his  Russian  Federation rose  in  rebellion in  1999  protesting  discrimination  against  them  and  seeking  an independent  state.  He  had  to  wage  a  ten-year  war  (from  1999  to  2009)  to  crush  the  secessionist  rebellion,  and  re-establish  Russian  control  over   Chechnya  at  the  cost  of  thousands  of  lives  –  of  both  innocent  Chechen  civilians  and  Russian  soldiers. Putin  today  is  re-enacting  the  same  game  in  Ukraine.

Growing  militarization

Both  in  Russia  and  India,  the  governments  have  been  militarizing  their  administrative  apparatus  at  a  fast  pace.   In  Russia,  Putin  has  lifted   his  military  boots  from  the  ground  to  the  air,  better  equipped   with  far  more  efficient  killing  powers  like  bombers,  missiles  and  rockets  that  are  being  rained  upon  in    Ukraine  today .   In  India,  Modi  is  seeking  aid  from  Putin  to  enhance  the  striking  power  of  Indian  armed  forces,  by  importing  military  equipment   from  Russia.

Armed  with  this  military  assistance,   Modi  is  following  the  same  model  of  suppression  of  the  rights  of  regional  and  ethnic  communities  by  military  means  – whether  in  Kashmir  in  the  north-west  or Nagaland  and  Manipur  in  the  north-east  of  India.  In  protest  against  what  they  perceive  as  the  Indian  state’s  acts  of  discrimination  against  them,  and  denial  of  autonomy,  the  rebellious  youth  of  these  communities  have  been  waging  a  secessionist  war  for  many  years  now  –  just  as  the  Chechens  did  against  the  Russian  state.

Drawing  a  parallel  between  Russia’s  militarist operations  in  Ukraine  and  the  Indian  state’s  continuing  warfare  in  Kashmir,  the  well  known academic  and  writer  Dominic  Lieven  has  sounded  a  note  of  warning  in  his  recent  article  carried  by  The  Economist,  dated  April  16,  2022.  He  says:  “(Like) other  borderland  wars,  such  as  in  Kashmir …. the  Russo-Ukrainian  conflict  could  last  in  a  semi-frozen  state  for  decades,  threatening  international  stability,  and  periodically  bursting  into  renewed  fighting…”

Growing  popularity  of  Putin  and  Modi 

But  what  is  surprising   is  the  increasing  popularity  of  these  two  leaders  in  their  homelands,  despite  the  economic  distress  that  their  people face  due  to  the  policies  imposed  on  them  by  these  same  two  leaders.

It  seems  that  the  more   Ukrainians  and  Kashmiris  get  killed,  and  the  more  Russian  dissidents  and  Indian  social  activists  get  incarcerated  behind  bars,  the  more  the  popularity  of  Putin  and  Modi   soars  in  their  respective  homelands. Putin  improved  his  support  among  Russian  citizens  from  a  69%  approval  rating  in  January  this  year,  to  83%  in  the  recent  days  following  his  invasion  of  Ukraine.  In  India,  Modi’s  BJP    has  been  winning  seats  in  state  assemblies with  the  support  of  voters  who  apparently  prioritize  the  Modi-created  bogey  of  `urban  Naxalites’  and  `Muslim  terrorists,’  over  their  immediate  economic problems like  inequitable and  discriminatory  policy  of taxation,    and  inflation,  that  flow  from  the  policies  of   the  same  Modi  government.

The  over-powering  machinery  of  official  propaganda  that  monopolizes  the  media  in  both  Russia  and  India,  which  `manufactures  consent,’  to  quote  Noam  Chomsky,  has  crippled  the  popular  capacity  for  critical  thinking.  How  do  we  restore  that capacity  ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

