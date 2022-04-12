Let me say first that Ahmed Manasra story is not unique.

Since the 1967 occupation, the Zionist occupation forces have arrested 50000 Palestinian children, according to the Palestinian Prisoner commission.

In addition, (the international movement to defend Palestinian children) mentioned that the Israeli occupation forces had killed 2,070 Palestinian children since 2000 as part of a series of continuous crimes against the Palestinian people.

Ahmed Al Manasra was arrested when he was 13 years old on charges of trying to stab a Zionist soldier. They shot him, then arrested him. Ahmed’s skull was fractured during torture, and he lost his memory, yet he was deprived of any serious medical care.

In a video clip, we see Ahmed, detained for seven years, screaming that he does not remember anything, and the Zionist interrogator screaming at him to shut his mouth?

Ahmed’s mother says in a video that it melts even the heart of the stone.

(My son wants me, he clings to the glass (while visiting TO SEE HIM THROUGH THE GLASS), and I tell him I wish I could get you out of the glass. I hugged him in the air as he cried, and the soldiers provoked us to the limit and yelled at us to leave).

In a report issued by the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, on the occasion of the Palestinian Child’s Day, which falls on April 5 of each year

(Israel arrested about 1,300 boys and girls in 2021)

(Since the beginning of 2022, more than 200 children have been detained, and Israel is still holding approximately 160 children in its prisons and detention centers.)

The commission added,

(Statistics and testimonies of child detainees. Indicates that most children arrested have been subjected to one or more forms of physical and psychological torture through several systematic tools and methods inconsistent with international laws, norms, and conventions on the child’s rights).

Ahmad Al-Manasra’s family issued a statement appealing to the world to stand by their son, and many groups of activists and psychologists responded. A global electronic campaign launched calling for the release of the prisoner.

I hope this appeal will make a listening ears in a world that lacks a sense of justice, perhaps more than ever.

It is an appeal for the sake of

defending the right of Ahmed and the right of the children of Palestine to live their lives without fear or killing. It is an appeal to everyone to stand with the children of Palestine. The normal life, including freedom, dignity and safety of Palestinian children and the mature alike, would never be achieved as long as the occupation exists in Palestine.

Salim Nazzal is a Palestinian Norwegian researcher, lecturer, playwright and poet, wrote more than 17 books such as Perspectives on thought, culture and political sociology, in thought, culture and ideology, the road to Baghdad. Palestine in heart