written on the eve of Earth Day, 2022
i spit an iron ball at you
i spit a ball a meteor of fire…
i spit into your eyes
i spit into your ruptured heart
on puddles of your
interrupted blood
into your splattered
brain, onto
your speechless tongue
i spit on the splinters
and charred ruins that before
were houses – that were peoples’ homes
onto pox-
marked streets and lightless
streetlights crushed and
smoldering rubble of urban tombs i
spit savagely on
your once happy memories on your
parents and grandparents spitting
into your shattered skull polluting
the cherished images of
friendly land and sunny sky
on native fauna meditative
pond and carefree flower
sunflowers
and wreathes and summer halos
i spit on your
executed horse bloated
with maggots shot –
by the side of the road
i spit on your dead dog
on your naked body
in the bloody mess
of lingering snow and i
spit on the person you loved
most kissed most often
and slept beside
i spit on your past
and into your future hopelessness
trauma and expiring throes
i spit my venom at you
i spit on you
i spit inside you
i am the politics
of murder
i am the obscenity of war
David Sparenberg is author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations On Eco Spirituality in the Earth Spirit Series. An international essayist and eco-poet, David teaches existential-ecosophy through his writing and lives in Seattle, WA in the Pacific Northwest, USA.
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX