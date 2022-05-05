A monstrous embryo swelling in the womb of Bharat Mata    

in India by 05/05/2022

            “A   strange  dusk  has  descended  upon  the

             earth  today/ ….. Those  whose  hearts  

            are  devoid  of  any  love  and  affection,  never 

            swayed  by  any  sense  of  pity/ These  are  the 

            people  who  advice  us   now  as   to  how  the          

           world   must  move./   And  those  who  still  feel 

           it’s  better   to     believe  in  a  great  cause,  or 

         ….practice  art   and   strive  for  attainment… / Their 

          souls  are  now  offered  as   feasts  for  vultures

         and   jackals.”  (Jeebanananda Das.  Translated  by

        the  present  writer) .  

These  verses  were  composed  by  the  Bengali  poet   Jeebanananda  Das,  just  a  few  days  before  his  death in  1954.  Today,  after  nearly  seventy  years,  his  words  reverberate  around  the  present  Indian  political  and  social  scenario.

As   if  it  is  an  echo  of   his  fears,  an  ominous  message  is  blowing in  the  winds  from  two  recent  developments;  (i)  the  results  of  the  legislative  assembly  elections  in  Uttar  Pradesh,  Uttarakhand,  Manipur  and  Goa,  where   “those whose  hearts  are  devoid  of  any  love  and  affection”,   have  swept  the  polls;  and  (ii)  the  communal  riots  in  different  parts  of  India  resulting  in  killings  and  destruction  of  properties, in  the  course  of  Ram  Navami  and  Hanuman  Jayanti  demonstrations  which  were led  by   armed  members  of   Right-wing  fanatical Hindu  outfits  (patronized  by  the  ruling  BJP  at  the  Centre),  who  are “ never  swayed  by  any  sense  of  pity.”

The  message  is  clear  –  India  is  heading  for  a  political  system  that  can  be  described  as  elected oligarchy,  shaped  by  a  combination  of  various  factors.  First, at  the  electoral  level,  there  is  a  tendency  among  the  voters  towards  residing  faith  in  a  single  leader  who  weaves  a  charisma  around  himself/herself  by  appealing  to  their  atavistic  aspirations  and  assuring  them  of  an  idyllic  future.  Narendra  Modi  perfectly  fits  this  bill.  He  has  succeeded  in  meeting  the  aspirations  of  the  majority  Hindu  electorate  by  reviving  the  myth  of  Ram  Rajya  and  promising  them  the  establishment  of  a  Hindu  Rashtra.

Secondly,  at  the  more  immediate mundane  level,  Modi  has  succeeded  in  wooing  over  large  sections  of  the  poor  by  promising  them  freebies  in  the  shape  various  socio-economic measures  –  financial  support for  farmers, special  benefits  for  women,  assistance  for  Dalits.  Whether  the  announcement  of  these measures  gets  translated  into  their  implementation  at  the  ground  level  is  yet  to  be  seen.  But  their  targeted  audience  in  the  meanwhile,  have  been  taken  in  by  these  promises,  and  hedged  their  bets  in  favour  of  Modi,  as  evident  from  the  election  results.

Demystifying  the  results  of  the  Assembly  elections

One  may  wonder  why  the  voters  preferred  to  forget the  travails  that  they  had  suffered  all  through  the  last  decade under  the  same  Modi  regime  –  the  dislocation  of  thousands  of  migrant  labourers  brought  about  by  Modi’s  careless  imposition  of  a  sudden  lockdown;  his  implementation  of  a  GST  that  adversely   affected  middle  and  small  scale  business  entrepreneurs  and  traders.   How  do  we  explain  the  dichotomy  between  these  bitter  experiences  of  these  voters  on  the  one  hand,  and  yet  their  choice  of  the  same  ruling  party  which  was  responsible  for  that   plight  of  theirs  on  the  other  hand  ?

Let  us  recall  the  diurnal  happenings  through  which  they  passed   during  the  last  few  years. Thousands  of    their  own  kith  and  kin (mainly  from  Uttar  Pradesh  and  Uttarakhand,  who  had  earlier  emigrated  to  cities  for  livelihood),  were  forced  out  from  their  urban  workplaces  by  the    imposition  of  a  cruel  lock-down  by  the  Modi  government  ?   In  sullen  anger,  they  watched  an  insensitive  chief  minister  of  UP,  Yogi Adityanath,  presiding  over  the  piling  and  dumping  of    the   bodies  of  their  near  ones  who died   from  Covid,  into  the  Ganges  where  they  floated  for  days  together,  being  denied  a  proper  funeral.  Yet,  they  voted  for  the  BJP.

The  Dalits  of  Hathras  in  UP,  were  outraged  by  the    raping  and  killing  of  a  19-year  old  girl  from  their  community  by  upper-caste  Thakur  BJP  supporters.  Yet,  when  it  came  to  elections,  they  voted  for  a  candidate  from  the  same  BJP  party.  How  could  the  voters  of   Unnaon  in  UP  prefer  a  BJP candidate  over  Asha  Sinha,  a  brave  woman  who  dared  to  contest  against  him   to  give  voice  to  the  anger  of  suppressed  women ?  These  voters  had  been  witness  to  the  plight  that  their  neighbour  Asha  Sinha  suffered.  Her                                   daughter  was  raped  by  local  BJP  leaders,  who   then  asked  her  to  withdraw  the  rape  charge  in  exchange  of  a   job,  which  she  refused, and  as  a  result  her  husband  was  hauled  up  on  a  false  charge  and  killed  in  police  custody.

How  do  we  explain  this  shameful  spectacle  of  passive  subservience  by  the  voters  to  the  very  incumbent  ruling  power  which  had  inflicted  sufferings  on  them  ?   Worse  still ,  how  can  we  explain  their   electing  some  of  the  most  notorious  BJP  candidates who  had  been  accused  of  raping   and  murdering  their  own  daughters  ?

Have  these  voters  descended  to  the  depths  of  such  moral  degeneration that  make  them  discard  their  `izzat’  (self-respect,  honour,  esteem)  and `imandari’   (honesty  and  uprightness),  and  drive  them  to  vote  for  the  BJP,   just  for  some   immediate  material  benefits  offered  by  Modi,   like  free  rations  and  direct  cash  transfers.  ?

Seeking  explanations

These  disturbing  questions  do  not  have  easy  answers.  Some  blame  the  UP  BJP-government’s  polling  officers  for  manipulating  the  EVM  machines  to  extricate  votes  in  favour  of  the  ruling  party.  The Samajwadi  Party  leader  Akhilesh  Yadav  and  some   journalists  have  claimed  to  have  detected   cases  of  transferring  of   EVMs  to  secret  places  in  suspicious  circumstances,  and  have  alleged  about  polling  officers    coerced  by  BJP  workers  to   allow  them  to  control  polling  booths.  Such  things  could  have   happened  –    given  the   BJP  administration’s  past  record  of  adopting  conspiratorial  methods  with  the  help  of officials  and  policemen,  to  manoeuvre  the  electoral  process.

These  allegations,  one  hopes,  will  be  investigated  into  by  the  Election  Commission ( expected  to  carry out  its  role  as  an  independent  institution),  whose  findings  can   explain  whether  the  manipulation of  the  EVM  mode  of  conducting  voting  by  the  ruling   BJP     played  a  decisive  role  in  the  outcome  of  the  assembly  elections.

But  the  most  intriguing  problem  is  – what   could  have  changed  the  mind set  of  these  people,  who  appeared  to  be  a  disgruntled  lot  just  some time  ago,  but  have  now   been  won over  by  the  BJP  ?  Surveys  by  independent  research  organizations  agree  on  a  common  factor  –  various  social  welfare  measures    initiated  by  the  Modi  government,  targeting  vulnerable  sections  like  poor farmers  and     women  among  others,  through  direct  cash  transfers  and  free  rations.  These  measures  could  have  assuaged  the  ill-feelings  that  they  had  earlier  nursed against  Modi,  and  incentivised  them  in  favour  of  the  BJP.   Coupled  with  this  was  the  efficiency  of   BJP’s  organizational  setup,  as  available  from  reports.  Long  before  the  elections,  its  cadres  from  the  RSS,  started  fraternizing  with  the  voters  in   neighbourhoods  around  the  the  polling  booths  that  they  came  from,  helping  them  in  their  daily  problems.  They   thus  succeeded  in  earning  their  confidence  to  be  able  to  persuade  them  to  vote  for  the BJP.

According  to  some  other  survey  findings,  the  BJP  strategy   was  a  combination  of   social  welfare  freebies  to  woo  the  poor  on  the  one  hand,  with  a  programme  of  consolidating  the  Hindu  vote  bank  by  stressing  on  the  motif  of  Hindutva  and  creating  an  anti-Muslim  paranoia  among  them  on  the  other.  This  cocktail  was  readily  gulped  down  by  the  voters  of  UP,  and  the  other  three  states.  It  however  failed  to   work  in  Punjab,   where   the  voters   refused  to  get  addicted  to  the  BJP  agenda.  A  more  granular  analysis  of  the  Punjabi  electorate’s  mindset   from  the  ground  level,   is  yet  to  be  made,  to  understand  its  success  in  stalling  the  Modi  wave  at  the  borders  of  Punjab.                                                 

The   Indian  electorate’s   psyche

The  exit-polls  and  the  post-poll  surveys ,  often  contradictory  and  misleading,   are  skin deep.  They  fail  to  decipher  the  far  more  ominous  trends  that  are   shaping  the  Indian  mass  psyche  and  are   churning  the  underbelly  of  Indian  politics  today.

At  one  level,   the  voters  are  a  cunning  lot  while  choosing  their  candidates.  For  all  practical  purposes,  the  poor,  whether  in  rural  ghettoes  or  urban  slums  in  most  parts  of  India,  live  under  the  fiefdom  of  some  local  gangster  or  mafia  don,  who  decides whom  he  wants  to  favour  and  whom  to  punish.

When  these  criminals enter  the  electoral  scene  and  are  nominated  as  candidates  by  political  parties,  most  of  the  people  in  their  constituencies  vote  for  these  local  dons.  Some  vote  in  gratitude  for  benefits  that  they  might  have  received  from  him.  Some  vote  out  of  fear  of  revenge  by  the  don  if  they  cast  their  votes  against  him –  since  they  know  that  they  could  be  identified,  in spite  of  the  secret  ballot procedure, thanks  to  the  leakage  of  voting  information  from  the  EVM  machines  and  other  sources.

Thus  forced  to  be  submissive  to  these  local  criminal  and  corrupt  powers,  the  majority  of  our  voters   shelve  their  moral  scruples,  and  make  a  virtue  of  necessity  by  electing   candidates  who  even  face  charges  of  corruption  and  serious  crimes  –  since  they  feel  that  these  candidates  who  wield  both  financial  and  muscle power   in  their  respective  localities,  can  be   easily  approached  and  supplicated  for  helping  them  out  at  times  of  problems.

In  the  recent  assembly  elections  in  UP,  the  BJP  nominated  these  winnable  candidates,  who  quite predictably  made  their  way  into  the  assembly,  and  also  into  the cabinet.  According  to  the  findings  of  the  Association  for  Democratic  Reforms,  in  UP  some  42%  of  the  voters  chose  BJP  candidates  (half  of  whom  have  declared  criminal  cases  against  them, accused  of  serious  crimes  like  murder,  rape  and  kidnapping).  In  continuation  of  its  policy  to   promote  local  dons  as  electoral  candidates,  the  BJP  has  appointed  nearly  half  of  them  as  ministers  in  its  new  cabinet  in  Uttar  Pradesh.

According  to  some  reports,   the  Muslim  minorities   in  some  constituencies  in  UP  were  forced  to  vote  for  the  local  BJP  candidates,  under  the   threat  that  if  the  BJP  candidates  were  defeated,  it  would  be  blamed  on  them,  and  they  would  face  onslaught  from  the  Hindus.  A  handful  of   upwardly  mobile  Muslim  politicians,  who  had  been  promised  berths  by  the  BJP  in  its  government,  and   other  major   institutions  in  Delhi  and  other  BJP-ruled  states,  could  have  persuaded  some  sections  of  the  Muslim  electorate  to  agree  to  a   transactional   deal   with  the Modi   regime,  under  which  they  would  vote  for  the   BJP   candidates,  who  will  in  exchange  guarantee  protection  for  them  at  the  time  of  communal  riots.  Whether  the  lone  BJP  Muslim  minister,  who  has    been  accommodated  under  such  a  deal  in   Yogi  Adityanath’s  cabinet  in  UP,   will  keep  his  pledge  is   another  matter.  To  test  it,  we  may  have  to  wait  for  another  communal  riot  !

This  public  mood  of  expediency  that  prefers  powerful  criminals  in  their  electoral  choice,  is  not  confined  to  Uttar  Pradesh,  where  the  voters  have  opted  for  BJP’s   candidates  with  criminal  records.  In  the  Punjab assembly  elections,  where  the  AAP  has  come  to  power,  the  Association  for  Democratic  Reforms  found  that  52  AAP  legislators  out  of  the  117  MLAs,   have  criminal  records  including  offences  like  rape,  murder  and  kidnapping. The  popular  gravitation  towards  criminals-turned-politicians,  dictated  by  purely  selfish  needs,  thus  cuts  across  all  political  divides.  Whether  in  Trinamul  Congress  ruled  West  Bengal,  or  CPI(M)-ruled  Kerala,  or  TRS-ruled  Telangana,  or  the-BJP ruled states,  it  is  this  new  breed  of  criminal politicos  who  are  ruling  over  their  local  constituencies.

The  Hindutva  twist  to  nationalism  and  its  appeal  to  the  popular  psyche 

But  behind  this  nexus  between  criminal  politicians  and  their  voters,  there  lurks  another dangerous popular  trend.   Beyond  the   satisfaction  of  their  immediate  domestic  material  needs (met  by  Modi   government’s  freebies)  and  their  political  calculations,  the  Indian  electorate in  UP  and  other  states   have also  been  swayed  by  the  propagation  of  a  system  of  belief  codified  as  the   dogma    of   `Hindutva’  that  was  propagated  by  the  BJP  candidates  during  the  election  campaign.  Formulated  by  their  mentor,  the  Sangh  Parivar  (consisting  of  various  Right-wing  Hindu  orthodox  and  militant  groups),  this  ideology is  meant  to  appeal  to  all  Hindus,  seeking  to  cut  across  caste  boundaries,  to  unify  them  under  one  single  banner  of  an  India  as  a  Hindu  Rashtra.  Large  sections  of  the  Hindu  electorate  have  put  their  faith in  this  messianic  vision  of   a   Hindu theocratic  Indian  nation.  They  have been  imbued  with  the  feeling  that  if  their  enemy  state  Pakistan  follows  an  Islamic  theocracy,  Indians  must  also  opt  for  a  Hindu  theocracy  to  challenge  it   –  thus  changing  the  terms  of  dispute  between  the  two  states  from  a  secular  to  a  religious  level.

But  this  vision  of  a  Hindu  Rashtra  also  has  a  hostile  edge  to  it.  It  is  an  exclusivist  one   which discriminates  against  the  customs  and  living  styles  of   the  religious   minorities.  It  is  especially  directed  against  the  Muslim  minorities,  who  are  being  demonized  in  this  new-fangled  framework  of  Indian  nationalism  that  is  being shaped  by  the  BJP.  Their  religious  practices, dressing  styles  and  food  habits  are  being  branded  as  anti-national  and  `foreign-imported’  (from  Pakistan). Their  marital  choices  are  also  being  put  under  the  scanner  of  the `big  brother’  –  the  presiding  Sangh  Parivar.

If  a  Muslim  man  marries  a  Hindu  woman,  both  having  fallen  in  love  and  agreeing  to  their  wedding, soon  after  vigilantes  of  the  Sangh  Parivar  –  Bajrang Dal,  Ram  Sene,  and  other  similar  militant  outfits –  haul  up  the   Muslim  bridegroom  and  accuse  him  of     `love-jihad.’   This  neologism  `love-jihad’  has  been invented  by  the   Sangh  Parivar.  It   means  a  war  (jihad)  in  the  name  of  love,  implying  that  the  Muslim  youth  are  winning  over  young  Hindu  girls  through the  allurement  of  love.

These  militant  Right-wing  Hindu  outfits,  patronized  and  protected  by   BJP  politicians,  are  acting  as  extra-state  agents  of  the  BJP  ruling  party,  whether  at  the  Centre  or  the  states,  in  order  to  translate  this  warped  vision  of  Indian  nationhood  into   practice.  They  are  weaponizing  traditional  Hindu religious  rituals  by  giving  them  an  aggressive  form.  Recently,  they  chose    Ram  Navami  and  Hanuman  Jayanti  as  occasions  to  organize  processions,  and    pass  through  Muslim  neighbourhoods  raising  slogans  in  front  of  mosques disrupting  prayers.  Such  demonstrations  were  clearly  acts  of  deliberate  provocation,  meant  to  anger  the  orthodox  sections  among  Muslims  and  lead  them  to  retaliate,  thus  resulting  in  communal  riots.

The  Sangh  Parivar  activists   are  following  a  well-planned  programme  of  forcing  Muslims  and  Dalits  to  reduce  themselves  to  the  role  of   second class  citizens  under  the  rule  of  Hindu  majoritarianism. They  go  on  a  spree  of  lynching  these  minorities,  accusing  them  of  following   different  food  habits  or  dressing  styles,   and   branding  them   as  `anti-national.`  It  is  this  majoritarian  hegemonistic  call  to  which,   not  only    the   electorate  in  the  Hindi-Hindu  heartland  of  UP   and    Uttaranchal,  but  also  voters  as  far  away  from  Goa  and  Manipur   responded  with  enthusiasm.  It  is  becoming  clear,  day  by  day,  that  the  Sangh  Parivar’s  aggressive  propaganda  of  Hindutva  –  which  is  made  respectable by  some  who   tend  to   describe  it  as  an  ideology –  is  expanding  all  over  India.

Premonitions  of   a  neo-fascist  Hindutva regime 

The  popular  electoral  verdict  in  favour  of  the  BJP  in  these  assembly  elections,  bears  an  eerie  resemblance  to  the  success  that  the  Nazis  achieved  in  the  1932  elections  in  Germany.  In  those  elections,  the  Communists  and  Social  Democrats  together  gathered  some  13  million  votes,  while  the  Nazi  NSDAP  and  other  right-wing  German  nationalist  parties  defeated  them  by winning  about  20  million  voters. According    to   contemporary  records,   of  those  who  voted  for  NSDAP,    60-70%  came  from  middle  and  lower  middle  class  professionals  and  small  traders,  and   30%-40%     consisted  of  industrial  workers.  This  meant  that,  in  terms  of  political practice,  it  was  not  the  economic  stratification,  but  the  ideological  unification  that  cut                                        across  class  divisions,  which  was  the  decisive  factor  behind  the  Nazi  victory  in  elections.

Observing  this  post-electoral  scene,  and  disturbed  by  it,   a contemporary  German  philosopher, Wilhelm Reich   tried  to  explore the  socio-economic  roots  of  the  rise  of  the  Nazis,  and  their  eventual  capture  of  power  through  elections. Soon  after,  in  1933,  he  published    a  book  entitled  `Mass  Psychology  of  Fascism,’   in  which,  on  the  basis  of  his  findings,  he  concluded  that  his  countrymen were  infected  with  “fascist  mass  pestilence.”

Explaining  the  popular  psyche  in  Germany  of  those  days,  Reich  said:  “Fascist   mentality  is  the  mentality  of  the  subjugated  `little  man,’  who  craves  authority  and  rebels  against  it  at  the  same  time….”   Who  were  these  `little  men’  in   Germany  of  the  1930s  who  elected  Hitler  to  power  ?   According  to  Reich,  they  were  products  of  a  “mechanistic  authoritarian  civilization….(which)  reaps  …fascism,”  the  seeds  of  which  were  “sown  in  the  masses  of  little,  suppressed  individuals,  in  the  form  of  mysticism,  top  sergeant mentality  …”  Describing  their  mood,  Reich  said:  “…the  typical  structure  of  the  masses…is  expressed  in  their  longing  for  authority,  their  mysticism  and  their  incapacity  for  freedom…”  Concluding  his  analysis  of  the  contemporary  German  psyche,  Reich  said:  “It  is  the  mechanist-mystical  character  of  man  in our  times  which  creates  fascism,  and  not  vice  versa.”

In  the  present  circumstances  in  India,  it  is  necessary  to  recall  some  of  the  warnings  that  Reich  made  about   the  mood  of  the  German  masses  in  his  book  `Mass  Psychology of  Fascism’,   where  he  described  how  the  psyche  of  the  German common  people was  gradually  inclining  towards fascism.  Observing  the  political  inclinations  of  the  Indian  electorate  today,  we  often  find  similarities in  the  motivations  behind their  voting  behaviour  with  those  of  the   voters  of  Germany  in  1933.  We  cannot   deny  the  fact  that  there  is  a  growing  popular  support  for  Narendra  Modi   and  his  BJP  party.  Who  are  these  people  who  are  firming  up  the  base  of  the  BJP  ?

To  borrow  the  phrase  `subjugated  little  man’  from  Wilhelm Reich’s  book,  his  replicas  (both  men  and  women)  can  be  found  today    among  the  various  segments  of  the  Indian  masses  –  ranging  from  the poor  villagers  to  the  unemployed urban  youth,  from  the  disgruntled  clerks  to  dissatisfied  professionals.  They  share  the  same  mood  of  `longing  for  authority’  and  `mysticism,’  that  the  German  masses  were   affected  with  when  they  elected   Hitler  to  power.

As  for `authority’,  these  segments  of  the  Indian people  tend  to  believe  that  one  strong  individual, as a  supreme  authority,  can  solve  their  problems.  In their  perception,  Narendra  Modi  has  emerged  as  a  representative  of  that  authority.  While  his  militarist   rhetoric   against  Pakistan  bolsters  up  the  patriotic  sentiments  of  these  people,  his  propaganda  of  promises  of  social  welfare measures   lulls  them  to  a  sleep-walking  journey.  They  continue  to  remain  tolerant  to  the  point  of  complicity  in  the  atrocities  committed by  the  killing  squads  of  the  ruling party  (RSS,  VHP,  Bajrang  Dal  and  other  goons)   against  Muslims,  Christians   and  Dalits.  Such  a  popular  mood in  India  today  sounds  like  an  echo  of  the  German  popular  complicity  in  the  killing  of  Jews in  the  1930s.

The   popular  acquiescence  in  these  acts  of  violence  in  India  is  accompanied  by  the  participation  of  these masses  in  the  tinsel  parade  of  ceremonial  functions  presided  over  by  a  populist  demagogue  –  ceremonies  to  inaugurate  monumental  statues  and  temples  that  cost  crores  of  rupees  spent  from  the  exchequer.  Such  social  trends  are  signs  of  a   `collective  cretinism’ –  the  term  used  by  the  historian  Narayani  Gupta  to  define  the  popular  mood.  Don’t  these demonstrations  recall  the  exhibitionism of  the  Berlin  Olympics,  which  were  presided  by  another populist  demagogue,  Adolf  Hitler  ?

Weighing  between  hopes  and  fears

Watching  this  mass  psychology  of  my  people,  I  keep  my  fingers  crossed  over  whether the  remaining  months  of  the  year  2022   will  further  close  our  windows,  or  open  them  up  to  fresh  winds  of  change.  Let me  try  to  uncoil the present political  scenario   from  a  tense  knot  of  two  ropes  of  hopes  and  fears.

When  I  turn  to  the  main  national  parties  in  the  Opposition  camp,  the  Congress  and  the  Left,  I  think  that  they  are  not  likely  to  regain  their  all-India  foothold,  given  the  utter  disorder  in  the  former,  and  the  fading  away  of  the   latter.  Rahul  Gandhi’s  record  of  leadership  –  dismal  by  all  standards  –  does  not   hold  any  promise  of   reversing  the  trend  of  internal  strife,  that  has  been  plaguing  the  Congress  party’s  provincial  units.  Even  the  Congress  governments  in the  few  states  where  it is  in  power  (Punjab,  Chhattisgarh,  Rajasthan),  are  bedevilled  by  rivalries  among  its  ministers.  In  the  coming  months,  we  may see  more  leaders  like  the  war  horse  Amrinder Singh,  deserting  the  sinking  ship  of  the  GOP  (Grand  Old Party),  and  joining  the  central  ruling  party   BJP,  or  some  regional  party  out  of  their purely  selfish  interests  and  political  calculations, totally  devoid  of  any  ideological  commitment. One  wonders  what  made  Amrinder  Singh  stick  to  the Congress  all  these                                   years.  Was  it  any  belief  in  the  Congress  party’s  ideology  of  secularism  and  democracy,  or  was  it  sheer opportunism  to  seek  the  shelter  of  the  then  ruling  Congress  at  the  Centre,  in  order  to  protect   his  fiefdom  which  he  inherited  from  his  royal  ancestors ?

Congress  as  a  tragi-comic  actor

Indian  leaders  are  fond  of  consulting  astrologers  to  find  out  which  parties  can  ensure  them  a  profitable   political  future.  They  also  visit  temples to  seek  blessings  to  ensure  their  electoral  victories.  Rahul Gandhi,   after  a  round  of  such  temple  trips   found  out  to  his  dismay  that  they  did  not  yield  any  satisfactory  results,  what  with  the  humiliating  defeats  of  his  party  in  state  elections.  Rahul  then  shifted  his  obeisance  to  another  sooth-sayer  –  Prashant  Kishor,  a  professional  expert  in  commercial  market  advertising  who  has  entered   the  new  business  of  electoral politics,  framing  USP  for  his  clients.   Kishor  had   earlier  offered  his  services  to  a  variety  of  political  parties  ranging  from  the  BJP  to  regional  parties  to  formulate  their  respective  electoral  strategies.   Devoid  of  any  ideological  commitment,  he  has  always  been  ready  to  sell  his  expertise  to  the  highest  bidder.

When  Rahul  Gandhi  approached  him,  he  readily  agreed.  But  apparently,  things  went  wrong  when Prashant  dictated  his  terms  to  re-organize  the  Congress  party,  which  were  resented  to  by  Rahul  and  his  cohorts.  Following  this  disastrous  Rahul-Prashant  misalliance,  there  is  a  joke  doing  the  rounds:   “The  Congress  was  founded  in  1888,  and  is  dumbfounded  in  2022.”                                                        

The  decline  of  the  Left

As  for  the  Left  parties,  they  have  been  reduced  to  non-entities  in  national  politics  –   thanks  to  the   the  arrogant  policies  and  practices  followed  by  their  leading  partner,  the  CPI(M).  The  Left’s  decline  started  with the  CPI(M)-led  West  Bengal  government’s              decision  in  the  early  2000s    to   seize  land  from    unwilling  farmers  in  Singur,  Nandigram and Lalgarh.  and  lend  that  land  to  corporate  houses  (like  Selim  of  Indonesia  and  the Tatas)  to  set  up  their  industries.  It  led  to  demonstrations  of  protests  by  the  farmers,    which  were  ruthlessly  suppressed  by  the  Left  government’s  police  force  and  the  CPI(M)’s  hoodlum  cadres.  Popular  resentment  against  such  acts  of  the  party  was  not  only  confined  to  West  Bengal,  where  the  voters  kicked  out  the  CPI(M)  at  the  2011   assembly  elections,  but  also  extended  to  other  parts  of  India,  where its  followers  felt  repelled  by  the  behaviour  of  its  leadership,  and  they  gradually  withdrew  support  –  as  evident  from  its  defeat  in Tripura.

After  losing  West  Bengal  and  Tripura,  the  CPI(M)  now  runs  only  one  state  government  in  Kerala,  where  again  its  Chief  Minister  Pinarayi  Vijayan  is  grappling   with  dissent  by   factions  within  his  party,  as  well  as  wide spread  allegations  of  corruption  and  nepotism. His  latest  ambitious  plan  to  introduce  the  semi-high  speed  Silver  Line  railway  project  has  aroused  opposition  from  the  local  villagers  who  would  be  forced  to  give  up  their  lands  to  make  way  for  the  railway  line,   and  are  not  satisfied  with  the  financial  compensation  being  promised by  him.  They  are  being  supported  by  a  wide  spectrum  of  social  activists,  and  environmentalists  who  warn  about  the     hazards  that  could  happen  to  the  surroundings  if  Pinarayi  Vijayan  implements  his pet  railway  project.

The  Kerala  Chief  Minister’s  rhetoric  of  stubborn  defence  of  his   project,   resembles  the  speeches  of  Narendra  Modi  when  he  blusteringly  defends  his  Gujarat-based  bullet  train project.   But  more importantly,  if  Vijayan  persists  in  his  Silverline project,  he  may  end  up  like  his  Bengali  CPI(M)  comrade  Buddhadeb  Bhattacharya,  who  lost  his  chief  ministership  due  to  a  similar self-righteous  ambition  –  in  his  case,  that  of  setting  up  industries  by   seizing                                   lands  of  farmers.  Because  of   this   growing  alienation  from  the  public  over  the   years,  the  Left  is  fast  losing  its  leverage  in  decision-making  in  national  politics.  I  fear  that  the  Left   will  soon  be  reduced  from  non-entity  to  invisibility.

Political  vacuum

In  the  absence  of  an enlightened  leadership  from  either  a   confused  Congress  party,  or  a  declining  Left,  there  is  thus  an  empty space  left  in  the  Indian  political  scenario.  As  it  is  often  said,  nature  abhors  vacuum.  So,  the   vacuum   is  fast  being  filled  up  by  different  political forces. The  BJP-led  supremacist  Hindutva  forces  have  occupied a  large  part  of  that  vacuum.  The  rest  of  the   vacuum  is  being  filled  up  by  discontented  elements  from  different  segments  of  society  and  regions,  represented  by  their  respective  political  leaders  –  Arvind  Kejriwal  of  AAP  from  Delhi,  Mamata  Banerjee  of   Trinamul  Congress  from  Bengal,  Stalin  of  DMK  from  Tamilnadu,   T. Chandrashekhar   Rao  of  the  TRS  from  Telangana,  and  Uddhav  Thackeray  leading  a  coalition  in  Maharashtra,  who  are  running  governments  in  their  own  states.

These  regional  ruling  parties   have  been  successful  in  maintaining  their  hold  on  their  people  by  combining  social  welfare  measures  for  them  at  the  local  level  on  the  one  hand,  with  a   strident  self-assertion  of  their  regional  identities   against  the  BJP-ruled  central  government’s  attempts  at  curbing  their  powers  on  the  other.  This  has  ensured  them  popularity  among their  electoral  constituencies,  and  return  to  power  every  five  years.

Recent  confabulations among   some  of  the  leaders  of  these  regional  ruling  parties  (T. Chandrasekhar  Rao,  Mamata  Banerjee,  and  Uddhav  Thackeray  among  others)  have  led  to  the  speculation  that  they  may  provide  an  alternative to  the  ruling  BJP,  if  they  come    together  on  a  common  national  platform.  They  are  thus  expected  to  replace  the  traditional  national parties   –  the  fast  sinking  boat  of  the  Indian  National  Congress  and  the  discredited  Left.

 The  flipside  of  regional  populist  politics

But  it  may  be  difficult  for  this  new  generation  of  regional  leaders   to  unite  on  a  national  strategy  to  counter  and  oust  the  BJP  from  power.  They  may  be politically  canny  and  cunning  in  running  their  state  governments  in  their  respective  regions,  but  they  are   totally  devoid  of  any  broad  ideological  belief  on  a national  level  –  unlike their  political  predecessors  who  were  committed  to  some  ideology  or  other,  whether  Gandhian,   Lohiaite  Socialism,  or  Communism.  Even  their  present  opponent party,  the  BJP,  is  wedded  to  an  ideology  that  is  theocratic   (however  hateful  and  obnoxious  it  might  be)  that  aims  at  unifying  Indians  under  the  umbrella  of  a  strident  Hindu nationalism,  and  succeeds  in  inspiring  and  recruiting  young  people around  that  ideology.

One  may  argue  that  the  Indian  masses  do  not  give  a  damn  about  these  high-falutin  ideologies, and   are  primarily  concerned  about  `roti,  kapra, ghar,’   and       whichever  politician  –  even  if  he  is  a  goon  – promises  that,   they  will  vote  for him.  Sadly  enough,  we  have to  accept  this  reality,  judging  by  the  increasing  number  of  criminals  who  are  being  elected  by  our  people   as  MLAs  and  MPs  every  five  years.  According  to  the  Association  for  Democratic  Reforms,  at  least  43%  of  MPs  in the  present  parliament face  criminal charges.  Apparently,  for  the  political  parties,  winnability  of  their  candidates  –  by  whatever  means  that  they  may  adopt  –  is  more  important  than    any  moral  code.  They  resort  to  a  three-pronged  strategy:  (i) buying  voters  with  instant  freebies  (like  cash  doles);  (ii)  wooing  voters  with  promises  of  future   sops;  and  (iii) coercion  of  voters  to  elect  them  by  employing  their  muscle  power.

It  is  in  accordance  with  these  prevailing  norms   of  electoral  politics  in  India,  that  the  regional  political  parties  have  come  to  power in  their  states.  These parties  are  essentially  personality-based –  led  by  individuals  who  have  built  up  a  charisma  around  themselves  through  their  populist  slogans  and  social  welfare  measures  –  like  Mamata  Banerjee  in   West  Bengal,  or  T.  Chandrasekhar  Rao  in  Telangana  Arvind  Kejriwal  in  Delhi.  These  politicians  are  extremely   ego-centric  in  their  policies  and  practices,  and  totally  devoid  of  any  ideological  commitment  to  principles  of  democracy  and  secularism.

Let  us   take  a  few  examples.  The  record  of  the  TMC  chief  minister  of   West  Bengal  Mamata  Banerjee  is  a  classic  illustration  of  the   politics of  combining  populist  measures  (like  distributing  cycles  to  village  girls)  to  assuage  the  poor  on  the  one  hand,  with  the  suppression  of  any  opposition  to   her   authoritarian  policies  on  the   other.   Her  intolerance  of  dissent   reached  a  ridiculous  depth,  when she  ordered  her  police  to  arrest  a  professor  of  the  prestigious  Jadavpur  University  in  Kolkata,  just  because  he  had  circulated  a  cartoon  ridiculing  her.

The  TMC’s  credibility  as  a  secular  party  has  also  come  under  a  cloud  recently,  with  reports  of  its  leaders  and  members  joining  Ram  Navami  processions  organized  by  Right-wing  Hindu  groups  in  Bengal.  In  Barrackpur  in  South  24  Parganas  district,  TMC  workers  joined   the  extremist  fanatical  Hindu   outfit   Vishva  Hindu  Parishad  in  organizing  such  rallies.  At  another  spot,  Bhatpara,  a  Trinamul  Congress  MLA,  Shomnath  Shyam  mobilized  around 100  youths  armed  with  swords  and  daggers,  who  were  seen  dancing  and  chanting  `Jai  Shri  Ram,’ to  celebrate  Mahavir  Jayanti.  (Re:  The   Telegraph.  April  11,  2022)

It  is  these local  gangsters  whom  Mamata  Banerjee  had  been  using  to  coerce  voters  and  defeat  her  political  rivals,  who  are  now  posing  a  threat  to  her  administration.  In  a village  in  Birbhum  recently,  inter-gang  rivalry  among  these  Trinamul  Congress  members  led  to  the  killing  of  a  family  which  had  been  a  part  of  that  party.  A  red-faced  Mamata  Banerjee  had  to  concede  to  a  High  Court  order  for  a  CBI  inquiry  into  the  incident,  since  the  police  force  run  under  her  administration  was  not  found  trustworthy.

Let  us  turn  our  attention  to  another ruling regional  party  –  the  TRS   in   Telangana.  Its  chief  minister,  T.  Chandrasekhar  Rao  is  no  less  intolerant  of  the  rights  of  his  political  opponents.  There  are  daily  reports  of  house  arrests  of  Congress  leaders  and  activists  who  want  to  demonstrate  against  his  misrule. He  presides  over  a  fiefdom  consisting  of  his  family  members  who  are  ministers  in  his  cabinet,  and  runs  an  administration  riddled  with  corruption.  Yet  he manages  to  keep  his  people  satisfied  with  freebies  like  cash  doles  for  farmers  and  concessions  for  women.

At  the  national  level,  we  notice  changing  power equations  between  Chandrasekhar  Rao  and  Narendra  Modi,  during  the  last  few  years.  Earlier,  Rao’s  TRS  MPs  supported  some  of  Modi’s  bills  on  the  floors  of  Parliament,  while  his  party  cadres  in  Telangana  fought  the  ranks  of  the  local  BJP  –  which  gave  rise  to  the  joke:  `Dilli me  dosti,   galli  me  kusti’. (Friendship  in  Delhi,  and  wrestling  in  the  interiors).  Of  late ,  Chandrasekhar  Rao   appears  to  be moving  to    a  more  confrontationist  stance  against  the  Modi  government,   as  evident  from  his  meeting  with  the  CPI(M)  and  CPI  leaders  in  Hyderabad,  and  his  ambition  to  emerge  as  a  national  leader  in  the  upcoming  electoral   campaign  for  the  2024  Lok  Sabha  polls.

The  AAP  leader  Arvind  Kejriwal,  despite  his  anti-Centre  rhetoric,  continues  to  betray  a  soft  corner  for  the  Hindutva  propagandists.  Recently,  during  the  disturbances  in  Jehangirpuri  in  Delhi,  his  party    blamed  them  on  `Rohingiya  and  Bangladeshi  illegal  immigrants’  –   echoing  the  BJP  leaders  who  raise  these  same  bogies  to  justify  their  anti-Muslim  rampage  there.

In  Maharashtra,  the  coalition  government  of  the  regional  Shiv  Sena  and  NCP  and  Congress  stands  on  a  feeble  basis.  The  latter,  being  wedded  to  secular  politics,  are  uncomfortable  with  the  Sena’s  strident  claim  to  the  heritage  of  the  real  `Hindutva’  (as  defined  by  its  founder  Bal  Thackeray),  in  its  battle  with  the  other  claimant  to  Hindutva  –  the  BJP.

Given  this  scenario,  it  is  yet  to  be  seen  whether  these  regional  parties  which  are  running  state  governments  can  come  together  and  build  up  a  united  front  to  be  able  to  oust  the   BJP  from  power   in  2024.

De-ideologization of  Indian  politics

The  rise  of  these  regional  parties  and  their  leaders  is  a  sign  of  the  de-ideologization  of  Indian  politics.  This  new  generation  of  regional  leaders are  totally  devoid  of  any   commitment  to  a  larger  ideology  –  whether  socialism  or  Gandhism.  They  are  only  devoted  to  their  regional  interests   and  personal ambitions  –  shifting  their  loyalty  from   one  ruling  party   to  another  at  the  Centre.

It   may  be  relevant  in  this  connection  to  recall  the    ethics  and  ideological  commitment  that  ruled  political  practice  by  parliamentary  parties  during  the  three  decades  following  Independence.  Despite  their  differences  on  economic  policies,  both  the  ruling  Congress  party  and  its    opponents,  whether  from  the  Left  CPI  or  the  Rightist  Swatantra  Party,   shared  a  common  space    of   secular   and  democratic  discourse,  and  followed  the  norms  of  that  discourse.  This   space  in  national  politics,  was   presided  over  by  the  Congress  Prime  Minister  Jawaharlal Nehru (who  is  now  being  demonized  every  day  by  our  present  Prime  Minister).  Nehru,  both on  the floors  of  Parliament,  and  outside,  engaged  in  friendly  dialogues  and  debates  with  Opposition  party   leaders  like  S. A.  Dange  and  A.K.  Gopalan  from  the   Communist  fold,   Socialist   leaders  like  Jayaprakash  Narayan  and  Rammanohar  Lohia,   and  the  Right  wing   Swatantra  Party’s  patriarch,  the  ex-Congressman C.  Rajagopalachari.  All  through  the  three  decades  following  India’s  Independence,  both  the  ruling Congress  and  the  Opposition parties  used  to    engage    in   important  debates   over  issues  like  their  respective ideological  beliefs  and   models  of  economic  planning.  During  this  period,   there  was  a  sort  of  co-existence  of  these  different  political  viewpoints  in  the  national  scenario.

There  was  a  disruption  in  this  continuum  in  1975,  when  ironically  enough,  it  was  Nehru’s  daughter  Indira  Gandhi,  who  sabotaged  her  father’s  tolerant  attitude  towards  dissenting  views,  by  imposing  the  Emergency.  But  that  hateful  interregnum  was  soon  overcome  by  the  1977  elections that  restored  the  old  tradition  of  preserving  the  co-existence  and  debates  among  political  groups.                          

Changed  scenario  of  the  1990s

The  political  scenario  dramatically  changed  in  the  1990s   when  the  BJP   transformed  the  language  of  political  discourse  from  civilized  debates  to  violent  confrontation.  It  began  with  the  BJP  leader  Lal Krishna  Advani’s  `Ratha  Yatra,’  that  left  in  its  trail  thousands  of  Muslim  victims,  killed   by  his  followers. It  ultimately  ended  up  with   the  demolition   of  the  Babri  Masjid,   that  provoked  the  most  devastating  communal  riots   in  1992  –  comparable  only  to  the  pre-Partition  riots.

Ever  since  then,  the  space   of  secular  and  democratic  politics  has  shrunk,  and  has  been  eroded   by  the   saffron   brigade,  patronized  by  the  ruling  BJP,    which  has  replaced  that  space   with  the  new  politics  of  Hindu  majoritarianism.

Voices  of  hope  ?

Yet,  in  this  bleak  scenario,  we  hear  voices  of  protest  which  are  coming  up  from  the  soil.  The  farmers’  protest  movement,  cutting  across  religious  and  caste  lines,   forced  Modi  to  withdraw  the  infamous  farm  laws.  His  much-vaunted  56-inch  chest   shrunk  into  its  actual  size  of  36-inch  –  or  may  be  even  less   –  when  the  balloon  within  which  he  enclosed  it,  burst  in November  2021.  The  anti-CAA  demonstration  in  Shaheenbag  in  Delhi,  which  was  run  mainly  by  women,  led  to  the  shelving  of  the  implementation  of  CAA  rules  –  at  least  for  sometime.

During  the  next  two  years,   such  aggrieved people  from  other  sections  in   different  regions,  who  have  been  suffering under  the  Modi  regime,  may  break  out  in  sporadic  and  spontaneous  demonstrations  of  protest.  If  their  local  leaders  can    mobilize  them  under  a  united  banner  to  resist  the  oppressive  policies  and  acts  of  the  Modi  government  (as  the  farmer  leaders  did  to  defeat  Modi’s  laws),  they  can  change  the  mass  psychology  and  persuade  the  voters  to   overthrow  it  in  the  2024  Lok  Sabha  election. Only  this  ground  swell  of  popular  movements  can  abort  the  birth  of  the  monster  that  is  kicking  within  the  womb  of  Bharat  Mata.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

Author: