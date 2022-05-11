For the Turban-headed Orthodox

I am their headline of meets and seminars

Yet, they keep me out of every stage

And gloat about Islam’s Equality age

For the self-serving Extremists

I am the trump card of revolution

They appropriate my name and form

To escalate their identity game

For the liberal Agnostic

I am the eternal victim

Of God and the Creed

They see me with pain bleed

For the malefic Islamophobes

I am the dreaded Mother Wolf

Who reproduces day and night

To wipe out their endangered sheep

For the Corporate Brands

I am yet another segment

To sell the Hijab and Halal-brand

I am their favorite guinea ‘bitch’

For the con-Artist tribe

I am their incredible imagination

They sell my dreams and hopes

But give no damn to my soul’s essence

For the Sangh-Wing bigots

I am the oppressed slave

Shedding crocodile tears

Only to realize their Rashtra wet dreams

Hey you,

The Establishment.

You curb my rights

Grab my choices

Nab my books

And then blab for my rights?

You know not a grain

About my dreams or hopes

And yet claim to be my patrons

Exploiting my pain and pride

You great bigots

Think and brag alike

But words without action:

Everyone’s piece of cake

Mujeeb Jaihoon is an Indian-born writer and community activist based in UAE. Some of his writings have been translated into Italian, Arabic & Malayalam. His blog can be reached at www.jaihoon.com