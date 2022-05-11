Great Bigots Think Alike: Indian Muslima to the Establishment

in Arts/Literature by 11/05/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

Indian Muslim Women

For the Turban-headed Orthodox

I am their headline of meets and seminars

Yet, they keep me out of every stage

And gloat about Islam’s Equality age

 

For the self-serving Extremists

I am the trump card of revolution

They appropriate my name and form

To escalate their identity game

 

For the liberal Agnostic

I am the eternal victim

Of God and the Creed

They see me with pain bleed

 

For the malefic Islamophobes

I am the dreaded Mother Wolf

Who reproduces day and night

To wipe out their endangered sheep

 

For the Corporate Brands

I am yet another segment

To sell the Hijab and Halal-brand

I am their favorite guinea ‘bitch’

 

For the con-Artist tribe

I am their incredible imagination

They sell my dreams and hopes

But give no damn to my soul’s essence

 

For the Sangh-Wing bigots

I am the oppressed slave

Shedding crocodile tears

Only to realize their Rashtra wet dreams

 

Hey you,

The Establishment.

You curb my rights

Grab my choices

Nab my books

And then blab for my rights?

 

You know not a grain

About my dreams or hopes

And yet claim to be my patrons

Exploiting my pain and pride

 

You great bigots

Think and brag alike

But words without action:

Everyone’s piece of cake

 

Mujeeb Jaihoon is an Indian-born writer and community activist based in UAE. Some of his writings have been translated into Italian, Arabic & Malayalam. His blog can be reached at www.jaihoon.com 

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

The Return
Bound Together
How Not To Write A Poem
A Song for Our Mother
War
Ode To Turmeric!
Stonehenge Sonnet
Putin…& ….

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: