The fervour of coming back,

and the inbuilt resilience

of the exiles,

to mould from the debris,

that was whatever,

that forced us back

ahead the end of war.

Even the coming back

to a defeated homeland

was enthralling,

we built tall dreams

en route,

clinging to mirages,

as though,

nothing came about,

and sought ways

to wipe out

the few months

between, the “coming” and “going”.

No person

talked on the way,

the spell of built-homelands

was persisting,

innumerable homelands

were built in the air.

Mini Babu is working as Associate Professor of English with the Dept. of Collegiate Education, Govt. of Kerala and now working at BJM Govt. College, Chavara, Kollam. Her poems have featured in anthologies, journals and magazines. Her collections of poems are Kaleidoscope (2020), Shorelines (2021) and Memory Cells (2022). Her co-edited collection of poems is Meraki (2021).