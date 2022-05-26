Ernakulam: The Solidarity Youth Movement launched its second state-level conference on the title theme ‘The tradition of liberation and the proud testimony of faith’ at Kaloor, Ernakulam, Kerala. The conference’s main goals were to prepare the Muslim community for resisting fascism in India, engender the creative potentiality of youth for the wellbeing of society, and address the infliction of islamophobia in the nation. By inaugurating the conference T Arifali, general secretary of the Jamaat-Islami Hind, said that the total extermination of the Muslim community in India is nothing but a daydream of the Sangh Parivar. Presiding over the inaugural session, solidarity state president Dr Nahas Mala reminded that while the world is constantly being told that religion is merely reactionary, the Islamic faith is proud, and it will give impetus to the liberation struggle around the world. Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Amir M I Abdul Aziz delivered the keynote address. Solidarity Youth Movement State General Secretary Jumail PP welcomed the gathering, and State Vice President Suhaib CT delivered the closing address.

In the various sessions that followed, In an important session on Muslim Umma: Identity and Survival, Muslim Youth League State President Munawwarli Shihab Thangal stressed that “Community survival should be the main agenda of Muslim communities”, and preeminent leaders from different Muslim movements in India discussed the issue in depth. Leaders like All India Muslim Personal Board Executive Member Abdushukur Khasimi, Kerala Nadvatul Mujahideen State Secretary Salahuddin Madani, Wisdom Islamic Organization General Secretary TK Ashraf, Jamiat Ulamaye Hind Kerala General Secretary Aliyar Qasimi, Kerala Muslim Youth Federation President Ilavupalam Shamsuddin Mannani, Sheikh Mohammad Karakunnu, Secretary, Jamaat- Islami Kerala spoke in the session. Solidarity State Committee Member Shihab Qasimi delivered the welcome address, and Vice President Suhaib CT delivered the closing address.

‘Youth Moment’ session presented various youth activists and discussed various aspects struggle against the ongoing anti-Muslim attacks led by the Hindutva regime. Activists and leaders like Aditya Menon (The Quint), Mong Thein Shwe (Free Rohingya Coalition), Rizaul Kareem (President, AAMSU), Asif Mujtaba (Founder, Miles 2 Smile), Vali Rahmani (Social Activist, Public Speaker), Salman Ahmed (President, SIO India), Shamseer Ibrahim (President, Fraternity Movement), Labid Shafi (President, Solidarity Karnataka); Rasikh Rahim (Social Worker), Anwar Salahuddin (General Secretary, Samar Ali (GIO State Secretary), SIO Kerala); Shaheen Abdullah (Mektoob Media), Shafrin (Acting President Fraternity Kerala, Nida Parveen (Student Activist) articulated that all injustices could be rectified only by strengthening the democratic agitations in the streets.

Leaders like VT Abdullakoya Thangal (General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami), Yusuf Umari (Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami), Jamaat-e-Islami Malappuram district president Saleem Mambad, Dr Badiuzaman (C.E.O, I.E.C.I), K.M Ashraf (Assi. Rector, Al Jamia Al Islamia Shandapuram), Shiab Pookottur (Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami), Dr V M Safir (Member of Solidarity, Kerala), Noushad C A (Solidarity Secretary), Dr R Yusuf ( Jamaat-e-Islami core member), C Davood (Jamaat-e-Islami core member), T Muhammed Velam (Jamaat-e-Islami core member), Abdul Hakeem Nadvi ( Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary) presented diverse topics.

The Two-day conference ended with a mass rally against Islamophobia. Thousands of people participated in the rally and demanded strong action against hatred also; the rally was followed by a public conference. While opposing political fascism, cultural fascism and anti-Muslim sentiment are being propagated even by the Leftist parties in India. Inaugurating the session, Jamaat-e-Islami All India Amir Syed Sadat Hussaini said State is responsible for preserving the country’s traditional religious harmony and cooperation. Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abul Haija was the chief guest; he talked about the Israeli aggression that continues in occupied Palestine every day. Moreover, he thanked the Indian government and people for their support for the Palestinian people and expressed his gratitude for their love and affection for the Palestinians. Aakar Patel President of Amnesty International, T. Arifali, Secretary-General of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Emir of Jamaat-Islami Kerala MI Abdul Aziz, The Quint Editor Aditya Menon, Social worker Fatima Sabarimala, Social Activist Nargis Khalid Saifi, Assistant Ameer of Jamaat-Islami Kerala Mujeeb Rahman, Jamaat-Islami Women’s President PV Rahmabi, GIO State President Adv. Tamanna Sultana, SIO State President Amjad Ali EM, Solidarity State Vice President CT Suhaib, Secretary-General of Solidarity State Jumail PP welcomed and Shabeer CK General Convener; State Conference thanked.