America continues to unleash unparalleled madness in the world. It’s the madness spawned by an all-consuming hatred against: Children, Women, Men, Black-Brown-White folks, Russians and Communists, Palestinians and Houthi, Nature, the Environment, Beauty and Life itself. It remains mindless, formless and knows only violence.

The manufacturers of all this violence can be found permanently-embedded in every state of the American Union and, indeed, every nation of the world. The contracts entered into by each nation with these manufacturers of violence, are considered sacred, holy bonds made with each of them – Textron (USA), Honeywell (USA), General Dynamics (USA), Northrop Grumman (USA), United Technologies Corporation (USA), Boeing (USA), Raytheon (USA), Lockheed Martin (USA), L-3 Communications (USA), Huntington-Ingalls (USA). Not to leave out all the other world’s biggest manufacturers of violence, such as: DENS (France), Safran (France), Thales (France), BAE Systems (UK), Rolls-Royce (UK), United Aircraft Corporation (UK), Finmeccanica (Italy), EADS (Airbus/Europe), Almaz-Antey (Russia), United Shipbuilding Corporation (Russia), United Aircraft Corporation (Russia). Of course, also not to leave out a slew of China’s biggest arms producers, of which the North Industries Corporation (Norinco) is one of China’s biggest state-owned defense corporations that also produces a vast range of military products and WMD’s.

These purveyors of hatred and violence all hide behind the most grandiose human myth and lie of all, which is that their guns, war armaments and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) are meant to keep America and the world safe for democracy, freedom and peace on earth.

This grandiose lie that in America especially produces endless amounts of free-floating anger and violence that manifests its poisonous consciousness throughout the world’s in places like the web in every which way; whose spiders reach into the recesses of every mind and home throughout America and the world; bringing ever closer, each day, more than can any single global pandemic, planetary climate catastrophe or potential nuclear war in Ukraine, what is destined to be the final chapter f human species evolution on earth.

Ponder this prophetic theme, as simply stated in:

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who once upon a time in university was a Criminology student while working in one of America’s local police departments. For decades, Irwin has especially sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul