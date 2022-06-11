A Smell to Remember

in Arts/Literature by 11/06/2022

Standing frozen in a dark pond of shit
Filling my neck with stink and puke
I looked around to see many others breathing
With their heads above the dark liquid shit
Souls filled with fear to look around or down.

Then I saw a reflection of light twinkling
Penetrating the shadows of the leaves
Of a mango tree of hope near the pond
I moved up to walk towards that light
To hear some others shouting behind me
`Don’t move, you are increasing the stink!’

(Based on an old story I heard during a meeting in Chennai a few decades back.)

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer

Author:

