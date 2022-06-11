Standing frozen in a dark pond of shit

Filling my neck with stink and puke

I looked around to see many others breathing

With their heads above the dark liquid shit

Souls filled with fear to look around or down.

Then I saw a reflection of light twinkling

Penetrating the shadows of the leaves

Of a mango tree of hope near the pond

I moved up to walk towards that light

To hear some others shouting behind me

`Don’t move, you are increasing the stink!’

(Based on an old story I heard during a meeting in Chennai a few decades back.)

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer