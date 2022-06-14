Save…Save…Save

Every life

Every water drop

Even every broken vessel

All can be mended

Even those ripped apart

Nurturance

Empathy

Compassion

And so She would ceaselessly

Murmur

As the timeless brook

Of centuries

Old in years

But an adolescent dreamer

Holding on

To revival

Resurgence

Resurrection

The grand lady

Of an age-old manor

Mother…grand mother

Of so very many

Not by womb

But Nature

Untutored… unbridled

Fighting…struggling

Fierce

Hungry for survival

Of her kin…her tribe

My own

My kith

My home

My Planet

To You

I pledge …

Revival

Renewal

Rebirth…

Dr. Supatra Sen, Associate Professor, with over a hundred academic publications in Botany and Environment, is also the founder and Chief Editor of an ISSN peer-reviewed multi-disciplinary journal ‘Harvest’ since 2016. Her tryst with poetry writing and publishing began in 2020 during the global pandemic and in October 2021 her poetry anthology ‘My Autumn Sonata’ was published.