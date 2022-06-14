Save…Save…Save
Every life
Every water drop
Even every broken vessel
All can be mended
Even those ripped apart
Nurturance
Empathy
Compassion
And so She would ceaselessly
Murmur
As the timeless brook
Of centuries
Old in years
But an adolescent dreamer
Holding on
To revival
Resurgence
Resurrection
The grand lady
Of an age-old manor
Mother…grand mother
Of so very many
Not by womb
But Nature
Untutored… unbridled
Fighting…struggling
Fierce
Hungry for survival
Of her kin…her tribe
My own
My kith
My home
My Planet
To You
I pledge …
Revival
Renewal
Rebirth…
Dr. Supatra Sen, Associate Professor, with over a hundred academic publications in Botany and Environment, is also the founder and Chief Editor of an ISSN peer-reviewed multi-disciplinary journal ‘Harvest’ since 2016. Her tryst with poetry writing and publishing began in 2020 during the global pandemic and in October 2021 her poetry anthology ‘My Autumn Sonata’ was published.
