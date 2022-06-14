Address: Habitat…Earth

in Arts/Literature by 14/06/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

river stream

Save…Save…Save

Every life

Every water drop

Even every broken vessel

All can be mended

Even those ripped apart

Nurturance

Empathy

Compassion

 

And so She would ceaselessly

Murmur

As the timeless brook

Of centuries

Old in years

But an adolescent dreamer

Holding on

To revival

Resurgence

Resurrection

 

 

The grand lady

Of an age-old manor

Mother…grand mother

Of so very many

Not by womb

But Nature

Untutored… unbridled

Fighting…struggling

Fierce

Hungry for survival

Of her kin…her tribe

 

My own

My kith

My home

My Planet

To You

I pledge …

Revival

Renewal

Rebirth…

Dr. Supatra Sen, Associate Professor, with over a hundred academic publications in Botany and Environment, is also the founder and Chief Editor of an ISSN peer-reviewed multi-disciplinary journal ‘Harvest’ since 2016. Her tryst with poetry writing and publishing began in 2020 during the global pandemic and in October 2021 her poetry anthology ‘My Autumn Sonata’ was published.

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

For Afreen Fatima
A Smell to Remember
Shame
Images That Control
Beyond Wars
A Phallic Country
Great Bigots Think Alike: Indian Muslima to the Establishment
The Return

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: