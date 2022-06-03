The chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) Mohan Bhagwat accused western countries of sending arms to Ukraine. He also said that the western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other. Mohan Bhagwat is neither a diplomat nor India`s External Affairs Minister. How and in what capacity he is being allowed by the Modi government to make such statements to the press.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to Germany, Denmark and France in May, 2022. He was given a red carpet welcome. In his speech in any country he never mentioned that the western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other. He also did not say that the western countries are supplying arms to Ukraine. Modi`s foreign policy is based on a clear recognition that the expansion of comprehensive national power will be considerably facilitated by close cooperation with the west (India-EU strategic partnership: A new roadmap, Rajindra Jain & Gulshan Sachdeva, 2019, Asia Europe Journal, Springer-17(3). The statements by Mohan Bhagwat are not only against India`s foreign policy but also against the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the world. Can the Modi government or the External Affairs Minister stop him from making any statement without their knowledge in regard to western countries or Russia- Ukraine war?

We come to know from media reports that a few foreign diplomats frequently visit RSS headquarters and meet Mohan Bhagwat. It shows that the interference of the RSS in the foreign policy of India cannot be denied. The passage of the Citizen Amendment Act(CAA) in the Parliament of India stirred a political storm not only in India but also in neighboring countries such as Pakistan. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan clearly blamed the ideology of the RSS for the continued suspension of a formal dialogue between India and Pakistan. Mohan Bhagwat seems to be not aware of the fact that there is a large Indian Diaspora in the western nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit said, continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this diaspora. Germany on the other hand considers India a pillar to counter Asian instability created by China. Both nations have signed a number of pacts in a number of fields – space, artificial intelligence, agriculture, maritime technology etc. This can be proved when PM Modi had famously at an Indo-German summit had described both nations as ‘made for each other’. Thousands of Indian students attending universities in the EU has also been a mode of income for European nations. France has been a staunch supporter of India`s entry in the Nuclear Supplier Group. Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar recently said that India, & EU should work together to shape global outcomes. He added that India is focusing on deep reforms & profound transformation & Europe is a natural partner when it comes to resources, technology & best practices.

Mohan Bhagwat is not also aware of the fact that there is a large Indian population in the UK, USA, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. His anti-western countries statement to the press is certainly going to create problems for the Indians in these countries. Mohan Bhagwat should also be aware of the fact that India is the largest importer of arms from the United States of America. On Feb. 25, 2020, during a visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, U.S. President Donald Trump announced $3 billion in arms agreements, saying they “will enhance our joint defense capabilities as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side.” The Trump administration notified Congress of nearly $7.9 billion in potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to New Delhi (2017-2020), including more than $150 million for missiles and torpedoes notified to Congress in April 2020. India has good relations with the western nations Therefore, Mohan Bhagwat should not be allowed to make any comment on foreign policy of India.

Dr. Rahul Kumar, Ph.D. in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi (India), is an independent researcher. His area of interest encompasses diplomacy, foreign policy and international relations. The views expressed in this article are personal.