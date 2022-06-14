I can see your ribs cracking

and the bones bleeding within.

Your eyes are numb

tears frozen.

I can see your hands shaking

your legs heavy.

Your heart is pounding

breath rushing.

I can see you standing alone

watching a bulldozer ravaging

memories, warmth and prayers,

the favorite tea pot

ammus’s prayer room.

I can see the tumbling of your abbu’s

flower pot and the heavy boot squashing

the flower petals.

The books you love most

are being turned into

clods of mud and grains of sand.

I can see you standing bewildered

which one to save and how,

every single thing is so close to heart.

I can see you watching

the India you love being bulldozed.

The monsters are clapping and the noise

of the silence of your friends

throttling your voice.

I can see you standing with

still a tongue intact.

About the poem: This poem is in protest against the bulldozing of the house of anti CAA activist Afreen Fatima.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon