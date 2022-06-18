Human history as cultural history
We need to reform our teaching of history so that the emphasis will be placed on the gradual growth of human culture and knowledge, a growth to which all nations and ethnic groups have contributed.
A new freely downloadable book
I would like to announce the publication of a book which presents the lives and work of some great dramatists throughout history. The book may be downloaded and circulated free of charge from the following link
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/06/Lives-of-Some-Great-Dramatists-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
The book is part of a series on cultural history. Here are links the other books in the series that have, until now, been completed:
LIVES IN THE ANDIENT WORLD
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/11/Lives-in-the-Ancient-World-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 17TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/12/Lives-in-the-17th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 18TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/10/Lives-in-the-18th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
https://eacpe.org//content/uploads/2021/09/Lives-in-the-19th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 20TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/01/Lives-in-the-20th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/09/Lives-in-Biology-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES OF SOME GREAT NOVELISTShttps://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Lives-of-Some-Great-Novelists-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN MATHEMATICShttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Lives-in-Mathematics-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN EXPLORATION
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Lives-in-Exploration-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN EDUCATION
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Lives-in-Education-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lives-in-Poetry-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN PAINTING
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lives-in-Painting-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ENGINEERINGhttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Lives-in-Egineering-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Lives-in-Astronomy-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN CHEMISTRYhttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Lives-in-Chemistry-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN MEDICINEhttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lives-in-Medicine-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ECOLOGYhttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lives-in-Ecology-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN PHYSICShttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Lives-in-Physics-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ECONOMICShttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Lives-in-economics-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE PEACE MOVEMENThttp://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Lives-in-the-peace-movement-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
Other books and articles about global problems are on these links
http://eacpe.org/about-john-scales-avery/
https://wsimag.com/authors/716-john-scales-avery
I hope that you will circulate the links in this article to your friends and contacts who might be interested.
John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (19881997).
http://www.fredsakademiet.dk/ordbog/aord/a220.htm. He can be reached at avery.john.s@gmail.com. To know more about his works visit this link. https://www.johnavery.info/
