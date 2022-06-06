The World was shocked by the recent deliberate killing by an Israeli sniper of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. However over 50 journalists have been killed by Apartheid Israel in the last 2 decades. Careful analysis reveals that Apartheid Israel leads the World by far in terms of “average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year”. Self-respecting journalists world-wide must report this shocking fact.

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (1971-2022) worked as a reporter for Al Jazeera for 25 years, and was one of the foremost reporters in the Middle East for her decades of reportage on the Apartheid Israeli-occupied Occupied Palestinian Territories [1, 2].

The International Federation of Journalists has reported that 2,658 journalist were killed in the last 30 years [3]. However even the routinely pro-Zionist Western media were shocked by the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh because she was an American journalist (albeit a Palestinian-American journalist), a relatively young woman, a very prominent reporter on Palestine and the Middle East, and because the killing was evidently an expert public execution by a Jewish Israeli employee of the serial war criminal Apartheid Israeli government. Al Jazeera responded thus “Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning” [2].

Miko Peled (anti-racist Jewish Israeli writer, son of an Israeli general, and author of “The General’s Son. Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” ) concluded: “Israel’s announcement that it will not pursue an investigation into the killing of famed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was not surprising. The specific reasons it gave to justify the decision make little difference. However, one thing is certain: It is highly unlikely that the killing of a journalist like Shireen Abu Akleh was the decision of a lone soldier or a commander on the ground. Abu Akleh was well known and well respected. She was clearly identifiable as a non-combatant and a journalist who posed no threat to Israeli forces. She had been in similar situations before and knew how to take the necessary precautions, including wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest. She had to be shot by a well-trained sniper, and their identity must be known to the Israeli authorities” [4].

Mainstream American CNN in a very detailed report on the shooting killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and the wounding of a fellow journalist near a tree (now called the Journalist Tree in Jenin), quotes a firearms expert stating “From the strike marks on the tree it appears that the shots, one of which hit Shireen, came from down the street from the direction of the IDF troops. The relatively tight grouping of the rounds indicate Shireen was intentionally targeted with aimed shots and not the victim of random or stray fire” [5].

The Zionist-subverted New York Times responded equivocally but quoted the conclusion of CNN: “CNN and other news organizations have begun their own investigations. After reviewing video footage, witnesses’ accounts and audio forensic analysis of the gunshots, CNN reported that the evidence suggested that “Abu Akleh was shot dead in a targeted attack by Israeli forces.” The witnesses and videos, it said, provided new evidence “that there was no active combat nor any Palestinian militants near Abu Akleh in the moments leading up to her death”… The Palestinian Authority, Israel and the United States would do well to agree on an independent investigator to determine who shot Ms. Abu Akleh and establish whether she was a target because of her work as a journalist. She served as a model of courageous, honest reporting for many aspiring journalists, including many women. The best tribute to her life and work would be to make sure that her death does not vanish in the fog of hatred and recrimination but serves to guarantee the safety of all journalists who seek to pierce that fog” [6].

However the Zionists immediately commenced downplaying the atrocity. Indeed The Age newspaper (Melbourne), the leading quality Mainstream daily newspaper in Australia, published a long letter from a fervent Zionist claiming “that for a quarter century, Abu Akleh reported from West Bank clashes in a press-emblazoned flak jacket and helmet, like most sensible war journalists, and had never been shot only makes a stronger case that this was an accidental shooting” (Letters, The Age, 29 May 2022).

This is rather like saying that George Floyd (1973-2020) had previously not been mortally attacked over nearly 47 years, and that accordingly his suffocation to death over 9 minutes and 29 seconds by a policeman was accidental. Or indeed, it is like saying that because Gandhi (1869-1948) had not been shot for 79 years makes a case that his shooting death was accidental.

I sent the following letter to The Age to correct what it had published that incorrectly argued that journalists are safe in Israeli-occupied Palestine, and that this was an accidental shooting (indeed the opposite is true in both respects).

LETTER. Dear etc,

The Age (29/5) published an extraordinarily offensive and obfuscatory Zionist assertion: “that for a quarter century, [Shireen] Abu Akleh reported from West Bank clashes in a press-emblazoned flak jacket and helmet, like most sensible war journalists, and had never been shot only makes a stronger case that this was an accidental shooting”.

The Age is obliged to report the following facts in the interests of truth, journalists, their readers, free speech, journalism and an informed Australian democracy, especially as outstanding Australian journalist Julian Assange faces death in a US prison for truth-telling.

According to the International Federation of Journalists 2,658 journalist were killed in the last 30 years. In that period the average population of the World was 6,541.9 million, this indicating an average of 0.135 journalists killed annually per 10 million of population.

According to the Palestinian Journalism Syndicate, Israel has killed more than 50 Palestinian journalists since 2001. In that period the average population of Israel plus Palestine was 11.4 million, this indicating an average of over 2.19 journalists killed annually per 10 million of Subjects by Israel, or 16.2 times more than for the World.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya [contact details].

Brendan Ciaran Browne, “The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh a fatal sign of sign of Israel’s control ”, The Irish Times, 16 May 2022: https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/killing-of-shireen-abu-akleh-a-fatal-sign-of-israel-s-control-1.4878879 .

International Federation of Journalists, “White Paper on global journalism”, IFJ, 2020: ”, https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/IFJ_white_book__part_1.pdf . END LETTER.

As far as I know my letter was not published but I subsequently published these key statistics in a leading humanitarian web magazine, Countercurrents [7].

Amy Watson of Statista has provided statistics of journalists killed in the 5-year period of 2016-2021 for the World and for 10 countries ranked in descending order of journalists killed in the last 5 years [8]. I have estimated the average population in 2016-2021 for these entities from UN Population Division data [9]. From this data one can calculate for this period the ”average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year”.

Mexico: 47 journalists killed/125.3955 million population -> 0.750 killed per 10 million per year.

*Afghanistan: 47 killed/ 36.671 million -> 2.563 killed per 10 million per year.

*Syria: 42 killed/17.749 million – > 4.733 killed per 10 million per year.

India: 18 killed/ 1,345.078 million -> 0.027 killed per 10 million per year.

*Yemen: 18 killed/28.162 million -> 1.278 killed per 10 million per year.

*Iraq: 17 killed/ 37.8975 million -> 0.897 killed per 10 million per year.

*Pakistan: 16/210.1595 million -> 0.152 killed per 10 million per year.

Philippines 15/105.847 million -> 0.283 per 10 million per year.

*Somalia: 13/14.845 million -> 1.751 per 10 million per year.

Colombia: 9/49.202 million -> 0.366 per 10 million per year.

Total of journalists killed in the above 10 countries: 242

Other countries: 77 killed

World: 319 killed/7,587.298 million -> 0.084 per 10 million per year.

To this list we can add Israel-Palestine (2001-2021) and Occupied Palestine (2001-2021) (assuming that Palestinian journalist deaths were confined to the Occupied Palestinian Territories):

*Israel-Palestine: over 50 killed/11.4 million [10] -> over 2.190 killed per 10 million Israeli Subjects per year.

*Occupied Palestine: over 50 killed/4.056 million [10] -> over 6.164 killed per 10 million per year.

Note: * variously denotes US Alliance violation, bombing, devastation and/or occupation of the country.

This data can now be systematically analyzed:

(1). The initial Statista ranking based on simple numbers of journalists killed in 2016-2021 is flawed. Clearly we should consider the per capita metric of “average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year”. Thus populous India ranks equal 4th with Yemen in terms of simple numbers of journalists killed in 2016-2021, whereas it ranks lowest in the list, and indeed 3.1 times lower than the World, in terms of ”average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year”. Thus on a per capita basis India is safer for journalists than most countries in the World.

(2). Apartheid Israel tops the ranking by “average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year” that yields the following order: Occupied Palestine, over 6.164; Syria, 4.733; Afghanistan, 2.563; Israel-Palestine, over 2.190; Somalia, 1.751; Yemen, 1.278; Iraq, 0.897; Mexico, 0.750; Colombia, 0.366; Philippines, 0.283; Pakistan, 0.152; World, 0.084; India, 0.027. On a per capita basis, the killing of journalists by Apartheid Israel in Occupied Palestine leads the World, and is 73.4 times greater than for the World as a whole. In contrast, India scores 3.1 times lower than the World. The present data shows that Apartheid Israel leads the World by far for killing journalists

(3). The Statista country ranking only lists 10 non-European countries – but 6 have been grossly and violently violated by the US Alliance this century. I have noted the 8 countries/entities variously invaded, devastated, occupied and bombed by the US Alliance this century with an asterisk (*). The rich, European US Alliance countries – the Anglosphere (the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand), Apartheid Israel and NATO – are internally peaceful but this century (and variously in previous centuries) have violently and indeed genocidally imposed their will on other countries. Thus, as estimated in 2015, 32 million Muslims have been killed by violence, 5 million, and by imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [11, 12]. My own country, US lackey Australia, has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that have been associated with about 40 million Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation [13-18]. The excessive killing of journalists in these horribly violated countries is not unconnected with those horrible violations by the US Alliance.

[4]. Apartheid Israel’s world leading killing of journalists is a smoking gun for other appalling Zionist atrocities. By killing Palestinian journalists Apartheid Israel not only kills and intimidates, it thereby also hampers the telling of the Awful Truths about Zionism, Israeli apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide. In 1880 the inhabitants of Palestine totalled 500,000, 90% Muslim and 10% Christian. There were about 25,000 Jews, half of them immigrants. The WW1 onwards, century-long Palestinian Genocide under the British and thence under genocidally racist Zionist settler-colonialists has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation (2.1 million). In contrast 4,000 Zionist invaders have been killed by Indigenous Palestinians since 1920. In the 1948 Nakba (Catastrophe) the Zionists expelled 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians, ethnically cleansed 530 villages, seized 78% of Mandated Palestine, and killed about 10,000 Palestinians. In 1967 a now nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel attacked and seized territory of all its neighbours in the Naksa (Setback), expelling a further 400,000 Arabs. Today there are 15 million mostly impoverished Palestinians comprising 8 million Exiled Palestinians (forbidden to enter the land continuously inhabited by their forbears to the very start of the Agrarian Revolution 10,000 years ago); 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (deprived of all human rights specified in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and highly abusively confined under brutal Occupier military rule in ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes or the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp – they are excluded from voting for the government ruling them (apartheid), and their per capita GDP of $3,400 is 14 times less than that of Israelis, $46,400); and nearly 2 million “lucky” Israeli Palestinians who are able to vote but only as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based, discriminatory laws [19-32].

(5). Israeli killing of journalists is the tip of massive racist Zionist censorship of Western journalists, editors, politicians, academics, commentators and writers. Former Labor premier of New South Wales and former Foreign Minister of Australia, Bob Carr, has described how Labor is slavishly beholden to a ruthless Zionist Lobby even though the Zionists continually falsely besmirch them, and support their bottom-of-the-barrel, extreme right wing Coalition political opponents [33]. The US became beholden to the Zionists in the 1960s after Apartheid Israel had acquired nuclear weapons, and John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy had failed to get Zionists declared agents of a foreign state [34, 35 ]. In Zionist-subverted US today one third of Joe Biden’s Cabinet are Jewish Zionists, and the remainder are “moderate” Christian Zionists (as opposed to the fervently Pentecostal Christian Zionists of the Trump Republicans) [36]. While numerous anti-racist Jewish intellectuals are resolutely critical of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Western Mainstream media variously censor or white-wash the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and grossly human rights-abusing conduct of Apartheid Israel. A part explanation for this huge moral discrepancy is that the American 60% of the world’s 30 biggest media companies have a disproportionately high Jewish Board membership. Jews and females represent 2% and 51%, respectively, of the US population but average 33% and 19%, respectively, of Board members of the top 18 US media companies [37]. In the UK, Zionists used the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism to politically destroy Jeremy Corbyn, the most ant-racist British Labour leader ever. All the 34 IHRA member countries are European, most support nuclear terrorism, and many have histories of involvement in appalling genocides. The IHRA is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israel), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel), holocaust denying (by ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust, and ignoring about 60 other holocausts), and has been condemned by over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations [38-41].

(6). The persecution of journalists and the appalling treatment of Julian Assange. According to UNESCO: “Promoting the safety of journalists and combatting impunity for those who attack them are central elements within UNESCO’s support for press freedom on all media platforms. On average, every five days a journalist is killed for bringing information to the public. Attacks on media professionals are often perpetrated in non-conflict situations by organised crime groups, militia, security personnel, and even local police, making local journalists among the most vulnerable. These attacks include murder, abductions, harassment, intimidation, illegal arrest, and arbitrary detention” [42]. The Australian and World hero and journalist, Julian Assange, has been abusively imprisoned for a decade in the UK for revealing a huge mass of American secrets.

Julian Assange, the world’s best known journalist, is now facing abusive life imprisonment and death in an American prison for the asserted crime of truth-telling [43]. Julian Assange is being cruelly punished for publishing a huge body of secret US documents, many of which reveal US war crimes. Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton has acknowledged [44-46] that I have been estimating how many millions of people have perished in 21st century US wars from Africa to South Asia [11-16] . However as a citizen of internally peaceful democracy Australia I remain unmolested, and have only been rendered effectively “invisible” in my own country (like other “leftist” truth-tellers) by US- and Zionist-beholden Australian “gate-keepers” and by mendacious and cowardly Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic, and commentariat presstitutes. Julian Assange’s real crime in the eyes of the Americans was to violate the sanctum of US secret documents. The serial war criminal Americans are evidently paranoid about further dreadful secrets being revealed through the release of secret US documents.

Unfortunately, a succession of cowardly and unprincipled US lackey Australian governments have refused to support Julian Assange [47] who could be simply freed by a phone call from the Australian Labor PM Anthony Albanese to the UK Tory PM Boris Johnson. If Julian Assange is delivered to the US then I predict a massive global reaction to defend the freedom of speech of journalists, and ranging from calls to remove the Union Jack from the Australian flag to Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against the UK and the US. US lackey Australia has joined an anti-China AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) nuclear terrorist military alliance, but if it cannot even protect the human rights of just one (1) outstanding, truth-telling, Australian journalist, Julian Assange, then decent Australians will ask what use is it?

Final comments

Australian novelist Peter Carey cogently observed that “I keep on thinking about the role of the medial generally in this and how the media is always so continually hysterical about people lying and not telling the truth. And if I really think there’s a big problem in our society today, it’s that the media is not telling the truth to people and they know what it is. If you really want to know what’s happening [in] the world, you go out and get drunk with journalists and they will tell you what isn’t in the papers. So they’re living – these guys are living every day with the reality of a proprietor, say, or a corporation who owns them will not permit them to tell what they know to be true” [48, 49].

One faintly hopes that Mainstream journalists in the Zionist-subverted West will at least stand up for their murdered colleagues and find the courage to report that Apartheid Israel leads the World for killing journalists.

We must all remember outstanding Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh for a courageous and ethical life brutally and criminally terminated by Apartheid Israel like the lives of so many other journalists murdered in Palestine. All decent people, and especially fellow journalists, must (a) speak out against the persecution and killing of journalists, (b) tell everyone they can that Apartheid Israel leads the World for killing journalists, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and all its supporters. This must be the ongoing, living memorial to Shireen Abu Akleh and her fellow martyred journalist colleagues.

References

[1]. “Shireen Abu Akleh”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shireen_Abu_Akleh .

[2]. Zena Al Tahhan, “Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces”, Al Jazeera, 12 May 2022: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/shireen-abu-akleh-israeli-forces-kill-al-jazeera-journalist .

[3]. International Federation of Journalists, “White Paper on global journalism”, IFJ, 2020: ”, https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/IFJ_white_book__part_1.pdf .

[4]. Miko Peled, “The assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh: Who gave the order?” , Green Left, 25 May 2022: https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/assassination-shireen-abu-akleh-who-gave-order .

[5]. Zeena Saifi, Eliza Mackintosh, Celine Alkhaldi, Kareem Khadder, Katie Polglase, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Abeer Salman, “’They were shooting directly at the journalists’: New evidence suggests Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces”, CNN, 26 May 2022: https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/24/middleeast/shireen-abu-akleh-jenin-killing-investigation-cmd-intl/index.html .

[6]. Editorial, “Who killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?”, New York Times, 3 June 2022: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/03/opinion/shireen-abu-akleh-journalist-killed.html .

[7]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Aemilia Lanyer As Shakespeare’s Co-Author”: Radical Feminist Literary Revision”, Countercurrents, 3 June 2022: https://countercurrents.org/2022/06/review-aemilia-lanyer-as-shakespeares-co-author-radical-feminist-literary-revision/ .

[8]. Amy Watson, “Most dangerous countries for journalists worldwide from 2016 to 2021, by deaths” , Statista, 18 January 2022: https://www.statista.com/statistics/267871/number-of-journalists-killed-by-region/ .

[9]. UN World Population Prospects 2019: https://population.un.org/wpp/DataQuery/ .

[10]. Brendan Ciaran Browne, “The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh a fatal sign of sign of Israel’s control ”, The Irish Times, 16 May 2022: https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/killing-of-shireen-abu-akleh-a-fatal-sign-of-israel-s-control-1.4878879 .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[12]. “Experts: US did 9/11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Posr-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[14]. Gideon Polya in Soren Korsgaard et al., “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[15]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count, Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, 2nd edition, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2021.

[16]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008 that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ; 3rd edition awaiting publication.

[17]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[18]. Gideon Polya, “Vietnamese, Afghan & Iraqi Genocides: Mainstream media ignore war crimes of Colin Powell”, Countercurrents, 22 October 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/10/vietnamese-afghan-iraqi-genocides-mainstream-media-ignore-war-crimes-of-colin-powell/ .

[19]. Gideon Polya, “Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”, Subversion of Australia, 15 April 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/2021-04-15 ] .

[20]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[21]. Susan Abulhawa, “Israel’s “nation-state law” parallels the Nazi Nuremburg Laws”, Al Jazeera, 27 July 2018: https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/israel-nation-state-law-parallels-nazi-nuremberg-laws-180725084739536.html .

[22]. “Discriminatory laws in Israel:, Adalah, https://www.adalah.org/en/law/index?page=4 .

[23]. Justin McCarty, “Palestine population: during the Ottoman and British mandate period”, Palestine Remembered: 8 September 2001: http://www.palestineremembered.com/Acre/Palestine-Remembered/Story559.html .

[24]. “Historic population of Israel/Palestine”: http://palestineisraelpopulation.blogspot.com.au/ .

[25]. Gideon Polya, “Letter to the Australian taxpayer-funded ABC & SBS media re anti-Arab & anti-Jewish anti-Semitism and false reportage about Occupied Palestine:, Dissident Voice, 10 February 2021: https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/02/letter-to-the-australian-taxpayer-funded-abc-and-sbs-media-re-anti-arab-anti-jewish-anti-semitism-and-false-reportage-about-occupied-palestine/ .

[26]. Gideon Polya, “Refutation Of Mainstream-Accepted Racist Zionist Lies Behind Israel ‘s Gaza Massacres And Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 26 July, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya260714.htm .

[27]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East conflict – from oil to climate genocide”, Countercurrents, 21 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/21/israeli-palestinian-middle-east-conflict-from-oil-to-climate-genocide/ .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “End 50 Years Of Genocidal Occupation & Human Rights Abuse By US-Backed Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 9 June 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/06/09/end-50-years-of-genocidal-occupation-human-rights-abuse-by-us-backed-apartheid-israel/ .

[29]. Gideon Polya, “Universal Declaration of Human Rights & Palestinians. Apartheid Israel violates ALL Palestinian Human Rights”, Palestine Genocide Essays, 24 January 2009: https://sites.google.com/site/palestinegenocideessays/universal-declaration-of-human-rights-palestinians .

[30]. Gideon Polya, “70th anniversary of Apartheid Israel & commencement of large-scale Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 11 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/11/70th-anniversary-of-apartheid-israel-commencement-of-large-scale-palestinian-genocide/ .

[31]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[32]. Gideon Polya, “Israelis kill 10 times more Israelis in Apartheid Israel than do terrorists”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/03/01/israelis-kill-ten-times-more-israelis-in-apartheid-israel-than-do-terrorists/ .

[33]. Bob Carr, “The Israeli Lobby and Labor”, Pearls & Irritations, 1 June 2022: https://johnmenadue.com/the-lobby-and-labor/ .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India & Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[35]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel buries serial war criminal, genocidal racist & serial nuclear terrorist Shimon Peres”, Countercurrents, 1 October 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/10/apartheid-israel-buries-serial-war-criminal-genocidal-racist-and-nuclear-terrorist-shimon-peres/ .

[36]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist-subverted America: Jewish Zionists are one third of the Biden Cabinet”, Countercurrents, 27 January 2022: https://countercurrents.org/2022/01/zionist-subverted-america-jewish-zionists-are-one-third-of-the-biden-cabinet/ .

[37]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist subversion, Mainstream media censorship”, Countercurrents, 9 March 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/03/zionist-subversion-mainstream-media-censorship/ .

[38]. Gideon Polya, “UK racist Zionists falsely defame UK Labour Party in support of democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 10 August 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/08/uk-racist-zionists-falsely-defame-uk-labour-party-in-support-of-democracy-by-genocide-apartheid-israel/ .

[39]. “Working definition of antisemitism”, IHRA, 19 July 2016: https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/news-archive/working-definition-antisemitism .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “US-backed IHRA Definition Of Antisemitism Is Anti-Arab Anti-Semitic & Anti-Jewish Anti-Semitic”, Boycott Apartheid Israel, 9 March 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/2021-03-09

[41]. Jewish Voices for Peace, “First ever: 40+ Jewish groups worldwide oppose equating antisemitism with criticism of Israel”, 17 July 2018: https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/first-ever-40-jewish-groups-worldwide-oppose-equating-antisemitism-with-criticism-of-israel/#english .

[42]. UNESCO, “Safety of journalists”: https://en.unesco.org/themes/safety-journalists .

[43]. “Julian Assange”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_Assange .

[44]. Paul Gregoire, ““Until we win”: Assange’s father John Shipton on the home run tour for Julian”, Sydney Criminal Lawyers, 15 March 2021: https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/until-we-win-assanges-father-john-shipton-on-the-home-run-tour-for-julian/ .

[45]. Andrew Buncombe, “Julian Assange’s father says “greatest fear is that they will take him to the US and break him for revenge””, The Independent, 1 January 2021: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/julian-assange-father-wikileaks-court-b1781104.html .

[46]. John Shipton, “International Human Rights Day: Bring Julian home: John Shipton”, YouTube, 13 December 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cerK_BZJI80 .

[47]. Gideon Polya, “Craven US lackey Australia betrays Australian & world hero Julian Assange & free journalism”, Countercurrents, 13 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/craven-us-lackey-australia-betrays-australian-world-hero-julian-assange-free-journalism .

[48]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[49]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2020). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/