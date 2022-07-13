The National Solidarity Forum (NSF) is pleased to announce the call for 2022 nominations for Kandhamal Human Rights Awards:

Kandhamal Human Rights Award for Individual category- It carries a cash award of INR 25,000 and a Plaque Kandhamal Human Rights Award for Institutional category- It carries a Plaque and Citation attesting the works.

About KHR Awards:

The National Solidarity Forum has instituted these Awards in 2021 to recognise and honour individuals and groups in India who are engaged in the challenging task of defending human rights of people affected due to sectarian violence, promoting communal harmony, building peace, advocating for justice and reconciliation and fostering secular ethos in the society.

The idea of the ‘awards’ originated from NSF’s long standing experiences from its solidarity actions and engagement with activists, HRDs (Human Rights Defenders), community leaders, survivors addressing crisis emerged after Kandhamal violence. The Kandhamal Violence is a unique case of multiple violations of basic human rights and dignity of the most vulnerable groups. In the tragic landscape of hate, bloodshed, and impunity, the malevolent violence in the Kandhamal and adjoining districts of Odisha in 2007 and 2008 stands out for its organised & targeted attacks on an entire population of Dalits, Adivasis, women and children among them for their religious beliefs. NSF could realise the hardships of HRDs, Activists and Groups braving all the odds could stand with the survivors thanklessly. Currently, the NSF decides to recognise activists, HRDs and groups working in the context of religious and caste violence in any part of India.

Who can send nominations/recommendations?

Presently, NSF calls for nominations/recommendations in favour of an Individual or Group. Any individual or organization shares the cause of human rights of the disadvantaged sections of the society can nominate name of another person or association for the awards.

Who could be nominated?

Individual Award:

Activists, writers, journalists, film makers, artists, grassroots workers, advocates and others, known or unknown, who have significantly contributed towards peace, communal harmony, justice to victims of sectarian violence, advocacy for secularism, freedom & democracy can be nominated.

Institutional Award:

Grassroots organisations, Peoples Movements, Non-government organisations or Associations defending human rights of people affected due to sectarian violence, communal harmony, justice, peace and reconciliations and promoting secular ethos in the society can be nominated.

Submission of Nominations/Recommendations:

Persons want to nominate a person for the award, must send a Nomination Letter describing about the eligible Individual or Group, their work and contributions to justify the candidature of the nominee for the KHR Award, which should reach us latest by August 5th, 2022 by email to awardskhr@gmail.com . The Letter should mention how the nominator knows the nominee.

Documents to be submitted:

Nomination Letter Brief Bio/profile of the Nominated Person/Group Copy of the photograph of the Individual or Activities’ photos of the association/Group Photos Materials/information that can substantiate activities and eligibility for the award

Submission Confirmation:

An email confirming the receipt and validity of the submitted nomination will be sent out to the nominator once the submission is complete.

Award Selection and Awards Declaration: A Panel of Independent Jury will review the nominations, collect further necessary information/evidences, verify the eligibility and declare the result on or before 20th August, 2022.

For more information, please write to NSF Task Team on Kandhamal Human Rights Awards 2022. The email ID of the Task Team is awardskhr@gmail.com

NSF Task Team on Kandhamal Human Rights Awards,

National Contact Office of National Solidarity Forum

INSAF (Indian Social Action Forum), A-124/6, Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi, India – 110 016