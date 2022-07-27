Australia’s 2 top universities, the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney, have both falsely defamed their anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish students as anti-Semitic for criticizing the appalling crimes of Israeli Apartheid, and have thus implicitly falsely defamed all anti-racists everywhere who rightly condemn the ongoing human rights abuses and ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel.

These 2 top Australian universities have issued no retractions nor any apologies for this utterly false defamation of Australia’s top university students, the anti-racist complement of which comprises anti-racist Jews and anti-racist non-Jews, the latter including anti-racist Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims [1-3].

Anti-Semitism exists in 2 equally repugnant formes, namely anti-Jewish anti-Semitism (directed against 18 million mostly culturally Semitic Jews), and anti-Arab anti-Semitism (directed against 15 million ethnically Semitic Palestinians, 300 million ethnically Semitic Arabs, and 2,000 million mostly culturally Semitic Muslims, this being Islamophobia when applied to Muslims).

The repugnant evil of any racism, bigotry or xenophobia lies in the fundamental reality that we had no say in by whom we were conceived and by whom we were raised. Racism (of which anti-Semitism in its 2 repugnant varieties is simply one example) imposes utterly unwarranted, inescapable and life-time abuse. As Shylock observes in Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice”, “If you prick us, do we not bleed?”

This false defamation by the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney of anti-racist students critical of Apartheid Israel as “anti-Semites” is explicit anti-Semitic racism when directed against anti-racist Jews (anti-Jewish anti-Semitism) or anti-racist Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims (anti-Arab anti-Semitism and also Islamophobia if directed at Muslims). The University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney, Australia’s 2 top universities and educators of Australia’s smartest students, have evidently adopted repugnant anti-Semitism as a core institutional policy.

Disclaimer: I have an inescapable personal commitment to this anti-racist stance. I am an anti-racist Jewish Australian scientist, writer, author, artist, Humanist and humanitarian activist with a sole allegiance to the land of my birth, Australia. I come from the very famous Jewish Hungarian Polya family (ask any mathematician or surgeon) [4] that was decimated in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust, the survivors being mostly dispossessed and exiled. I am inescapably bound by the core moral messages from that catastrophe and indeed from all such atrocities, specifically “zero tolerance for lying’, “zero tolerance for racism”, “bear witness” and “never again to anyone” (this including Indigenous Palestinians, Indigenous Australians, Indigenous people in general, and indeed everyone). My detestation of racism and Apartheid derived from the “love thy neighbour” exhortation of that wonderful Jewish Palestinian, Jesus, and was cemented by personal lived experience – my dear partner in life for 52 years from the racist White Australian Policy days and the pre-1967 anti-racism Referendum days onwards was a non-Indigenous Black Australian. 60 years ago when a Tasmanian tram driver refused to take us, we quietly stood our ground until the other passengers successfully demanded that he do so.

The core academic ethos is based on “service to others” and “seeking truth”, and can be reduced to a core moral duality of “kindness” and “truth”. However false defamation of anti-racist students concerned for Palestinian human rights is neither kind nor truthful.

Australian universities, including its top universities, have a major problem in that they are funded by government, and Australian governments have been uncritically bound to America for 80 years, with this craven and fear-based loyalty being reinforced by the US-backed coup in 1975 that removed the progressive Whitlam Labor Government. As for America, it has been increasingly Zionist-beholden since Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons in the 1960s. Indeed today one third of the Biden Cabinet are Jewish Zionists and the remainder are moderate Christian Zionists (as opposed to the fervent Evangelical and Pentecostal Zionists supporting the Trumpist Racist Religious Right Republicans, the R4s) [5]. 3 of Biden’s 4 children have Jewish spouses, and on his recent trip to Zionist-ruled Palestine Biden described himself as a non-Jewish Zionist.

For 75 years the Zionist narrative has been de rigeur for Australian public life, backed fervently by the conservative Liberal Party-National Party Coalition (“Ideologically opposed to human rights” according to eminent University of Melbourne law academic, Professor Gillian Triggs), and by the cowardly Labor Party leadership if not by the Labor Party membership per se (which now has a policy of recognizing the State of Palestine if Labor is elected to government). However, despite Labor being elected to government in May 2022, that recognition hasn’t happened yet. The Zionist-subverted Mainstream media (substantially American owned) and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (the ABC, the taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) support the mendacious and racist Zionist narrative. However the decent Socialists (1% of the vote) and Greens (10% of the vote) resolutely support Palestinian human rights that are so cruelly and comprehensively denied by the racist Zionists running nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-abusing and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel.

In these circumstances there are massive pressures for mendicant Australian universities to go along with the Zionist line of the corporate, institutional and political Australian Mainstream – anything to avoid damage from the routine, knee-jerk Zionist smear of “anti-Semite” applied to anyone departing from the mendacious Zionist narrative. However such collaboration – cowardly and pragmatic at best and genocidally racist at worst – in the interests of a particularly nasty foreign power violates the core academic ethos of kindness and truth when it implicitly involves false defamation of all anti-racists as “anti-Semites” for criticizing the manifold crimes of Apartheid Israel. Further, this collaboration (cowardly and ignorant at best , and unspeakably evil at worst) grossly violates the spirit of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution which states: “Any person who – (i.) Is under ANY [my emphasis] acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives”.

In science and in scholarship in general, the pragmatic operational acceptance of the presently best view of reality (temporary, and subject to endless revision through Popperian analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses) is determined by (A) the facts, and (B) reference to eminent individual or collective scholarly opinion. The utterly false and genocidally racist Zionist narrative is cognitive dissonance on steroids, stands in opposition to the appalling facts, and is contradicted by numerous eminent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish scholars.

(A). The facts. The horrible reality of the WW1 onwards and ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been over 2 million deaths from imposed deprivation and 0.1 million violent deaths (similar in both respects to the carnage of the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide). In contrast, 4,000 Zionist invaders have been killed by Palestinians since 1920, and in the 21st century alone there have been 1,600 non-terrorism Israeli deaths from homicide by fellow Israelis. The presently 15 million mostly human rights-deprived and impoverished Indigenous Palestinians comprise:

(a). 8 million Exiled Palestinians excluded from their Palestinian homeland, and deriving from successive massive expulsions in the 1948 Nakba (800,000 expelled) and the 1967 Naksa (400,000 expelled), noting that Palestinian refugees represent about 10% of the world’s refugees;

(b). 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians highly abusively imprisoned without human rights for 55 years under racist Zionist military rule in ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes or in the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp, and excluded from voting for the government ruling them (Apartheid); the per capita GDP is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $46,400 for the occupying Israelis; each year about 500 Occupied Palestinians are killed violently by Israelis, and 4,500 Occupied Palestinians die avoidably from imposed deprivation; since 2000 about 10,000 Occupied Palestinians have been violently killed by Israelis, and a further 90,000 have died avoidably from imposed deprivation; subject to race-based ID- and armed checkpoint-enforced exclusion from Jews-only areas, roads and buses; subject to continuous assault and dispossession; the life expectancy gap between Occupied Palestinians and Israelis is about 10 years – the same as between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians; and

(c). About 2 million Israeli Palestinians are able to vote, albeit as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, and race-based discriminatory laws, and are continually threatened with further genocidal expulsion as happened in the 1948 Nakba (Catastrophe) and 1967 Naksa (Setback). The Israeli parliament recently declared Israel a Jewish state with Hebrew the official language (to the exclusion of the Indigenous Arabic), and rejected a motion for equal rights for all Israelis. Despite a century of massive ethnic cleansing, today 7.2 million Indigenous Palestinians represent 50% of Israeli Subjects (Jewish Israelis 47%), but 73% of Apartheid Israel’s 7.2 million Indigenous Palestinian Subjects are excluded from voting for the government ruling them (Apartheid) [6].

The racist Zionists want the land (some say from the Nile to the Euphrates) but not the Indigenous inhabitants as explicitly stated over the last 130 years by racist Zionist leaders from Theodor Herzl (founder of European Zionism and a racist psychopath) to serial war criminal and extremist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Indeed it was recently expertly adjudged by a former US ambassador to Israel that Apartheid Israel would concede no more than 4.5% of Palestine for a Palestinian State under a 2-state “peace deal”, and that Occupied Palestinians long term face inevitable complete ethnic cleansing from Palestine [7].

The West rightly condemns and sanctions Russia for its war criminal invasion of European Ukraine but ignores the violent, 74 year Zionist devastation and occupation of non-European Palestine. Indeed Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. However to civilized people “all people are created equal”, and to address this White Australian moral blindness (there is great support for Indigenous Palestinian human rights among Indigenous Australians) one can consider the question: what if the Zionists did to Australians what they have done to Indigenous Palestinians? There are roughly 2 times as many Australians (26 million) as Indigenous Palestinians (15 million) and to roughly address the question we can multiply the above Palestinian population statistics by 2 to obtain the following horrible picture: an ongoing Zionist-imposed Australian Genocide with 4 million Australian deaths from deprivation and 0.2 million Australians violently killed; 16 million Australians forcibly and permanently exiled from Australia; 10.4 million Occupied Australians deprived of all human rights under brutal Zionist military occupation with 4 million of them highly abusively confined to a blockaded, bombed and barely liveable concentration camp; only 4 million Australians permitted to vote, albeit as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, and race-based discriminatory laws; 10.4 million Occupied Australians subject to race-based ID- and armed checkpoint-enforced exclusion from Jews-only areas, roads and buses, and to continuous assault and dispossession; a per capita GDP of $3,400 for Occupied Australians as compared to $46,400 for Occupying Zionists; 1,000 Occupied Australians killed violently each year, with 9,000 dying avoidably from imposed deprivation; Hebrew the official language to the exclusion of English and Indigenous languages; and a life expectancy gap between Occupied Australians and the Occupying Zionists of about 10 years.

Of course any Australian politician advocating such appalling circumstances for Australians would be extremely unpopular to say the least. Indeed any politician supporting Apartheid Israel and hence supporting Apartheid is utterly unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia.

(B). Expert humanitarian opinion.

A large body of informed, expert, anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians have spoken out about the appalling circumstances of the Indigenous Palestinians [8-14]. Notable anti-racist Jewish Australians among them are Sir Isaac Isaacs ( University of Melbourne alumnus, and first Australian-born governor general of Australia (“The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism” ), and Professor Peter Singer (University of Melbourne alumnus, eminent philosopher with chairs at both the University of Melbourne and Princeton) who, with numerous eminent anti-racist Jewish Australians, denounced and renounced the Israeli Law of Return that excludes Indigenous Palestinians from their land and offers it to Jews around the world [11]. Eminent humanitarian scholar Professor Stuart Rees is outspoken for Palestinian human rights, and brought immense prestige to the University of Sydney through founding the globally respected Sydney Peace Prize [12].

Anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish South Africans opposed to South African apartheid and critical of race-based Israeli segregation, dispossession, exclusion, and discrimination include Ronnie Kasrils and the Nobel Laureates Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, J.M. Coetzee, and Nadine Gordimer [11, 12]. Indeed the architect of South African Apartheid, Dr Hendrik Verwoerd, stated (1961): “Israel is not consistent in its new anti-apartheid attitude… they took Israel away from the Arabs after the Arabs lived there for a thousand years. In that, I agree with them. Israel, like South Africa, is an apartheid state” [9]. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Israeli B’Tselem and Israeli Yesh Din (all eminent human rights organizations) have condemned what they describe as Israeli Apartheid, as have numerous anti-racist scholars, leaders and activists around the world [9, 15].

In stark contrast, ferociously tribal Zionist racists and bigots indulge in remorseless mendacity best exampled by the knee-jerk falsehood of “anti-Semitic” applied to anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel. This politically effective falsehood and defamation is applied indiscriminately to anti-racist non-Jews and Jews, with the latter being further falsely defamed as “self-hating Jews” and “self-loathing Jews”.

Spearheading this false and defamatory Zionist hasbara (propaganda) is the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) of which Australia is a member. The 34 member countries of the IHRA are all European, many were involved in genocidal settler-colonial atrocities, many collaborated with Nazi Germany in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed) and the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed), most belong to nuclear-armed NATO, and most support the mass nuclear killing of billions of people as a legitimate military strategy. The IHRA Definition of “anti-Semitism” has been used to drive the genocidally racist Zionist agenda, and to destroy the reputations of critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes. Its most notable victim was the outstanding, anti-racist UK Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and Western public figures from journalists, editors, academics, commentators and VCs to politicians and PMs know that “there for the grace of Zionists go I”. Geoffrey Robinson QC has condemned the IHRA Definition of “anti-Semitism” because it is liable to suppress legitimate criticism of human rights abuses against Palestinians by defaming critics of Israel as anti-Semitic. Over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations have condemned the IHRA for this reason [15].

In horrible Orwellian reality the IHRA Definition of “anti-Semitism” is anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Israeli Apartheid), anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Israeli Apartheid), flagrantly racist (by falsely defaming all anti-racist critics of Israeli Apartheid), and holocaust denying (by ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed), notably the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million killed), the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese), and the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by Britain with Australian complicity), and by ignoring some 60 holocaust and genocide atrocities over the last 700 years) [16-20].

In awful reality Zionism is genocidal racism, and can be legitimately seen as Nazism without gas chambers but with high technology warfare waged on impoverished people and 90 nuclear weapons with submarine and other missile delivery systems. Australian media, universities, intelligence, defence and government have become complicit in this fascist, militarist, genocidally racist, settler-colonialist enterprise through numerous collaborations with Apartheid Israel. Indeed there is a shocking list of 52 Zionist- and Apartheid Israeli-Nazi Germany comparisons [21]. Of course the mendacious IHRA condemns such comparisons as “anti-Semitic”.

While the Zionists have captured the biggest Australian political parties (the Coalition and Labor), governments, institutions and Mainstream media, there should be determined resistance to Orwellian Zionist capture of the English language whereby reality is turned on its head as in Big Brother’s assertions that “slavery is freedom”, “war is peace”, “ignorance is strength”, and “2 plus2 does not equal 4”. As eminent University of Sydney academic Associate Professor Jake Lynch has recently stated: “Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism”. The English language cannot be held captive, debased, held hostage, and, as outstanding anti-racist Jewish American Professor Noam Chomsky (MIT) has put it, “weaponized” against human rights. We do not yet live in Orwell’s “1984”, nor in Samul Butler’s “Erewhon” in which dangerous and violent psychopaths were lavishly lauded and the sick were egregiously maltreated.

Customary and logical usage of the English language means calling race-based abuse against Africans, Poles and Semites as anti-African, anti-Polish and anti-Semitic, respectively. However the term anti-Semitic was introduced in the 19th century to describe anti-Jewish racism on the mistaken basis that culturally Semitic European Jews were also ethnically and genetically Semitic. In reality the numerically and politically dominant Ashkenazi Jews (Central and Eastern European Jews) descend from non-Semitic Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in circa the 9th century CE. Indeed DNA analysis shows that I am 24% British Celtic and 57% Ashkenazi Jewish, with zero (0) Middle Eastern (i.e. Semitic) contribution (a result consonant with several centuries of documented family history) [4, 22, 23].

However the Zionists and their supporters insist on the anti-Jewish “anti-Semitism” assertion, and reject the “anti-Arab anti-Semitism” reality. Indeed the Zionist-subverted Australian Broadcasting Corporation (the ABC, the taxpayer-funded Australian equivalent of the Zionist-subverted UK BBC) has weighed in on this in a recent article, incorrectly claiming that people (referencing an article by me about the University of Melbourne scandal [2]) were trying to “wrestle the word “antisemitism” away from Jews”, and offensively arguing against use of the term “anti-Arab anti-Semitism”. The ABC article further absurdly claimed that using the term “anti-Arab anti-Semitism” was an unjustified extension, and like condemning “bigotry against the LGBT community” as including hostility to men who were “gay” in the sense of being “happy”, to women from the island of Lesbos, and to “bisexual people in the sense they have sex once every two years; and trans people in the sense that they are cars but can transform into giant robots” [24].

There is immense Zionist obfuscation and falsehood to hide what in reality is genocidally racist settler colonialism. Thus (a) there is no non-Biblical evidence for the Hebrew Exodus from Egypt, the Kingdom of David and Solomon, and the total Exile of the Jewish population of Palestine under the Romans; (b) according to the Old Testament of the Bible the Zionist heroes David and Joshua were genocidal psychopaths; (c) the genetic descendants today of the Jewish and non-Jewish Semitic inhabitants of Roman-ruled Palestine at the time of Jesus are actually the Indigenous Palestinians (the Jewish Israelis overwhelmingly derive from Khazar, Berber and Yemeni converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE); and (d) the numerically and politically dominant Ashkenazi Jews are not Semitic but derive from Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism (indeed a major molecular biological study has shown that there is a substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi maternal lineages [22, 23]).

Indeed, even if we accept the Biblical account of the 3,000-years-ago, divinely-ordered Israelite capture and ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem and other parts of multi-tribal Palestine (named as such for 3 millennia after the powerful coastal Philistines), this surely does not constitute a claim on today’s Palestine. Thus the Romans founded London, inhabited it for 500 years, and subsequently had a huge, and ongoing linguistic and cultural impact on England, but today the Italians do not claim a right to occupy and ethnically cleanse Britain. The Anglo settler-colonialist societies of the Anglosphere “5 Eyes” intelligence-sharing club (the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) might offer politically correct “regret” for their past horrendous ethnic cleansing of First Nations Peoples but have absolutely no intention of surrendering the Anglosphere to the residual Indigenous populations which have survived several centuries of genocide. In contrast the racist Zionists make no apology for the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, and justify it on the basis of the Bible-alleged divine sanction of the Israelite conquest and genocide of the Canaanites (Palestinians) 3,000 years ago. In three quarters of a century the racist Zionists have not even made verbal concessions of regret to the substantially ethnically cleansed Indigenous Palestinians.

Mahatma Gandhi (1938): “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French. It is wrong and inhuman to impose the Jews on the Arabs. What is going on in Palestine today cannot be justified by any moral code of conduct. The mandates have no sanction but that of the last war. Surely it would be a crime against humanity to reduce the proud Arabs so that Palestine can be restored to the Jews partly or wholly as their national home” [12].

By electing the Albanese Labor Government on 21 May 2022, Australia ended 10 years of appalling misrule by mendacious, corrupt, incompetent, anti-science and human rights-abusing Coalition governments. However after 6 weeks the honeymoon is over – Australia remains US- and Zionist-subverted, and the timid new Labor government is only making cosmetic baby steps on war, inequality, fossil fuels, climate change, Indigenous rights, and Indigenous Palestinian human rights.

An offensive Zionist program of obfuscation, mendacity, subversion and intimidation hide the core reality at issue here of egregious Zionist racism directed at anti-racist Jews (anti-Jewish anti-Semitism) and at anti-racist Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims (anti-Arab anti-Semitism). The inescapable key descriptive here is “racism”.

Final comments.

The false, defamatory and abusive use of the term “anti-Semitic” by Zionists, pro-Zionists, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the University of Melbourne, and the University of Sydney is intolerably racist in being falsely applied to anti-racist Jews and to anti-racist Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims – and is also intolerably and egregiously false, defamatory and offensive in being implicitly applied to all decent anti-racist people in general. This false use of the term “anti-Semitism” against anti-racists critical of Apartheid Israel is as if the egregiously racist South African Apartheid regime and its racist supporters had accused the whole world of racism against the ruling White minority .

What is the hold of the racist Zionists over the University of Melbourne and University of Sydney academic managers (“refugees from scholarship” according to my late father Dr John Bela Polya)? These 2 top universities seem quite happy to trash the reputations of Australian universities and of Australia, pervert their students, jeopardize a A$40 billion per year Education Export industry, ignore the humane and expert opinions of outstanding anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish leaders, intellectuals and activists around the world, and to violate the core academic ethos of “kindness and truth”.

The only clear beneficiaries of this egregious indecency are a nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid rogue state and its perverse supporters with a long record of subverting and violating Australia, Australians, Australian governments and Australian institutions [26, 27].

The University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney should be deeply ashamed of their defamatory falsehood. This is the 2020s but Occupied Palestinians are still excluded from all the human rights set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [28]. To assert that supporting human rights for Indigenous People is racism, and that anti-racist students doing so are racist, and specifically anti-Semites, is mind-numbing Orwellian falsehood that egregiously violates the core academic ethos of kindness and truth.

The University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney are (presently) the 2 top universities out of Australian’s complement of 43 universities, and this racist and defamatory falsehood accordingly demeans all Australian universities, their staff, their students, and their graduates, and threatens a A$40 billion per year Education Export industry. This falsehood and defamation is surely the tip of an iceberg of abuse demanding a Royal Commission investigation into the whole Australian university system. Indeed the glaring, Elephant in the Room issue is that all education, including tertiary education, can and should be free [29], as indeed adopted by 2 dozen countries and temporarily adopted in Australia by the reformist Whitlam Labor Government before it was removed in a 1975 coup engineered by a Zionist-subverted America (fervent pro-Zionist and US asset, Australian Labor PM Bob Hawke, re-introduced university fees in 1989). Let kindness and truth prevail, especially in our universities.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2020). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .