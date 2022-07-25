This is the English translation of the book on RSS by Devanuru Mahadeva originally published in Kannada.

Devanuru Mahadeva has carefully characterised the depthand breadth of RSS, hovering over our Hindutva State. This booklet, while painting a true picture of the RSS, implicitly urges us to join in strengthening the unity (of India), the Constitution and our democracy.

Foreword

This is an effort at presenting to the people, a careful examination of the true nature and objectives of the RSS. A small step in the direction of awakening people towards understanding how the RSS is persevering in estranging the entire country, and a step towards closing the gap between the widespread comprehension of the nature of the RSS and its true colours.

In our folk tales, there is the story of the sorcerer who spread turmoil globally and behaved atrociously, all because he had hidden his life in the form of a parakeet in a distant cave, far beyond the seven seas. Firstly a magician, and furthermore an impersonator. A creature of many appearances. Infinite in disguise. Untouched by any action against him. Because his lifesoul is protected from everything far away in the cave. The only way out of this quagmire is to first establish where the life-soul is hidden. We need to look for it. As a part of such a quest for the life-soul of the RSS, I peered into the ancient cesspool from whence the organisation’s ancient origins can be traced. What I

saw is hideous. A sliver of that is in this booklet. If this inspires an expansive exposition, I would consider this effort worthwhile.

Devanuru Mahadeva