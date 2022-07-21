To

Shri Tarun Bajaj

Union Revenue Secretary

Dear Shri Bajaj,

I understand that the a Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

(CESTAT) has pronounced an order in favour of the Adani Group in a case being investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on alleged over invoicing of power equipment by some companies belonging to that group. I refer to a report that appeared today in Economic Times (https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/tribunal-grants-relief-to-two-adani-group-companies-in-dri-case/articleshow/93013356.cms)

From what has been reported, it appears that the CESTAT order was based on its finding that the DRI’s investigation had been incomplete and the responsibility of proving its case had not been fully discharged by the agency.

It is surprising that this case has been dragging on since 2014 and the investigating agencies, for reasons best known to them, have not been able to conclude their investigations satisfactorily.

I hope that the Department of Revenue monitors this case closely and takes effective steps to safeguard the public interest.

Regards,

Yours sincerely,

E.A.S.Sarma

(Former Secretary to Govt of India)