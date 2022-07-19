Prime  Minister  makes  India  stink  in  world  public  opinion

in India by 19/07/2022

Modi 1

   “He  (Narendra  Modi)   gifted  ittar  (perfume  derived       from  natural  sources)  bottles in  zardozi  box,  crafted  in  Lucknow,  to  French  President  Emmanuel  Macron.”  (The  Times  of  India,  June  29,  2022)

    “Here  is  the  smell  of  the  blood  still:  all  the  perfumes  of  Arabia will  not  sweeten  this  little  hand.” (Shakespeare:  Macbeth).

The  above  two  quotes  sum  up  the  record  of  Modi’s    olfactory  hypocritical  politics  –  serving  sweet  smelling  perfumes  abroad,  while  spreading  inside  India  the  `smell  of  the  blood’  of  Muslims,  Dalits,  and  victims  of  bulldozer  demolition.  Paraphrasing  Shakespeare,  we  can  say  – `all  the  perfumes  of  Lucknow  will  not  sweeten’  his  hands  which  are  still  stained  with  the  blood  of  those  who  were killed  during  the  anti-Muslim  genocide  in  Gujarat  in  2002,  under  his  rule  as  the  chief minister.

Modi’s  latest  performance  at  the  G-7  summit  in  Germany  is  yet  another  example  of  his  double-faced  politics.  Along  with  other  leaders  of  the  G-7,  he  signed  a  statement  on  `Resilient  Democracies,’  committing  to  free  and  fair  elections,  protecting  freedom  of  expression,  and  gender  empowerment. At  around  the  same  time,  his  police  in  India  was  hounding  proponents  of   freedom  of  expression  like  Teesta  Seetalvad  and  Muhammad  Zubeiri.

His  efforts  at  international  platforms  to  make  himself  smell  nice  among  foreign  dignitaries  stands  out  in  sharp  contrast  with  his  foul-smelling  record  at  home. The  stink  from  within  India  overpowers  the  aroma  that  he  wants   to  spread  abroad,  as  was  evident recently  when  insulting  utterances  against  Prophet  Muhammad  by  official  spokespersons  of  the  ruling  BJP  led  to  an  outburst  of  anger  among  West Asian  Islamic  states  against  the  Indian  government.

This  was  only  waiting  to  happen.  For  the  last  several  years  under  Narendra  Modi’s  rule,  the  followers  of  the  Prophet in  India  have  not  only  suffered  verbal  offence  directed  against  their  religion,  but  also  physical  violence from  goons  of  the  Sangh  Parivar,  to  which  Modi  belongs. The  rulers  of  the  West  Asian  Islamic states  till  now  chose  to  turn  a  blind  eye  to  these  atrocities  perpetrated  upon  their  co-religionists in  India  –  preferring  profitable  trade  relations  to  religious obligations.  But  when their  sacrosanct  Prophet  was  attacked,  they  could  not  afford  to  remain  silent,  as  otherwise  they  would  have  lost  their  foothold  among  their  own  predominantly  Muslim  subjects.

But  this  latest  instance  of   protest  by  the  Islamist  states  against  misbehaviour of  leaders  of   Modi’s  ruling  party,  is  only  one  among  the  many  instances  of   world-wide  disapproval  of  his  performance  on  other  counts,  that  had  been  voiced  during  the  last  several  years  by  the  UN  Human  Rights  Commission, US  and  European  Union  countries,   international bodies, and  reputed  academics.

Despite  all  the   ballyhoo  over  trade  relations  with  these  countries,  and  his  attempts  at  snuggling  up  to  the  US  and  the  European Union  countries,  Narendra  Modi   is  being  repeatedly  snubbed  by  them.  He may  soon  find  himself  being  treated  as  a  pariah  in  global  politics   –  as  he  was  some  two  decades  ago,  when  he  was  barred  entry  into  the  US,  following the  genocide  of  Muslims  in  2002  in  Gujarat,  over  which  he  presided  as  a  chief  minister.

India  gains  world-wide notoriety  as  a   state  of    garbage,  stinking  of   human  rights  violation                               

If  we   examine  the  record  of  the  Modi  government  as  assessed  by  the  UN  and  other   global  institutions according  to  universally  laid  down  standards,  we  find  that  its  performance has  sunk  to  the  lowest  level.  The   investigative  representatives  from  these  international  bodies  must  have  held  their  noses,  repulsed  by   the  malodorous   daily  reports  of   deaths from  hunger,  suicides  by  farmers,  killings  of  Muslims,  Dalits  and  other  minorities,  and  suppression of  civil liberties  and democratic  rights,  under  the  Modi  regime.  The  Indian  Prime  Minister    has  dumped  on  his  people  a  huge  smelly  garbage  flowing  from  ill-conceived  measures  like  demonetization,  taxation  under  GST,  discrimination  against  citizens  under  CAA  –  and  the  latest  being  the  much  bally-hooed  Agnipath  (path  of  fire)  and  Agniveer  (fiery  warriors)  policy  to  recruit  youngsters  on  a  temporary  basis  in  the army.  In  an  ironical  twist,  this  has  boomeranged  on   Modi,  with  young  aspirants  for  army  jobs  resorting  to  the  same  fire  power  Agni.  Frustrated  by  the  obstacles  put  in  their  path by  these  new  methods  of  recruitment,  they  have  gone  on  a  spree  of  arson  –  setting  on  fire  train  coaches,  government  vehicles,  houses  of  ruling  politicians,  among  other  symbols  of  the  establishment.

The  awful  stink  emanating  from  these policies  of  the  Modi  government has  now  risen  high enough  to    nauseate  Rapporteurs  of  the UN,  internationally recognized  institutions  supervising  human  rights  violation,  and  reputed  academics  all  over  the  world.

To  start  with,  according  to  the  UN  Human  Development  Index,  India  has  fallen  in  terms  of  average  income,  education  and  health.  On  the  Global  Hunger  Index,  which  measures  hunger,  stunting  in  children  and  undernourishment,  India’s  record  has  declined  to  such  a  state  that  it  is  behind  Pakistan,  Nepal  and  Bangladesh !  As  for  treatment  of  women,  India  has  fallen  26  places,  according  to  the  Global  Gender  Gap  index  issued  by  the  World  Economic  Forum  (popularly  known  as  Davos,  which  is  regularly  attended  by  the  Modi  government’s  representatives).

Human  rights  under  the  Modi   regime

The  other  reprehensible record  of  the  Modi  government  is  that  of   suppression  of  human  rights   and  persecution  of  religious  minorities.  This  has  invited  censure  not  only  from  the  UN  Human  Rights  Commission, and  international  bodies  and  academic  institutions,  but  also  from  the  USCIRF  (United  States Commission  on  International  Religious  Freedom),  an  official  body  representing  the  USA  –  a  state  on  which  Modi  is  dependent  in  crucial  areas of  economy  and  geo-politics.

In  June  this  year,  the  US  Secretary  of  State,  Antony  Blinken   released  the  annual  report  of   USCIRF.  Describing  the  situation  in  India,  the  report   referred  to  cases  of  attacks  on  members  of  minority  communities,  killings,  assaults  and  intimidations  that  took  place  there  throughout  2021.  In  response  to  such  allegations,  our  External  Affairs  Ministry  behaves  like  a  porcupine.  Whenever it  faces  them,  in  petulant  anger  it  bears  its  ugly  thorns  in  official  statements, like  dismissing   the  US-based  Freedom  House’s  World Index   assessment  that  India  has  declined  from  `free’   to  `partly  free,’  and  its  ranking  Kashmir  as  `not  free.’  But  large  sections  of  the  Indian  population  within Kashmir,  as  well  as  outside  indeed  know  from  their  hard  experiences  that  they  are  `not free.’

One  such  section  largely  comprises  of  victims  of  the  recent  bull-dozer  drives  in  Delhi,  Allahabad  (now  renamed    Prayagraj)  and  other  Indian  cities,    who  are  mainly  Muslims.  Their   plight  has  drawn  attention  from  UN.  The  UN-appointed  three  Special  Rapporteurs  for  Housing,  Minority  Issues  and  Freedom  of  Religion,  in  a  letter  to  the  government  of  India,  dated  June  9,  2022,  has  protested  against  the  incidents  of  bulldozing  of  the  houses  of  the  poor.

Plight   of  journalists  and   social  activists  under  the  Modi  regime

The  Modi  government is  not  only  suppressing  these  demonstrations  of  protest,  but  also  stifling  the  voices  of  journalists  who  dare  to  bring  these  public  demonstrations  to  public  notice.  Taking  note  of  cases of  killing  and  imprisonment  and  harassment  of  journalists  by  both  state  and  extra-state   agencies  in  India,  the  international  forum  of  journalists,  Reporters  Sans  Frontiers,  in  its  latest  report  published  in   May,  2022  has  described  India  under  Modi  in  the  most  damning  terms:  “With  an  average  of  three  or  four  journalists  killed  in  connection  with  their  work  every   year,  India  is  one  of  the  world’s  most  dangerous  countries  for  the  media.”  Basing  on  both  quantitative  and  qualitative  surveys,  the  report  states  that   India  has  fallen  in  the  ranking  of  states  which  violate  press  freedom. The  latest  instance  of  such  violation  by  the  Indian  state  is  the  arrest  of  Mohammed  Zubair,  a  co-founder  of  the  news  agency  Alt  News,  which  had  been  dismantling  fake  news  (spread  by  the  Hindutva  groups)  and  exposing  hate  speeches  (by  the  BJP  leaders)  –  whose  revelations pose  a   challenge  to  the  ruling  BJP  government.

The  other  target  of  the  Modi  government  is  the  community  of  lawyers  and  social  activists  who  defend  victims  of  human  rights  violation  by  the  state  and  its  police.  The  latest  instance  is  the  arrest  of   Teesta  Setalvad,  who  for  the  last  twenty years,  since  the  massacre of  Muslims in  the  then  Narendra  Modi-ruled  Gujarat  in  2002,  had  been  pursuing  a  case  to  bring  justice  to  Zakia  Jafri,  widow  of  the  Congress  leader  Ehsan  Jafri  who  was  killed  by  a  Hindu   mob  during  that  time.

Behind  Teesta  Setalvad’s  arrest,  we   smell  a  rat  crawling  up  the  steps  of  the  Supreme  Court.  Her  arrest  followed  a  bizarre  order  issued  by  a  Supreme  Court  bench  on  June  24,  which  turned  the  complainant  into  an  accused.  The  three  member  bench,  while   dismissing  Zakia  Jafri’s  plea  seeking  punishment  of  her  husband’s  killers  during  the  2002  Gujarta  massacre,  accused  the  complainants  of  “ulterior  designs,”  and  demanded  that  they  “need  to  be  in  the  dock.”  Acting  on  the  cue  given  by  the  judges,  the  police  immediately  arrested  Teesta  Setalvad.  This  ugly  acquiescence  of  the  Indian  judiciary  with  an  intolerant  administration has  drawn  indictment  from  Amnesty  International.  In  a  statement  released on  June  25,  it  condemned  Teesta  Setalvad’s  arrest  “by  the  Indian  authorities”  as  “a  direct  reprisal  against  those  who  dare  to  question their  human  rights  record.”  More  importantly,  the  UN  Special  Rapporteur  on  Human  Rights  Defenders  has  demanded  Teesta  Setalvad’s  release  saying:  “Teesta  is  a  strong  voice  against  hatred  and   discrimination.  Defending  human  rights  is  not  a  crime.”

Similarly,  when  the  Alt  News  co-founder  Mohammad  Zubair  ( known  for  his  courageous  endeavours  to  challenge  misinformation  by  dismantling  fake news)  was  arrested  sometime  ago,  journalist  organizations    both  in  India  (Editors’  Guild,  Press  Club  of  India  among  others)  and  abroad  came  out  with  statements  protesting  against  the  unjustifiable  arrest.

Deficiencies  in  the  olfactory  ducts  and  hearing  abilities  of  the  Modi  government. 

As  we  noted  earlier,  despite  the  stink  raised  by  its  rash  decisions  (like  demonetization,  GST,  imposition  of  lockdown,  etc.),  the  Modi  government  failed  to  smell  that  those  decisions  would  have  disastrous  effects.

But  then,  is  our  Prime  Minister  willing  to   hear  these  voices  which  castigate  him   from  both  within  India  and  abroad  ?  Or  can  he  smell  the  stink  that  has  arisen  from  his  policies  ?   The  government  that  he   leads  seems  to  be  suffering  from  both  hearing  deficiency  and  loss  of  smell.

The  paradox  of  the  Modi  rule 

As  one  examines  the  above  indictments  by  the  UN  and  other  international  institutions,  one  wonders  why  and   how,  despite  being  damned,   Narendra  Modi  in  his  foreign  relations,  continues  to  enjoy  support  from  a  vast  array  of  world  powers (the  two  exceptions being  China  and  Pakistan).   Despite occasional  nudging  by   UN  officials  and  US   diplomats,  who  ask  him  to  be  a  bit  careful  about  violation  of  human  rights,  and  advise  him  to  stop  his  henchmen  from   lynching   Muslims,   Narendra  Modi  does  not   care  two  hoots  for  such  gentle  reminders.  He  can   get  away  with  the  worst  cases  of  suppression  of  civil  liberties in  the  domestic  sphere,  as  long  as  he  in  his  foreign  relations,  assures  the  US  and  the  European Union    that  his  government is  both  a  lucrative  trading  partner  for  them,  and  a   counter  to  China’s  Increasingly  aggressive   presence  in  South  Asia  which  challenges  these  Western  nations.  His recent  invitation  to  the  G-7  summit  is  an  indication  of  the  way  the  Western  nations  are  trying  to  co-opt  him  in  their  game  plan.

Even  in  the  domestic  sphere,  Modi  enjoys  popularity  (if  one  goes  by  electoral  results),  despite  disastrous  measures  like  demonetization,  a  repressive  lock-down   following  the  Covid  outbreak,  and  the  latest  Agnipath  policy  of  recruiting  jawans,  which  have  wrought  havoc  on  the  people.  What  is  the  charm  that  he  yields  over the  Indian  masses ?   The  modern  technology  of  social  media  which  reaches  even  the  remotest  village,  has  been  Modi’s  best  handmaiden.  When  the  people  are  being  pissed  upon  by  his  government,  they  are  being  told  by  the  media  that  it  is  rose  water   !    The  overwhelming  perfume of  Modi-mani  spread  by  the  media  numbs  their   olfactory  ducts  –  the  ability  to  smell  and  make  out  stench.  Insensitive  to  the  stink  raised  by  the  Modi  government,  they are  attracted  by  what  they  are  made  to  smell  as  aroma.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

