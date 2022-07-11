In a very holy land

In a very pious place

One hundred thirty crore people live

Sensitive, religious, courageous and non-sensuous.

We get hurt

And rightly so

When a polymorph smokes

And a strange man named Zubair

Says the truth

We are very decent people

We kiss in private

We kill in public.

We worship our goddesses.

We are fine with female infanticide

We are very tolerant

No one ever has been lynched here

for their names!

We are champions of freedom of speech!

We never celebrate violence.

Three days of peace conclave happened

In Haridwar

Under the holy presence of some

Holy men

No one has called for genocide there.

We, one hundred and thirty crore people

are very soft-hearted,

You must agree, Leena!

We boo our girls for being a lesbian

and we are the highest dowry payer!

This is the story of a noble country

You must understand, Leena!

How dare you, Leena!

How can your goddess work in a pride march!

About the poem: This poem is in solidarity with Leena Manimekalai who is getting a lot of flak for the poster of her movie.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon