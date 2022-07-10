Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee stages protest of Dalit agricultural labour outside BDO office at Sherpur town in Punjab 

The Zameen Prapt Sangharsh committee staged an impressive blockade outside the office of the Block Development Officer at Sherpur town, in Sangrur.It was preceded by a rally staged from the fruit market to the bazaar. Around 1000 persons participated.

Parmjeet Kaur Longowal , Darshan Singh Kheri, Darshan Singh Bajwa, Jasmeer Singh and Bikkar Singh Hathua .They .stated that in the third phase panchayat land distribution has been prolonged and virtually brought to a halt. They illustrated examples of how in villages Hardike, Gandewal, Inabajwa and Kumbhadwal distribution of Panchayat land has been obstructed, to pave way for dummy auctioning of land.

The authorities yielded scant respect to the aspirations of the agricultural labour. The leaders pledged that if the demands were not enforced of land distribution, then forcibly the ZPSC would capture the reserved quota of land and plant flags .They narrated how inspite of all twist and turns they would leave no stone unturned n preventing the delayed distribution.

Prominent activists included Jagjivan Singh, Shingara Singh, Buta Singh, Dadar Singh, Chamkeela Singh and Jasveer Kaur.

Subsequently the Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha decided in a meeting that on July 15th they would meet the authorities. They asserted that they would intensify struggle for demands promised to be enforced in July first week, in meeting on June 7th-8th .However till now the government has shown complete apathy towards undertaking any action. They planned to present a memorandum collectively to the administration on July 15th.Leaders participating were Sanjeev Mintu of Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union,Tarsem Peter of Pendu Mazdoor Union, Zora Singh Nasrali of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee leader ,Mukesh Mulaudh.

It is noteworthy that inspite of sustained protests, short-term victories and rage intensifying the movement for distribution of reserved land quota for dalit agricultural labour is at a stagnation point, with the ruling classes relentless in not fulfilling any promises. All negotiations are virtually proving fruitless. It is complex how to devise a long term strategy to enable the dalit agricultural labour community to emerge triumphant. The glaring absence of the poor section of the landed peasantry in support is evident. Neverthless we must hold admiration for the relentless spirit of the struggling agricultural labour organisations and the ZPSC.

Harsh Thakor is a freelance journalist from Mumbai who has toured and reported democratic events and struggles in Punjab and attended programmes of the Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee.