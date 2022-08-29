AKSC urges companies in the USA to include caste discrimination in the policy documents

in Annihilate Caste by 29/08/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

Ambedkar King Study Circle’s 3rd annual conference urged the companies in the USA to include caste discrimination in the policy documents

AKSC

Anti-caste activists gathered in Cupertino on Aug 27th under the theme to resist Brahminism and Hindutva urged the companies in the USA to include caste discrimination in the policy documents and appriciated Apple being the first company in the USA including caste based discrimination in the its policy document. Also the resolution insists, “Companies should be mindful of the fact that caste practices often manifest around the celebration of rituals, festivals, social events and food sharing among employees.”

Dr Gajendran Ayyathurai from Göttingen, Germany presented under the tile Brahminical sciolism and caste oppression: Towards debrahminization of civil society, state, and academy appealed to the audience to create alternative anti-caste, democratic and gender sensitive spaces. Ms. Crystal Calhoun of San José Unified Equity Coalition self-narrated her story about her life in the more racist south and her struggle in California  to where she moved at the age of 14. She was overwhelmingly happy in finding the fellow oppressed from India and opposed systematic racism at all level.

Dr. Balmurli Natrajan delivered his talk under ‘Caste and Workplace Hostility’ and said that caste functions to monopolise status and economic power. He added that activated-caste devastating impacts on dignity and opportunity etc in the workplace. Dr. Samina Salim who heads AligsCare, non-profit organisation that supports cancer affected people from the underserved communities in India, appealed to the audience to stop the Hindutva hatred at its source. She expressed aghast that dehumanization is normalised in India with the penetration of Hindutva at all levels.

Volunteers who developed a portal with Ambedkar’s work which enabled the users to search Ambedkar’s work across his work presented the same to the audience.

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

From Ambedkars’ Chavdar Talab to Indra Meghwal
The Culturalization of Caste in India: An Interview with Balmurli Natrajan
Adi-Hindu Movement, The Chimera of Social Equality and The Way Forward
St. Devasahayam’s Caste, Crucifixion And His Resurrection As A Global Shudra Saint
Bahujan politics needs a new radical alternative
Future of Dalits in India
Conversation with Dr Manisha Bangar Part I
The Shudra Kings And Brahmins: A mirror image of history

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author:

Comments are closed.