Ambedkar King Study Circle’s 3rd annual conference urged the companies in the USA to include caste discrimination in the policy documents

Anti-caste activists gathered in Cupertino on Aug 27th under the theme to resist Brahminism and Hindutva urged the companies in the USA to include caste discrimination in the policy documents and appriciated Apple being the first company in the USA including caste based discrimination in the its policy document. Also the resolution insists, “Companies should be mindful of the fact that caste practices often manifest around the celebration of rituals, festivals, social events and food sharing among employees.”

Dr Gajendran Ayyathurai from Göttingen, Germany presented under the tile Brahminical sciolism and caste oppression: Towards debrahminization of civil society, state, and academy appealed to the audience to create alternative anti-caste, democratic and gender sensitive spaces. Ms. Crystal Calhoun of San José Unified Equity Coalition self-narrated her story about her life in the more racist south and her struggle in California to where she moved at the age of 14. She was overwhelmingly happy in finding the fellow oppressed from India and opposed systematic racism at all level.

Dr. Balmurli Natrajan delivered his talk under ‘Caste and Workplace Hostility’ and said that caste functions to monopolise status and economic power. He added that activated-caste devastating impacts on dignity and opportunity etc in the workplace. Dr. Samina Salim who heads AligsCare, non-profit organisation that supports cancer affected people from the underserved communities in India, appealed to the audience to stop the Hindutva hatred at its source. She expressed aghast that dehumanization is normalised in India with the penetration of Hindutva at all levels.

Volunteers who developed a portal with Ambedkar’s work which enabled the users to search Ambedkar’s work across his work presented the same to the audience.