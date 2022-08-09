Statement issued by HIV activists and civil society organisations
Civil Society organisations and activists working on the HIV response in India are putting out this statement in utter distress and in strong solidarity with people living with and affected by HIV whose simple and basic demand for uninterrupted flow of life saving anti-retroviral drugs is being ignored by the Government of India.
After years of back-breaking activism and advocacy, 2004 was the year when people living with HIV finally secured their right to accessible and affordable treatment of HIV. Taking antiretroviral medicines regularly is vital if one has to stay healthy and the virus remains suppressed.
However, due to systemic failures, stock outs and shortage of these drugs has been a regular feature, with some piece meal solutions implemented from time to time. This is adversely affecting those who are on the drugs.
This situation is extremely difficult. People living with HIV have to visit the ART centre once in every week for their ARV medicines and this means additional expenses in lieu of travel and time that otherwise will be spent on their livelihood earning especially among daily wage earners
This has even led to some people living with HIV opting out from the treatment – a decision that can have a devastating impact on their health.
Ensuring access to treatment is a complicated process and it really puts to test the governance capacities of a government. In this case, it seems increasingly clear that the governance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is failing.
And their failure will cost lives.
We stand with people living with HIV and support their demand for being given at least a month supply of medicines in advance, and not be harassed to come back for re-fills every three or four days as well as not have stock-out of drugs.
Is this too much to ask of a government that claims to have won the battle against HIV?
Is this too much to ask of a country that aspires to be a global leader?
We request the National AIDS Control Organisations to act immediately.
For more details please contact Delhi Network of People Living with HIV
Email:- dnpplus@yahoo.co.in
To speak to civil society activists and supporters, contact
Dr Sundar Sundararaman
- Dr Sundar Sundararaman
- Shyamala Nataraj, SIAAP
- Mona Mishra, consultant with the united nations, and an AIDS widow
- King’s College London and IWWAGE New Delhi
- Anandakumar
- Chitra
- Hari shanker Singh
- Jina
- Jai prakash
- Pushpa
- Loon Gangte, ITPC-South Asia
- Cycy neihsial
- Maria
- Sadhna singh
- Nisha
- Thomas anthony advocate jabaalpur mp
- Hardeep Sodhi, Stroke Support India (Dedicated to raising stroke awareness and helping the affected)
- Solange Baptiste ITPC Global
- Poonam Zankhariya
- Arti
- Rama Pandian, Tamil Nadu Network of Positive People
- Mona Balani
- Thomas anthony advocate 9575684577
- Tarsem singh
- Milind Vishnu Rajwade
- Mundrika Gahlot
- Lg. Hanghal, individual (PLHIV)
- Jitendra Kumar Jha
- Dinesh kumar Yadav, Secretory (UPNPPLUS)
- Alma de León, ITPC-LATCA
- Anjali
- Jelena Božinovski, ITPC
- Shubham Jattwal
- Martijn Hekman
- Meena Saraswathi Seshu. SANGRAM
- Kanchan
- ARK Foundation
- Rupesh jha
- Shivani Chauhan
- Pragashnee Murugan ITPC
- Sarojini Murugan
- Indira Chetty
- Tracy Swan, consultant, ITPC
- Larissa Donald ITPC
- Jalpa Shah
- Karthi keishnan
- Anil Maurya
- Manoj Pardeshi NCPI+
- Seni
- Shoyeb Ali
- Parv Gupta
- Rosalynn Lalawmpuii
- Agui Daimei Msnp +
- Nalinikanta, Community Network for Empowerment (CoNE)
- Surjeet singh malik
- Abraham KK, INP+
- Denis Godlevskiy, Access to Treatment Association, Russia
- Anjali Singh
- Archana
- Lalduhawma Chawngthu Mizoram Drug Users Forum
- Aleksey Mikhailov
- Mr. Prashant
- Kajal Kumari
- Sadhna jadon
- Tsewang Gyatso Sherpa (Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum)
- VIMALRAJ L
- Bobby.khumanthem
- Brijesh Dubey from Global Alliance for Human Right
- Akhil Adhikari
- Bhautik Zankhariya
- Francis Joseph – NAPUD Asia
- KM RAMASAMY
- Daxa Patel
- Rakesh Kumar
- Rakesh Kumar
- Greg Vergus, Russia. ID-Clinic
- Joseph Mathew, President, Council of people Living with HIV AIDS of Kerala (CPK+)
- Helen Etya’ale, International Treatment Preparedness Coalition
- Raval Pratik
- Morgane Ahmar, ITPC
- Eldred Tellis, Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust
- Association of Positive People for Living Excellence (APPLE)
- Dr.Ashwini Vidyadhar Deshpande
- Elizabeth Selhore, Sahara Aalhad CFRCAR
- Parvdeen Sharma
- Elizabeth Selhore, Western Harm Reduction Network
- Agnes
- TIA Sangtam(Network of kiphire district people living with HIV/AIDS)
- EL GADDARI
- TIA Sangtam (Network of kiphire district people living with HIV/AIDS)
- Ezhil PARI, PM, TNP+ TN Vihaan SR
- Amit Singh Gusain
- Deepa Dandavate, Saheli HIV/AIDS Karyakarta Sangh, colletive of sex workers.
- Virudhunagar District HIV Ullor Nala Sangam
- Virudhunagar District HIV Ullor Nala Sangam
- S. Vennila
- Celina Menezes, Global Alliabce for Human Rights (GAHR)
- Har Priya
- Dong Do Dang (Vietnam Network of People living with HIV – VNP+)
- Himanshi Sharma
- Udaan Trust
- Santosh Solanki
- Lalit
- Shivam Tanwar
- Raj sharma
- Ajay
- Shagun Tanwar
- Jatin sheoran
- Meghalaya State Network of Positive People(MNSP+) fully support the ongoing peaceful protest powered by DNP+ this stock out issue face by PLHIVs of India must end.
- MSNP+
- Keshav
- KALINGA NETWORK FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV/AIDS
- Ajay Kumar Patra
- Manitosh Ghildiyal (DNP+)
- Sanjeev Kumar
- WLHIV
- Renu
- Kiran
- Anshu Kumar Ranjan
- Sanjeev Kumar ( We Care positive society )
- Nadia rafif, ITPC
- Shibu Giri
- THANGLUN LUNSIEM GANGTE
- Jahnabi Goswami
- Abou Mere, President IDUF
- Meghalaya State Network of Positive People
- Ricky Chhakchhuak
- Freddy Z Vanchhawng
- As
- Sanjana
- Robin Raj
- Ashok Row Kavi
- Radhika Radhakrishnan, PhD student, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Ashish Kumar
- Peter Owiti Wote Youth Development Projects CBO Kenya
- Ganesh Acharya
- Ganesh Acharya, TB Activist Mumbai
- K VENKAT RAO
- Brinelle D’souza, TISS and JSA
- Neil Jaitly Khongwir PRESIDENT OF MEGHALAYA USERS FORUM
- Neil Jaitly Khongwir Counselor TI IDU
- Sunita Sheel
- Muanching
- Network for chennai people living with HIV/AIDS
- Virginia Saldanha, Indian Christian Women’s Movement
- Padmavathi
- Nukshinaro, Nagaland Users’ Network
- Yadavendra Singh (Pahal Foundation)
- Lalruatfeli
- Blessina Kumar GCTA India
- Richa Maheshwari (Global Coalition of TB Advocates)
- C. Baby
- PN
- Prashant Sharma, Coordinator – Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum
- Bobby Ramakant, CNS and Asha Parivar
- Shobha Shukla, CNS
- Dr Sandeep Pandey, Socialist Party (India)
- Km Ramasamy
- Anjali Gopalan
- Sujan thapa
- Lawyers Collective
- Ezhil Pari PM Vihaan TNP+ TN State
- Jahnabi Goswami
- Guneswar das
- Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia
- P Kousalya.
- Céline Grillon
- Khumong, OVC Project, Kripa Foundation, Noklak.
- Nyanbeni Lotha, OVC Project – Kripa Foundation Dimapur
- Jesha , OVC project , Kripa foundation, Tuensang Nagaland
- ELIMA nath
- Mita Sinha
- Tiayula Longkumer, OVC Project, Mokokchung
- Neikim Gangte
- Anthony Lalmuankima
- LANGMONG L, OVC Project, Kripa Foundation, Noklak
- Vishakha
- Anandi yuvaraj
- Lanu NNP+Nagaland
- Maria Julien
- Sabita Das
- Tsuluchi Ovc project ,Kripa foundation Dimapur
- Lindsay McKenna, Treatment Action Group (TAG)
- Kamayani Bali Mahabal, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Mumbai
- Kajal Kumari
- Neeraj Agiwal
- Usha Deshpande from Swadhar IDWC Pune
- Dr Mira Shiva All India Drug Action Network
- Jyotsna Singh, Freelance Journalist
- Abou IMere, President ndian Drug Users’Forum
- I am Support of People Living with HIV.. .. Hemlata Lohave Social Activist, फ्रॉम Nagpur ,Maharashtra
- Prabir KC/ Independent
- Rohini Kandhari, Independent researcher, health
- K Venkat Rao
- Rudrani Chhetri, Mitr Trust
- Haobam Nanao
- Govind karki
- Sudha N, Independent Researcher/Activist
- Johnson
- Reema Sharma,OVC Project, KRIPA FOUNDATION, Dimapur Nagaland
- Manjunath Shankar (IPE Global Ltd.)
- Moy Khongsai
- Wim Vandevelde (GNP+)
- Peehu Pardeshi
- Patralekha Chatterjee, independent journalist and columnist
- I support, Dr. Pyara Lal Garg AIPSN State Coordinator Punjab
- Waribam Surmick, MNP+, Manipur, Imphal.
- MAHESH U KASBALE
- Dr Shakeel
- Rachana Mudraboyina
- Alpha Toppo
- Nisha Gulur
- Jagdish Patel
- A V Vinutha
- Amar Jesani
- Raju naik
- Sarojini N. (Public Health Practitioner)
- Deepa V, Delhi
- Narendra Gupta
- Jahnabi goswami
- Palash Borah , ANP+
- Surendra Kumar affiliated to JSA, Bihar chapter
- Dr. Shrinidhi Datar (MBBS), Pune, Maharashtra
- Umeed Wellness Centre
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX