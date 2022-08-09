HIV patients should have uninterrupted flow of life saving anti-retroviral drugs

in Life/Philosophy by 09/08/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

Statement issued by HIV activists and civil society organisations

Civil Society organisations and activists working on the HIV response in India are putting out this statement in utter distress and in strong solidarity with people living with and affected by HIV whose simple and basic demand for uninterrupted flow of life saving anti-retroviral drugs is being ignored by the Government of India. 

After years of back-breaking activism and advocacy, 2004 was the year when people living with HIV finally secured their right to accessible and affordable treatment of HIV. Taking antiretroviral medicines regularly is vital if one has to stay healthy and the virus remains suppressed.

However, due to systemic failures, stock outs and shortage of these drugs has been a regular feature, with some piece meal solutions implemented from time to time. This is adversely affecting those who are on the drugs.

This situation is extremely difficult. People living with HIV have to visit the ART centre once in every week for their ARV medicines and this means additional expenses in lieu of travel and time that otherwise will be spent on their livelihood earning especially among daily wage earners

This has even led to some people living with HIV opting out from the treatment – a decision that can have a devastating impact on their health.

Ensuring access to treatment is a complicated process and it really puts to test the governance capacities of a government. In this case, it seems increasingly clear that the governance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is failing.

And their failure will cost lives.

We stand with people living with HIV and support their demand for being given at least a month supply of medicines in advance, and not be harassed to come back for re-fills every three or four days as well as not have stock-out of drugs.

Is this too much to ask of a government that claims to have won the battle against HIV?

Is this too much to ask of a country that aspires to be a global leader?

We request the National AIDS Control Organisations to act immediately. 

For more details please contact Delhi Network of People Living with HIV

Email:- dnpplus@yahoo.co.in

To speak to civil society activists and supporters, contact

Dr Sundar Sundararaman 

  1. Dr Sundar Sundararaman
  2. Shyamala Nataraj, SIAAP
  3. Mona Mishra, consultant with the united nations, and an AIDS widow
  4. King’s College London and IWWAGE New Delhi
  5. Anandakumar
  6. Chitra
  7. Hari shanker Singh
  8. Jina
  9. Jai prakash
  10. Pushpa
  11. Loon Gangte, ITPC-South Asia
  12. Cycy neihsial
  13. Maria
  14. Sadhna singh
  15. Nisha
  16. Thomas anthony advocate jabaalpur mp
  17. Hardeep Sodhi, Stroke Support India (Dedicated to raising stroke awareness and helping the affected)
  18. Solange Baptiste ITPC Global
  19. Poonam Zankhariya
  20. Arti
  21. Rama Pandian, Tamil Nadu Network of Positive People
  22. Mona Balani
  23. Thomas anthony advocate 9575684577
  24. Tarsem singh
  25. Milind Vishnu Rajwade
  26. Mundrika Gahlot
  27. Lg. Hanghal, individual (PLHIV)
  28. Jitendra Kumar Jha
  29. Dinesh kumar Yadav, Secretory (UPNPPLUS)
  30. Alma de León, ITPC-LATCA
  31. Anjali
  32. Jelena Božinovski, ITPC
  33. Shubham Jattwal
  34. Martijn Hekman
  35. Meena Saraswathi Seshu. SANGRAM
  36. Kanchan
  37. ARK Foundation
  38. Rupesh jha
  39. Shivani Chauhan
  40. Pragashnee Murugan ITPC
  41. Sarojini Murugan
  42. Indira Chetty
  43. Tracy Swan, consultant, ITPC
  44. Larissa Donald ITPC
  45. Jalpa Shah
  46. Karthi keishnan
  47. Anil Maurya
  48. Manoj Pardeshi NCPI+
  49. Seni
  50. Shoyeb Ali
  51. Parv Gupta
  52. Rosalynn Lalawmpuii
  53. Agui Daimei Msnp +
  54. Nalinikanta, Community Network for Empowerment (CoNE)
  55. Surjeet singh malik
  56. Abraham KK, INP+
  57. Denis Godlevskiy, Access to Treatment Association, Russia
  58. Anjali Singh
  59. Archana
  60. Lalduhawma Chawngthu Mizoram Drug Users Forum
  61. Aleksey Mikhailov
  62. Mr. Prashant
  63. Kajal Kumari
  64. Sadhna jadon
  65. Tsewang Gyatso Sherpa (Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum)
  66. VIMALRAJ L
  67. Bobby.khumanthem
  68. Brijesh Dubey from Global Alliance for Human Right
  69. Akhil Adhikari
  70. Bhautik Zankhariya
  71. Francis Joseph – NAPUD Asia
  72. KM RAMASAMY
  73. Daxa Patel
  74. Rakesh Kumar
  75. Rakesh Kumar
  76. Greg Vergus, Russia. ID-Clinic
  77. Joseph Mathew, President, Council of people Living with HIV AIDS of Kerala (CPK+)
  78. Helen Etya’ale, International Treatment Preparedness Coalition
  79. Raval Pratik
  80. Morgane Ahmar, ITPC
  81. Eldred Tellis, Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust
  82. Association of Positive People for Living Excellence (APPLE)
  83. Dr.Ashwini Vidyadhar Deshpande
  84. Elizabeth Selhore,  Sahara Aalhad CFRCAR
  85. Parvdeen Sharma
  86. Elizabeth Selhore,  Western Harm Reduction Network
  87. Agnes
  88. TIA Sangtam(Network of kiphire district people living with HIV/AIDS)
  89. EL GADDARI
  90. TIA Sangtam (Network of kiphire district people living with HIV/AIDS)
  91. Ezhil PARI, PM, TNP+ TN Vihaan SR
  92. Amit Singh Gusain
  93. Deepa Dandavate, Saheli HIV/AIDS Karyakarta Sangh, colletive of sex workers.
  94. Virudhunagar District HIV Ullor Nala Sangam
  95. Virudhunagar District HIV Ullor Nala Sangam
  96. S. Vennila
  97. Celina Menezes, Global Alliabce for Human Rights (GAHR)
  98. Har Priya
  99. Dong Do Dang (Vietnam Network of People living with HIV – VNP+)
  100. Himanshi Sharma
  101. Udaan Trust
  102. Santosh Solanki
  103. Lalit
  104. Shivam Tanwar
  105. Raj sharma
  106. Ajay
  107. Shagun Tanwar
  108. Jatin sheoran
  109. Meghalaya State Network of Positive People(MNSP+) fully support the ongoing peaceful protest powered by DNP+ this stock out issue face by PLHIVs of India must end.
  110. MSNP+
  111. Keshav
  112. KALINGA NETWORK FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV/AIDS
  113. Ajay Kumar Patra
  114. Manitosh Ghildiyal (DNP+)
  115. Sanjeev Kumar
  116. WLHIV
  117. Renu
  118. Kiran
  119. Anshu Kumar Ranjan
  120. Sanjeev Kumar ( We Care positive society )
  121. Nadia rafif, ITPC
  122. Shibu Giri
  123. THANGLUN LUNSIEM GANGTE
  124. Jahnabi Goswami
  125. Abou Mere, President IDUF
  126. Meghalaya State Network of Positive People
  127. Ricky Chhakchhuak
  128. Freddy Z Vanchhawng
  129. As
  130. Sanjana
  131. Robin Raj
  132. Ashok Row Kavi
  133. Radhika Radhakrishnan, PhD student, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  134. Ashish Kumar
  135. Peter Owiti Wote Youth Development Projects CBO Kenya
  136. Ganesh Acharya
  137. Ganesh Acharya, TB Activist Mumbai
  138. K VENKAT RAO
  139. Brinelle D’souza, TISS and JSA
  140. Neil Jaitly Khongwir PRESIDENT OF MEGHALAYA USERS FORUM
  141. Neil Jaitly Khongwir Counselor TI IDU
  142. Sunita Sheel
  143. Muanching
  144. Network for chennai people living with HIV/AIDS
  145. Virginia Saldanha, Indian Christian Women’s Movement
  146. Padmavathi
  147. Nukshinaro, Nagaland Users’ Network
  148. Yadavendra Singh (Pahal Foundation)
  149. Lalruatfeli
  150. Blessina Kumar GCTA India
  151. Richa Maheshwari (Global Coalition of TB Advocates)
  152. C. Baby
  153. PN
  154. Prashant Sharma, Coordinator – Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum
  155. Bobby Ramakant, CNS and Asha Parivar
  156. Shobha Shukla, CNS
  157. Dr Sandeep Pandey, Socialist Party (India)
  158. Km Ramasamy
  159. Anjali Gopalan
  160. Sujan thapa
  161. Lawyers Collective
  162. Ezhil Pari PM Vihaan TNP+ TN State
  163. Jahnabi Goswami
  164. Guneswar das
  165. Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia
  166. P  Kousalya.
  167. Céline Grillon
  168. Khumong, OVC Project, Kripa Foundation, Noklak.
  169. Nyanbeni Lotha, OVC Project – Kripa Foundation Dimapur
  170. Jesha , OVC project , Kripa foundation, Tuensang Nagaland
  171. ELIMA nath
  172. Mita Sinha
  173. Tiayula Longkumer, OVC Project, Mokokchung
  174. Neikim Gangte
  175. Anthony Lalmuankima
  176. LANGMONG L, OVC Project, Kripa Foundation, Noklak
  177. Vishakha
  178. Anandi yuvaraj
  179. Lanu NNP+Nagaland
  180. Maria Julien
  181. Sabita Das
  182. Tsuluchi Ovc project ,Kripa foundation  Dimapur
  183. Lindsay McKenna, Treatment Action Group (TAG)
  184. Kamayani Bali Mahabal, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Mumbai
  185. Kajal Kumari
  186. Neeraj Agiwal
  187. Usha Deshpande from Swadhar IDWC Pune
  188. Dr Mira Shiva All India Drug Action Network
  189. Jyotsna Singh, Freelance Journalist
  190. Abou IMere, President ndian Drug Users’Forum
  191. I am Support of People Living with HIV.. .. Hemlata Lohave Social Activist, फ्रॉम Nagpur ,Maharashtra
  192. Prabir KC/ Independent
  193. Rohini Kandhari, Independent researcher, health
  194. K Venkat Rao
  195. Rudrani Chhetri, Mitr Trust
  196. Haobam Nanao
  197. Govind karki
  198. Sudha N, Independent Researcher/Activist
  199. Johnson
  200. Reema Sharma,OVC Project, KRIPA FOUNDATION, Dimapur Nagaland
  201. Manjunath Shankar (IPE Global Ltd.)
  202. Moy Khongsai
  203. Wim Vandevelde (GNP+)
  204. Peehu Pardeshi
  205. Patralekha Chatterjee, independent journalist and columnist
  206. I support, Dr. Pyara Lal Garg AIPSN State Coordinator Punjab
  207. Waribam Surmick, MNP+, Manipur, Imphal.
  208. MAHESH U KASBALE
  209. Dr Shakeel
  210. Rachana Mudraboyina
  211. Alpha Toppo
  212. Nisha Gulur
  213. Jagdish Patel
  214. A V Vinutha
  215. Amar Jesani
  216. Raju naik
  217. Sarojini N. (Public Health Practitioner)
  218. Deepa V, Delhi
  219. Narendra Gupta
  220. Jahnabi goswami
  221. Palash Borah , ANP+
  222. Surendra Kumar affiliated to JSA, Bihar chapter
  223. Dr. Shrinidhi Datar (MBBS), Pune, Maharashtra
  224. Umeed Wellness Centre

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

Regaining the Ground,Reclaiming the Network - A Bottom-up Response to HIV
 When people with HIV can live normal lives then why 680,000 AIDS deaths in 2020?
What if TB, HIV medicines stop working? Experts unite against drug resistance
ABVA’s tryst with activists, lawyers & judges before, during and after its anti-sodomy law petition ...
Moving HIV prevention and treatment tools from the lab to all those in need
A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV
Expanding the buffet of choices for preventing HIV
Are we failing children in the HIV response?

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author:

Comments are closed.