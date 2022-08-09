Statement issued by HIV activists and civil society organisations

Civil Society organisations and activists working on the HIV response in India are putting out this statement in utter distress and in strong solidarity with people living with and affected by HIV whose simple and basic demand for uninterrupted flow of life saving anti-retroviral drugs is being ignored by the Government of India.

After years of back-breaking activism and advocacy, 2004 was the year when people living with HIV finally secured their right to accessible and affordable treatment of HIV. Taking antiretroviral medicines regularly is vital if one has to stay healthy and the virus remains suppressed.

However, due to systemic failures, stock outs and shortage of these drugs has been a regular feature, with some piece meal solutions implemented from time to time. This is adversely affecting those who are on the drugs.

This situation is extremely difficult. People living with HIV have to visit the ART centre once in every week for their ARV medicines and this means additional expenses in lieu of travel and time that otherwise will be spent on their livelihood earning especially among daily wage earners

This has even led to some people living with HIV opting out from the treatment – a decision that can have a devastating impact on their health.

Ensuring access to treatment is a complicated process and it really puts to test the governance capacities of a government. In this case, it seems increasingly clear that the governance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is failing.

And their failure will cost lives.

We stand with people living with HIV and support their demand for being given at least a month supply of medicines in advance, and not be harassed to come back for re-fills every three or four days as well as not have stock-out of drugs.

Is this too much to ask of a government that claims to have won the battle against HIV?

Is this too much to ask of a country that aspires to be a global leader?

We request the National AIDS Control Organisations to act immediately.

For more details please contact Delhi Network of People Living with HIV

Email:- dnpplus@yahoo.co.in

To speak to civil society activists and supporters, contact

Dr Sundar Sundararaman