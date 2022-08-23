A new, freely downloadable, book
I would like to announce the publication of a new book, entitled “Lives in Molecular Biology”. The pdf file of the book may be downloaded and circulated free of charge from the following link:
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/08/Lives-in-Molecular-Biology-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
It is part of my series of books on cultural history.
Human history as cultural history
We need to reform our teaching of history so that the emphasis will be placed on the gradual growth of human culture and knowledge, a growth to which all nations and ethnic groups have contributed.
“Lives in Molecular Biology” is part of a series on cultural history. Here is a list of the other books in the series that have, until now, been completed:
LIVES IN PREHISTORY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/04/Lives-in-Prehistory-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE MIDDLE AGES
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/03/Lives-in-the-Middle-Ages-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE RENAISSANCE
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/02/Lives-in-the-Renaissance-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 17TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/12/Lives-in-the-17th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE ANCIENT WORLD
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/11/Lives-in-the-Ancient-World-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 18TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/10/Lives-in-the-18th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 19TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org//content/uploads/2021/09/Lives-in-the-19th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE 20TH CENTURY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/01/Lives-in-the-20th-Century-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN BIOLOGY
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2021/09/Lives-in-Biology-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES OF SOME GREAT DRAMATISTS
https://eacpe.org/content/uploads/2022/06/Lives-of-Some-Great-Dramatists-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES OF SOME GREAT NOVELISTS
https://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Lives-of-Some-Great-Novelists-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN MATHEMATICS
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Lives-in-Mathematics-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN EXPLORATION
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Lives-in-Exploration-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN EDUCATION
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Lives-in-Education-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN POETRY
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lives-in-Poetry-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN PAINTING
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lives-in-Painting-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ENGINEERING
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Lives-in-Egineering-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ASTRONOMY
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Lives-in-Astronomy-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN CHEMISTRY
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Lives-in-Chemistry-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN MEDICINE
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lives-in-Medicine-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ECOLOGY
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lives-in-Ecology-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN PHYSICS
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Lives-in-Physics-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN ECONOMICS
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Lives-in-economics-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
LIVES IN THE PEACE MOVEMENT
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Lives-in-the-peace-movement-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
THE ROAD NOT TAKEN
http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Road-Not-Taken-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf
Many other freely downloadable books, for example, books dealing with serious global problems, can be found at the following web address:
John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (19881997).
http://www.fredsakademiet.dk/ordbog/aord/a220.htm. He can be reached at avery.john.s@gmail.com. To know more about his works visit this link. https://www.johnavery.info/
