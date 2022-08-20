Genocide is the deliberate and organized killing of a group or groups of people, with the intention of destroying their identity as an ethnic, cultural, or religious group.
May 18th- A Day which can never be forgotten for generations to come in the lives of Tamil. This day of Gore at Mullivaikal will reverberate. The Cry of the lost souls will instigate tons of hope in people to rise with sheer hard work, confidence and LOVE.
May 18th, proclaimed as the “Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day,” marks 13 years since the worst massacre of innocent Tamils at Mullivaaikaal in the Northeast of Sri Lanka. Estimates from the UN and independent sources suggest more than 75,000 innocent civilians were killed during the last phase of the war. Since May 2009, the Tamil cause appears hopeless as more than 146,679 Tamils are still unaccounted for.
Since 2010, the Tamil world across Tamil Diaspora has been knocking the doors of various United Nations forums to highlight the right to self-determination of Eelam Tamils, pin-point the accountability of the Sinhalese Sri Lankan leadership which perpetuated the genocide of Eelam Tamils and urge the international community to intervene in declaring Sri Lanka a rogue state.
Recognition and education are important tools to prevent tragedies like the Tamil genocide from happening again. Last year, the province of Ontario became the first jurisdiction in the world to recognize a genocide against Tamils in Sri Lanka.
The Ontario legislature also passed the Tamil Genocide Education Week Act, which establishes seven days each year, from May 11 to 18, where Ontarians are “encouraged to educate themselves about, and to maintain their awareness of, the Tamil genocide and other genocides that have occurred in world history.”
“It was the need of the hour to keep the issue alive and seek justice in the international arena such as the United Nations Human Rights Council and we have been consistently doing that to the chagrin of the Sri Lankan government, said Dr Paul Newman, who specializes in conflict resolution.
It would be futile to give more time to Sri Lanka. The United Nations Security Council or the UN Human Rights Council must set up without delay an Independent International Investigation Committee on Genocide in Sri Lanka The accountability of the Sri Lankan government must be determined and steps must be taken to prosecute the guilty.
The Sri Lankan government unabashedly announces that the armed forces or political leaders will never be tried or punished for their role in the Sri Lanka-Eelam war.
Even though the Eelam fighters are no more engaged in any armed struggle, still 16 of the 19 divisions of the armed forces are stationed in Tamil-stronghold North Sri Lanka. The more than 150,000 Tamils who disappeared involuntarily in Vanni are still to be accounted for.
As the 2021 UNHRC High Commissioner’s Report rightly points out, the Sri Lankan governments’ actions have clearly shown that Tamils cannot expect justice or protection within Sri Lanka. The appointment of credibly accused war criminals to civilian positions of power in Tamil areas underscores the defiance of Sri Lanka. The continuing arrests and intimidation of Tamil human rights defenders show the impunity enjoyed by Sri Lanka Police and Armed Forces, provides no hope for the safety of Tamils within Sri Lanka. These blatantly discriminatory judicial systems within Sri Lanka cannot deliver justice to the Tamil victims and necessitate an International Judicial Mechanism like the International Criminal Court.
The armed struggle for Eelam homeland may have ended thirteen years ago, but the political struggle for survival, human rights, justice for the genocide of Eelam Tamils, honor and dignity of Eelam Tamils will continue.
Kumarathasan Rasingam – Secretary, Tamil Canadian Elders for Human Rights Org.
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX