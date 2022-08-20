In Apartheid Israel’s latest unprovoked Gaza Massacre 49 Palestinians were killed and 460 wounded. However the racist West has merely reiterated the routine Orwellian excuse of Israel’s right to defend itself, while condemning bloodless Chinese military exercises near US-protected Taiwan that is recognized by all nations as part of China. The West rightly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but de facto supports the 74-year Zionist occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

Let us be clear about terms and morality. War is the penultimate in racism, and genocide the ultimate in racism. Racism violates the core human precept of “love thy neighbour as thyself”, and is also wrong because we have no say in how we were raised and to whom we were born. The core moral precepts of civilized Humanity are support for Kindness and Truth. However the Zionist-subverted, US-allied and war criminal West violates these core moral demands by (a) fervently supporting Apartheid Israel (and hence the evil and racist crime of Apartheid), and (b) resolutely ignoring the appalling crimes of serial war criminal Apartheid Israel while selectively and vociferously condemning Russia and China for hot and cold war actions, respectively.

Documented below are shockingly differential responses to recent war or war-like events by the racist West, including genocidally racist, serial war criminal, Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia.

(1). The latest Israeli Gaza Massacre and the US-, UK- and Western-backed ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel.

The latest Israeli Gaza Massacre is part of the ongoing, US-, UK- and Western-backed Palestinian Genocide by Zionists and Apartheid Israel that has been associated with 2.2 million Indigenous Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation (2.1 million) from WW1 onwards. In relation to deaths from violence and imposed deprivation, this carnage is the same order of magnitude as the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed by the German Nazis), the WW2 Polish Holocaust (6 million killed by the Nazis), and the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Assam), noting the vastly greater WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed by the Nazis), and the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945) [1]. The genocidally racist and genocide-ignoring Zionists and their racist Western supporters overwhelmingly ignore all of these atrocities except for the WW2 Jewish Holocaust which they refer to as “The Holocaust” to the exclusion of all other WW2 holocausts, and indeed to 60 other genocide and holocaust atrocities [1-7].

The demographic impact of the ongoing, WW1 onwards Palestinian Genocide can be summarized as follows. In 1880 the 0.5 million population of Palestine was about 90% Muslim and 10% Christian, with about 25,000 Jews, half of them immigrants. By 1947 the population of Palestine was 1,970,000 comprising 630,000 Jews (32.0%), 143,000 Christians (7.3%) and 1,181,000 Muslims (59.9%) i.e. two thirds were Indigenous Palestinians. 1n 1948 the non-Semitic European Zionist colonizers rejected calls by Palestinians, anti-racist Jews, the UN, the Arab World and civilized Humanity for a secular, democratic and multicultural state, and seized nearly 80% of Palestine, emptied 530 villages, forcibly expelled 800,000 Palestinians (about 60% of the Indigenous Palestinian population) in the Nakba (or Catastrophe), and proclaimed the race-based settler state and democracy-by-genocide pariah state of “Israel” (but better described as “Apartheid Israel”). In 1967 a further 400,000 Arabs were expelled when the Zionists seized all of Palestine. Zionist leaders, from racist psychopath Theodor Herzl in the 19th century to serial war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu in the 21st century, have explicitly advocated mass expulsion of the Indigenous inhabitants of Palestine. Indeed a former US ambassador to Apartheid Israel and the UN, Tom Pickering, concluded that only 4.4% of Palestine would be available for a “Palestinian State” in a “2-state solution”, and predicted eventual complete ethnic cleansing of all of the West Bank and Gaza [8].

A Zionist-subverted West ignores the present reality that Apartheid Israel rules all of a 90% ethnically cleansed Palestine (plus ethnically cleansed parts of Syria and Lebanon), and that of its 14.4 million Subjects, 6.8 million (47.0%) are Jewish Israelis, 0.4 million (2.8%) are non-Jews and non-Arabs, 2.0 million (13.9%) are Palestinian Israelis, and 5.2 million (36.1%) are Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights. Despite a century of a Palestinian Genocide involving killing, deprivation and repeated mass expulsions, Indigenous Palestinians still represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel in Palestine but over 72% of the Indigenous Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to egregious Apartheid [1].

The 15 million mostly impoverished Palestinians include 8 million Exiled Palestinians (unable to return to their homeland continuously inhabited by their forebears for millennia, and 10% of the world’s 80 million refugees); 7.2 million are Occupied Palestinians (excluded from human rights under violent Occupier military rule and abusively confined to West Bank ghettoes or to the besieged, blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp); and 2 million Israeli Palestinians (allowed to vote but Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style race-based discriminatory laws). Palestine is subject to obscene and comprehensive Apartheid in gross violation of the “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid” (1973) by its genocidally racist Zionist rulers who are mostly non-Semitic Eastern European Ashkenazim Jewish in origin (descending from Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in about the 9 century CE). Today in Israel the descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish Semitic Palestinians at the time of Jesus are mostly the Indigenous Palestinians – the Jewish Israelis overwhelmingly descend from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE. There is no non-Biblical evidence for the Exodus from Egypt, the Kingdom of David and Solomon, or the Exile from Roman Palestine – Zionism is based on racism-imbued mythology (according to the Biblical account King David was a Nazi-style genocidal psychopath). Genocidally racist Zionism is UK- and US-backed Nazism without gas chambers but with 90 nuclear weapons, and one of the biggest high technology armies and war industries in the world.

Since 2000 Apartheid Israel has violently killed 10,000 Palestinians (mostly in regularly repeated Gaza Massacres), and has killed a further 90,000 Palestinians through imposed deprivation. The GDP per capita is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $46,400 for Israelis, and there is a life expectancy gap of about 10 years between Occupied Palestinians and Occupier Israelis (similar to that between the appallingly mistreated Indigenous Australians and non-Indigenous Australians; annual avoidable deaths from deprivation total about 4,000 for about 5 million Occupied Palestinians and for 0.9 million Indigenous Australians – a shocking indictment of murderous Apartheid Israel and even more so of pro-Apartheid Israel Apartheid Australia). This is evidence for gross violation by Apartheid Israel of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that unequivocally demand that an Occupier must supply its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it”. About 4,000 Zionist invaders have been killed by Palestinians since 1920, and about 1,000 since 2000. Gaza rockets have killed about 40 Israelis since 2000, and in the same period about 2,000 Israelis have been murdered by fellow Israelis, but Israeli warplanes have not been bombing Israel [9].

About 50% of Palestinians are children and three quarters are women and children. Most Occupied Palestinian children are traumatized by continual and deadly Israeli military violence, and particularly so in the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp. However in Israel per se about 50% of children suffer psychological, physical, or sexual abuse (17% suffering the latter) [10]. The US-, UK-, EU-, NATO, and Australia-backed Zionists ruling all of Palestine and regularly bombing neighbouring countries are involved in egregious abuse of children, mothers and women, in addition to nuclear terrorism, genocidal racism, serial war criminality, gross human rights abuse, and Apartheid.

In Apartheid Israel’s latest unprovoked Gaza Massacre 49 Palestinians were killed, including 17 children, and 460 wounded in what Apartheid Israel described a “pre-emptive strike”. However racist, pro-war and anti-Arab anti-Semitic Western leaders and Mainstream media refuse to condemn this unprovoked Gaza Massacre, and instead have used this occasion to further assert “Israel’s right to defend itself” as exampled below:

(A). US and US lackey nations back Apartheid Israel’s Gaza Massacre.

Australia. Noting that silence is complicity, the cowardly, racist, Zionist-beholden and US lackey Australian Labor Government has maintained timid silence over the latest Israeli Gaza Massacre. However Paul Griffiths (Australian ambassador to Apartheid Israel) has echoed the US Alliance line in stating: “Australia respects Israel’s right to defend itself. We call on parties to take immediate steps to halt the violence, maintain restraint and restore calm. The protection of civilians remains paramount” [11]. On Thursday 4 August (the day before Apartheid Israel launched its latest Gaza Massacre on Friday 5 August), the timid and fervently pro-Israel and pro-US Australian Labor PM, Anthony Albanese, spoke with the new Apartheid Israel PM Yair Lapid. A spokesperson for Albanese said: “Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a congratulatory call today to Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid [since 1 July 2022]. Prime Minister Albanese assured Prime Minister Lapid that Australia will remain a committed friend of Israel under his government. Prime Minister Albanese welcomed Prime Minister Lapid’s commitment to a two-state solution. Prime Minister Albanese welcomed the huge contribution that Jewish Australians had made and continue to make to Australia” [12]. Did Apartheid Israel or Australian Intelligence apprise Australian PM Albanese of this forthcoming latest Gaza Massacre, if not why not, and if so did the Australian Government warn humanitarian Australian citizens in the Gaza Concentration Camp and the West Bank?

European Union. The EU statement: “The European Union follows with great concern the latest developments in and around Gaza, where the ongoing escalation has already led to a number of casualties, with number of people killed, including civilians and a five year old Palestinian girl, and over 80 injured. The EU calls for maximum restraint on all sides in order to avoid a further escalation and further casualties. While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population, everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict, which would, first and foremost, affect the civilian populations on both sides and result in further casualties and more suffering. These latest events highlight yet again the need to restore a political horizon and to ensure a sustainable situation in Gaza” [13].

United Kingdom. Jonathan Cook reported: “The double standard was starkly evident in the case of the two contenders for Johnson’s crown. At the weekend, Truss and Sunak laid out their unwavering support for Israel at the very moment it was killing Palestinian civilians in Gaza. They did so to their party’s main pro-Israel lobby group, the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI)… Whether it is Truss or Sunak who replaces Johnson, each is already committed to championing Israel against the Palestinians and crushing dissent at home. The opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is not offering any kind of corrective to the Conservatives’ lockstep support for Israel. His predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, a strong supporter of justice for the Palestinians, faced a relentless, years’-long, evidence-free campaign tarring him as presiding over an institutionally antisemitic party” [14]. Liz Truss (British foreign secretary and leader in race to be UK PM): “The UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself… We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides” [15].

United States. Joe Biden (US president): “My support for Israel’s security is long-standing and unwavering – including its right to defend itself against attacks. Over these recent days, Israel has defended its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks launched by the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the United States is proud of our support for Israel’s Iron-Dome, which intercepted hundreds of rockets and saved countless lives. I commend Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his government’s steady leadership throughout the crisis” [16]. Antony Blinken (US Secretary of State): “The United States welcomes the agreement today to bring an end to hostilities and restore calm in Gaza and Israel. The agreement will bring a welcome respite to Israeli and Palestinian civilians and permit deliveries of critical fuel and other supplies into Gaza. We express our condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives or were injured…The United States remains dedicated to our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and will remain fully engaged in the days ahead to promote calm” [17]. John Kirby (spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council): said the administration urges “[US urges] all sides to avoid further escalation… [US] absolutely fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians in Israel”[15].

(B). Decent countries, NGOs, and humanitarian, leftist, Arab and Muslim media condemn this latest Israeli Gaza Massacre as exampled below:

China. Zhang Jun (China UN Ambassador): “The clashes in the past few days has killed 41 Palestinians and injured more than 300, among the dead were 15 children, the youngest of whom was only five years old. This is heartbreaking and saddening. Civilians were also injured on the Israeli side. China condemns indiscriminate attacks on civilians and disproportionate use of force as well as grave violations against children. The protection of civilians and civilian facilities in armed conflicts is an international obligation that must be fulfilled. There should be no exceptions or blind spots. The security of Israel and Palestine is indivisible. We should pay equal attention to the legitimate security concerns of both sides, break the cycle of violence, and achieve common security… Relevant military operations have also led to the destruction of a large number of houses, infrastructure and the disruption of power supplies in the Gaza Strip, further aggravating the plight of the people in Gaza. The international community should speed up the humanitarian response, increase support for the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, and spare no efforts to prevent large scale humanitarian disasters. We call for the immediate lifting of the blockade on Gaza and an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. The situation in Gaza is closely related to that of the West Bank” [18].

Cuba. Bruno Rodriguez (Cuban Foreign Minister): “[Cuba] condemns in the strongest terms the new Israeli military operation against the Gaza Strip, which caused the death of innocent civilians…this criminal aggression constitutes a threat to stability and peace in the Middle East” [19].

Malaysia. Saifuddin Abdullah (Malaysian foreign minister): “The international community must censure Israel over its selfish provocative assaults and apartheid policy against Palestinians of all faiths in their own land. There should not be any double standard in addressing conflicts” [21] and “Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms the latest Israeli attacks on Gaza, resulting in loss of lives of Palestinian civilians, including children. This latest atrocity by Israel was indeed a blatant disregard of the int [international] law & the many principles of humanity” [15].

Non-violence International. Jonathan Kuttab (Co-Founder of Nonviolence International and Executive Director of FOSNA (Friends of Sabeel North America)): “Israel initiated the conflict, first by arresting an Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank city of Jenin and dragging him out in humiliation, as he was bitten by a dog; then, anticipating a reaction by his organization, Israel proceeded to bombard Gaza “preemptively.” In three short days, the Israeli military managed to rain death and destruction on Gaza, assassinating another Islamic Jihad leader, killing 46 Palestinians (including 16 children), and wounding 460 others… Meanwhile, it [Israel] suffered no casualties itself aside from a few lightly wounded by shrapnel. The world press largely followed the Israeli narrative… call your parliamentarians and legislators and demand that they denounce Israel’s attacks on Gaza over the weekend, call for an end to Israel’s siege, and stop funding this violence” [20].

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Carsten Hansen (NRC’s Middle East Regional Director): “The repeated cycles of violence only entrench the conflict further, without addressing its root causes including lifting Israel’s 15-year blockade of Gaza and ending its occupation of Palestinians” [22].

Pakistan. Pakistan Government: “Latest spate of aggression is typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws” [15].

South Africa. South African foreign ministry: “Attacks that kill innocent civilians have no justification, and they are more abhorrent as they are committed by an occupying power which has besieged the Gaza Strip for over a decade in contravention of international law… [world] has an obligation to urgently stop the Israeli occupation forces’ repeated attacks against civilians, especially women and children as well as the illegal blockade in Gaza” [15].

Turkey. Turkish Government: “It is unacceptable that civilians, including children, have lost their lives during the attacks” [15].

(2). The US-provoked but nevertheless war criminal Russian invasion of the UN member state of Ukraine.

Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire from the 17th century onwards, noting the close linguistic, religious, ethnic and cultural similarity between Ukrainians and Russians (a Russian friend informs me that the difference between Ukrainian and Russian is like that between London English and Glasgow English). Ukraine became an independent state in 1991 after the collapse of Soviet Communism [23]. The US came to a “gentlemen’s agreement” accommodation with Russia over Eastern Europe with the fall of Communism in 1990 (remembering that 25 million Soviet citizens died in the WW2 fight against genocidal Nazism). However since then the US has been resolutely violating that accommodation, and NATO has steadily moved eastwards, this culminating in the US- and neo-Nazi-backed coup in 2014 that removed the pro-Russian president of Ukraine. Public monuments were set up praising pre-WW2 and WW2 Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Russia reacted by seizing Crimea (with the overwhelming support of the Crimean population), and backing pro-Russian separatists in the largely Russian eastern Donbas region (with the subsequent armed conflict being associated with neo-Nazi atrocities).

While the West portrays Ukrainian president Volodymyr Yelenskyy as a nationalist hero, and condemns Vladimir Putin as a militarist dictator, the truth lies somewhere in between. Putin must be condemned for the war criminal invasion that has devastated parts of Ukraine, generated 3 million refugees, and killed about 20,000 Ukrainian civilians, 10,000 Ukrainian military and about 15,000 Russian soldiers [24], Yelenskyy must bear considerable responsibility for this tragedy by his failing to reach a sensible accommodation between Ukraine and its sister country Russia. Indeed, when peace is finally negotiated between Ukraine and Russia, people will ask why was this not achieved before the disastrous February 2022 invasion. And, of course, the Ukraine War has had a huge impact on global food prices, threatening 2 billion with hunger and hundreds of millions with famine in the Developing World [23].

While the Zionist-subverted and US-allied West has effectively ignored the pure evil of the latest Gaza Massacre by Apartheid Israel, it has rightly and noisily condemned the US-provoked but nevertheless war criminal Russian invasion of the UN member state of Ukraine. Both the Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine and the Apartheid Israeli occupation of Palestine are wrong, violate international law, and have been hugely destructive. However a racist, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, pro-Apartheid and profoundly hypocritical West (the US, the UK, Australia, the Anglosphere in general, NATO and the EU) utterly ignores the 74-year Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine while quite rightly condemning and sanctioning Russia over its invasion and occupation of mostly Russian parts of Ukraine. While the West rightly abhors the tens of thousands killed in the 2022 Russian war on Ukraine, it justifies or ignores mass murder of defenceless Occupied Palestinians.

Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. This egregious Western hypocrisy, lying and racist double standards is intolerable and demands global exposure.

(3). The US-provoked bloodless Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, an entity that is internationally recognized as a province of China.

Taiwan was annexed in 1683 by the Qing dynasty of China, and under pressure from the ubiquitous Americans was ceded to Japan in 1895. The Japanese were defeated in 1945, and with the Communist defeat of the Kuomintang (Chinese Nationalists) under Chiang Kai-shek, the Nationalists fled to Taiwan under US protection (China did not have a navy). Tiny Taiwan as a US-declared “Republic of China” absurdly represented massively populous China at the UN until 1971 when the UN voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China as representing China. Taiwan was ruled for 4 decades by a Nationalist Chinese dictatorship under martial law (1949-1987), but steadily democratized in the 1990s. The US and is allies recognize Taiwan as part of China but in a policy of “strategic ambiguity” oppose China taking over Taiwan without the support of the people of Taiwan. Taiwan is economically very prosperous. There is a political dichotomy involving people wanting eventual reunification with China versus those wanting the status quo or indeed international recognition as an independent entity (the latter being intolerable to China) [4].

The People’s Republic of China regards Taiwan as a province of China, and took great offence at the provocative recent visit to Taiwan of Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (the third most important politician after the President and the Vice-President). China responded with massive military exercises near Taiwan, including guided missile overflying Taiwan. The US Alliance took great offence at this, and accused China of threatening behaviour and preparing for war. While the US Alliance has waxed hysterically over the US-provoked and bloodless Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, it has resolutely ignored or justified the bloody actuality of Apartheid Israel’s unprovoked August 2022 Gaza Massacre (49 Palestinians killed, including 17 children, and 460 wounded). Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia has ignored Apartheid Israel’s latest Israeli Gaza Massacre while hysterically proclaiming a serious threat from China. In stark contrast, outstanding expatriate Australian journalist John Pilger argues that China is seriously threatened with war by the US [25].

Final comments and conclusions.

What do outstanding anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish experts on Palestine have to say about this latest Gaza Massacre? Courageous anti-racist Jewish Israeli truth-teller, Gideon Levy, has commented thus on this latest Israeli Gaza Massacre: “Never before has there been such a sterile killing operation here. The Israeli media showed nothing this time, absolutely nothing. This was one of the most corrupting operations in Israel’s history. Instead of being priced at a steep discount, like its predecessors in Gaza, it was completely free. Not a drop of Israeli blood, not a single destroyed home and no condemnations from the [Western] world, not even lame ones. With a zero cost like this, the appetite for further operations will obviously grow” [26].

Dr Ramzy Baroud (eminent Palestinian journalist, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, and author of 6 books) has commented on how obscenely rewarding this latest Gaza Massacre has been for Apartheid Israel: “For Israel, maintaining the status quo in Gaza is politically and strategically advantageous. Additionally, the status quo is financially profitable as new weapons are tested and sold at exorbitant prices, making Israel the world’s 10th-largest international weapons exporter over the past five years, as of 2022. Israeli wars on Gaza are also a political insurance, as they reaffirm Washington’s support for Tel Aviv, via word and deed” [27].

Anti-racist Jewish American activist and writer, Philip Weiss (editor-in-chief of Mondoweiss) identified the pure evil of this politically-motivated latest Gaza Massacre: “We have all seen the photos of Palestinian children killed by the assault. And it is obvious that one motive for the attack was the need of the new Israeli prime minister – a former TV host who had a desk job in the army – to demonstrate that he too can mete out violence to Palestinians” [28].

Silence is complicity and decent people around the world must respond vigorously to the Western governments’ racist and cold-blooded ignoring of the victims of this latest Israeli Gaza Massacre, an unprovoked atrocity carried out cynically for evident strategic, commercial, and political reasons by the war criminal new PM of Apartheid Israel.

In the ostensible democracies (kleptocracies, plutocracies, Murdochracies, lobbyocracies, and corporatocracies) of the West, political advantage is obtained through political donations to major parties (bribes), pork-barrelling (bribing of voters), and massive lying by commission and omission by journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes [29-31]. In genocidally racist, resolutely mendacious, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel, political advantage (as well as strategic and commercial advantage) is also routinely obtained by cynical mass murder of human rights-deprived and highly-abusively imprisoned Occupied Indigenous Palestinians. The core imperatives of decent Humanity are kindness and truth – but the genocidally racist and mendacious Zionists violate both.

The ongoing, decades-long obscenity of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide should not be tolerated by the civilized world. Decent folk around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) expose the mendacity and racism of Apartheid Israel and Zionist-beholden Western governments, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and serial war criminal Apartheid Israel and all its supporters.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2020). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .