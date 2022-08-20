Samyukt Kisan Morcha launch 3 day protest in Lakhimpur Kheri 

Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s still being a representative of the Union Cabinet, even 10 months after the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, is a travesty on the law and order situation of the country. From the beginning, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has fought to the last tooth ensure justice to the farmers, and has been providing legal and other assistance to the families of the victims.

On 18th August the Samyukt Kisan Morcha launched its 72 hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri.Creating the impact of an inferno around 250000 peasants converged from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarkhand at Rajapur ,Galli Mandi, projecting their demands. Shivers were sent down the spine of the ruling party, by the relentless spirit of the farmers. Heart touching to witness such a huge contingent thronging from Punjab, encompassing every section of the revolutionary democratic camp among groups of the landed peasantry.

Earlier Samyukta Kisan Morcha earlier organised a “Protest Against Betrayal” in 500 districts for legal guarantee of minimum support price and other pending demands On July 31, a chakka jam encompassed the nation, on the pending demands of the farmers’ movement To expose the Agnipath scheme, Samyukta Kisan Morcha organised a “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” conventions across the country from August 7 to August 14 .

A major polarisation of linking economic with political issues of farmers. It is important that such protests also gain support of the working class, students, youth, and intellectuals.

Positive that the Morcha has prevented any leader of any ruling class political party from using this platform. Regionalist sentiment was also overcome here. Noteworthy that the Bharatiya Kisan Union(Ugrahan) which is playing the leading role in the farmers movement of Punjab, wholeheartedly endorsed every demand of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan and one of the members of SKM’s coordination committee said, “Over 2,000 farmers from our union went towards Lakhimpur Kheri in buses…one bus was accompanied by a jeep or car for safety. All the unions started from different locations in Punjab but we all gathered at Kundli border in the outskirts of Delhi so as to go together.”

On Wednesday morning, several groups left for Lakhimpur Kheri from railway stations of Barnala and Mansa among others. Members of BKU Dakaunda, Krantikari Kisan Union , Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Kadian etc were part of these groups.

Most of the farmers’ organizations that had been suspended from the SKM at the time of Punjab elections have returned to the Morcha .One of the most significant All India level farmer’s gatherings in India to confront neo-fascist repression. A major polarisation of linking economic with political issues of farmers. It is important that such protests also gain support of the working class, students, youth, and intellectuals.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha expressed confidence that would welcome all the farmers and farmers’ organizations of the country, and expressed optimism that the struggle of the farmers against this oppressive government would intensify to a boiling point.

Conference Report

The SamyuktaKisan Morcha meet was flagged off by Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav , Buta Singh Burgill, Medha Patkar, Dr.Ashish Mittal. Ranajit Singh, Ravi Azad,and other prominent farmer leaders. Homage was paid to the five martyrs comprising 4 farmers and 1 journalist; martyrs .In the inaugural speeches they vociferously demanded the punishment of the culprits responsible for their murder, highlighting Ajay Mishra’s responsibility. The framing of farmer leaders and activists was highlighted and that even after 10 months the government rendered no justice..The demand of Minumum support price was raised and law of MMP On behalf of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh leaders touched upon issues like regular electricity supply for machinery, Metres in all tubewell, opposing pre-paid meters on gharelu connections ,300 electricity units on any gharelu connection.Chief minister Yogi’s attempts to subdue the protest was discussed.

Other issues raised were on the the growing repression on the farmers and human rights movements. Foisting of false cases against farmers leader Ashish Mittal in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, lathi-charge on farmers protesting against Adani’s high-voltage wire in Farakka, Bengal, and repression of protesting farmers in Chhattisgarh. The arrests of social activists and journalists such as Ms. Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar, and Muhammad Zubair indicate increasing repression on democratic rights across the country.

On the 2nd day on 19th August the administration was so shaken or tickled with the number of participants magnified .Now they began preparations to suppress the farmers march planned on the final day.All India Khet Mazdoor Sabha President, Ashish Mittal,was most impressed with the gathering. All the leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha met all the imprisoned peasant leaders. for the first time., who were framed in false cases. Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Manjit Rai ,Suresh Koth. Dr.Asish Mittal, Tejinder Sigh,Ranajit Sngh Gur Amanit Sinh Sangat met the prisoners. All the leaders resolved that they would leave no stone unturned in intensifying the struggle for justice .They would also not yield in staging march on the final day on the 20th.and memorandum would be presented to the chief minister.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday addressed the farmers who have gathered at Lakhimpur for the 75-hour long protest and said on Twitter, “The country’s farmers are prepared to launch a sustained battle.”

BKU (Tikait)’s district president Dilbagh Singh said, “Around two months back, the SKM had held a meeting held in Delhi and decided to organise a dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri in support of various demands that include a law to guarantee Minimum Support Prime for crops to protect the interest of farmers.” Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the case filed after the violence which took place in the district’s Tikonia area during the protest against the now rescinded farm laws. As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist were also killed.

Harsh Thakor is freelance journalist who has travailed around India to cover mass movements and been in touch with leaders of the farmers movement in Punjab.