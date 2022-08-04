“….Human nature is at least in part wicked and in part foolish, how can human beings be prevented from suffering from the results of their wickedness and folly? ….Men simply do not see that war is foolish and useless and wicked. They think on occasion that it is necessary and wise and honourable, for war is not the work of bad men knowing themselves to be wrong, but of good men passionately convinced that they are right.”

(C.E.M. Joad. Guide to Modern Wickedness, 1936).

Is there an Irony of Political Wickedness and Paradox of Leadership Egoism?

Most contemporary leaders appear to be the product of elusive manifestations – an egoistic mysticism of unthinkable military triumphs and glory originating from primitive times of history. They imagine fame by ignoring the universal facts of life. The raging wars between the primitive ideologies tend to dehumanize the present and future of human progress and survival. The informed global community has passion for peace and harmony, not for sadistic wars. Throughout the ages, the conscientious mankind searched for ways to undo the war and strive for peace, the real aim for the establishments of international institutions. But the current global institutional capacity to deal with peace and conflict management appears in ruin with the continued onslaught of war raging between Russia, US led NATO, the EU and Ukraine. How, We, the Conscientious People could take initiatives to stop the dreadful and unavoidable calamity of wars and restore trust in human unity for peace, political change and adaptability to sustainable future?

Global leaders represent conflicting visions and aspirations to follow through the war economies and enhance the medium of fictitious political imagery of military triumphs, and humanity is subjected to bloodshed upon a precarious experiment of inept leadership. WE, the People of the globe look for leaders with moral, spiritual and proactive vision to change the course of deadly emerging events between Russia and Ukraine and the larger world to expect peace and future to live in the historic conception of good and human co-existence. Most recently, this author (“Russia, Iran and Turkey hold Summit while the paranoid West views it suspiciously” https://www.uncommonthought.com/mtblog/archives/2022/07/21/russia-iran-and-turkey-hold-tehran-summit-while-the-paranoid-west-views-it-suspiciously.php), shared a workable communication strategy towards ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine. Wars leave scars for generations to be victimized emotionally, politically, intellectually and anything else that can be imagined in human terms of unknown disasters. Long after the Two World Wars, the Europeans and others have not recovered from the dehumanized consequences of their own perpetuated insanity and barbarity simply to protect the borders, flags and a primitive sense of ethnic pride and nationalism. In the 21st century politics, America, Russia, NATO and the EU are leading in all of these stone-aged conceptions to be the lost Empires without being an Empire.

Are We, the People being victimized by the individualistic clash of global leadership? Caitlin Johnstone (“Trapped in the Slaughterhouse”, Information Clearing House: 8/02/22), author of Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. https://caitlinjohnstone.com offers pointed expressions on how We, the Humanity are being systematically victimized:

They let us populate the earth with more humans only to drain us of our humanity….We’re not people to them. We are batteries. We are fuel….Western civilization is a story of full bellies and starving hearts……This is no civilization. It’s a slaughterhouse….A fake plastic culture designed to keep us on the conveyor belt so that our life force can be converted into fuel for a soulless empire. A fake plastic society built to keep us marching into the food processor. There are so very many more of us than there are of them. We could crush them like an insect the moment we decided to. But the brainwashing is so very, very effective,…We’ll either wake each other up, or we’ll remain trapped in the slaughterhouse.

Perversion from facts cannot be the politics of the day. We, the People live in a splendid Universe in which planet Earth floats ordained by the commands of God. We are moral being unlike animals, we are different, and we cannot act or live like animals. There is a moral sense of spirituality and humanity to co-exist in harmony with the rest of all creations on this Earth. The Universe we live-in, the people and all our possessions and imperatives of hopes are not static but possess the character of a continuous creative flow of life and actions for Unity. Modern wars with advanced weaponry represent sadistic and cruel minds to undermine human rights, dignity and life. They destroy all that is built over the ages that we call human civilizations. All of the Abrahamic Faiths (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) reveal the truth of “Trust” – human beings took to be at peace with the Nature of Things. This TRUST and its reminder are explicitly mentioned in (The Qur’an, Chapter 33: 72): “We did indeed offer the Trust to the Heavens and the Earth; And the mountains but they refused; To undertake it, being afraid thereof: But man undertook it; He was indeed unjust and foolish.”

The US Capitalism, NATO, the EU and Russia Live in Contrasts and Fractured Civilizations – Need to Rethink

Capitalism and war run economies do not produce human development, peace and harmony. Michael Hudson (“The End of Western Civilization” (Information Clearing House: 7/21/22), elaborates THE COLLAPSE OF MODERN CIVILIZATION AND THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY; he is President of ISLET, Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and author of many books including: The Bubble and Beyond (2012), Trade, Development and Foreign Debt.

Is Western civilization a long detour from where antiquity seemed to be headed? …This U.S. and NATO-based imperial system seeks to indebt weaker countries and force them to turn control over their policies to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. ….The end of history? Or just of the West’s financialization and privatization? …….NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine against Russia is the catalyst fracturing the world into two opposing spheres with incompatible economic philosophies. …That monetary independence, relying on its own domestic money creation instead of borrowing U.S. electronic dollars, and denominating foreign trade and investment in its own currency instead of in dollars, is seen as an existential threat to America’s control of the global economy. America intends to “spread democracy by NATO from Ukraine to the China seas.

The Chris Hedges Report July 2022 describes: “NATO: The Most Dangerous Military Alliance on the Planet” https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGpGwjBRqwCbkFkkqZnzRpPjjNxIs. Craig Murray (“NATO-an idea Whose Time has Gone.”: AntiWar.com), a former British diplomat and Rector of the University of Dundee (UK), foresees the body as obsolete to emerging strategic thinking and needs of the Western alliance: The notion that NATO member states could bomb the world into good was only ever believed by crazed and fanatical people…..NATO’s attempt to be global arbiter and enforcer has been disastrous at all levels. ….Except of course that it will guarantee some blowback against Western targets and that will “justify” further bombings, and yet more profit for the arms manufacturers. On that level, it is very clever and cynical. NATO provides power to the elite and money to the wealthy.

Towards Unity of Mankind and Peaceful Resolution of Conflicts

We know how Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Czars, George W. Bush and Tony Blair and so many others betrayed their people by object degeneracy of their character – we are not human species to be experimented by sadistic leaders. What caused the two dreadful World Wars is happening again. Ignorance and greed knows no bound. The planet Earth is for living of all the creations, not for looting of its inhabitants for sustainable future. We, the People must ensure its future sustainability through increased measure of safety and security of the planet, human life, and production of foods and reduction of greenhouse effects on the earthly habitats. If the few insane and victims of their own vengeful paranoid continue to control the global political powerhouses and determine the future of mankind as it happened during the Two World Wars, We, the People have reason to oppose, reject and challenge such obsessions as the new trend-setting development for our future and the safety of Planet. To make peace and resolve the conflict peacefully, this author proposed direct communication between President Putin, President Biden, NATO, the EU and Ukraine leadership at the earliest: “Why Russia, NATO, the EU and Ukraine cannot Make Peace?” https://english.pravda.ru/opinion/152450-peace_ukraine/ https://www.uncommonthought.com/mtblog/archives/2022/06/22/global-conflict-management-why-cant-russia-nato-the-eu-and-ukraine-make-peace.php

Unlike economic forecasts and speculative reasoning, Divine revelations have helped the mankind to rediscover their sense of originality, moral, social and spiritual originality and values and to frame a dynamic outlook of life harmonizing material and spiritual dimensions leading to peace, moral and intellectual freedom, new ideas and ideals for the future and a universal context to the besieged humanity. Thus facilitating the scattered mankind a focused forum to organize a universal character of unity. Infinite perceptions of nationalism, ethnic supremacy, flags, economic prosperity and technological advancements have made us redundant in our rational plans, space, time and material progress- they are not independent realities but simply intellectual modes of understanding the movement of life and continuous change as a way of life.

We, the thinking people of the globe possess rational understanding of an equilibrium and balanced relationship between Man, Life and God- given living Universe in which we reside all. The Earth is a living entity and is meant for us – the human beings. We, the People wonder who else except God created life, the Earth and the living Universe floating in space well balanced and functional since time immemorial. Who else other than God determined the Earth spinning of 1670 km per hour? Who else than God ordained it to orbit the sun at 107,000 km per hour? And who else than God made it to spin at 28,437 km per hour at the equator? (https://www.newscientist.com/question/fastearthspin/#ixzz7C8p37S9X). Be aware that earth average distance to the Sun is about 93 million miles (105 million km); the distance of Moon from Earth is currently 384,821 km equivalent to 0.002572 Astronomical Units and if the distance between the Earth-Sun or the Earth-moon were ever to change, there will be no sign of life or habitats left on Earth.

Every beginning has its end. Ignorant and egoistic leaders are dividing the mankind for their own self-interest to impose economic and military controls over intellectual minds and proactive visions for peace and human unity. Our quest for peace and human unity must continue across all the seamless horizons without inflicting pains, nationalism, greed, military conquests and wickedness upon fellow human beings. We, the People of global community live on one floating Planet Earth, and we must be conscious – who we are, how connected we are in human solidarity and where are we heading to in our imagination of the present and future. It is awful and a tragedy of human conscience to be speaking of military conflicts and territorial gains when mankind urgently needs an effective cure for the Covid-19 pandemic. Again political absolutism heightens animosity and hatred rather than human understanding and cooperation for a precious cause of saving human lives on Earth. We have knowledge of truth, sincerity of purpose and know the difference between right and wrong and have the character of magnanimous forbearance to defend our being, our present and our sustainable future without deceitful wars and conflicts. We are all born equal as human beings and we must enhance and ensure our unity of universal brotherhood: – the Divine Message of Qur’an (Chapter 40: 64 and 67) clarifies the truth for all the times to come:

It is God, Who has made for you the Earth as a resting place and the sky as a canopy,

And has given you shape and made your shapes beautiful, and has provided for your sustenance,

Of things pure and good; Such is God your Lord.

So Glory to God, the Lord of the Worlds.

It is He Who has created you form dust,

Then from a sperm-drop,

Then from a leech-like clot; then He does He get you out (into the light) as a child; then lets you grow and reach your age of full strength; then lets you become old. Though of you there are some of who die before;

And lets you reach a Term appointed; In order that ye may learn wisdom.

Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution. Lambert Academic Publications, Germany, 12/2019.