Australians were astonished by the revelation in August that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had secretly been appointed by the Governor General, General David Hurley, as a Minister for Health, Minister for Treasury, Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Finance, and Minister for Resources and Water. These extraordinary and secret actions, while legal, have grossly violated the core principles of accountable and responsible government in Australia, one of the world’s first democracies.

These astonishing and unprecedented actions, while legal, were obnoxiously secret, and have been variously described as a “pseudo-constitutional coup”, a “power grab”, and a “dormant constitutional coup”, as set out below.

(A). Former PM Scott Morrison’s unprecedented and secret pseudo coup undermined democratic conventions and accountable government

Apparently Morrison told the Minster for Health (Liberal MP Ralph Hunt) about his extraordinary and secret move that he justified on the basis that it was needed in case Minister Hunt was incapacitated by Covid-19. The Minister for Resources and Water (National MP Keith Pitt) apparently discovered Morrison’s new but secret authority when Morrison vetoed an off-shore gas project (Pep-11), approved by Pitt but which was unpopular with local New South Wales voters. With these exceptions and the exception of the National Party Deputy PM Michael McCormack, apparently no members of the Liberal-National Party Coalition Government were aware of these unprecedented secret arrangement that were variously effected in 2020-2021. None of the affected Ministers were removed from their Ministerial positions.

These extraordinary secret arrangements were variously revealed by several journalists, and generated alarm among politicians and observers from across the political spectrum [1].

The key concerns were the departure from the normal and hitherto unviolated conventions that Ministers are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the government, and the appointments are made public (publicly gazetted). These core principles of Westminster-style democracies enable responsible government in which Ministers are held responsible for their actions and inactions.

The new Labor Prime Minister Albanese (elected after the 21 May 2022 elections) referred the matter to the Solicitor General of Australia who on expert consideration found that that the appointments were legal. However the Solicitor General condemned the departure from responsible government: “Neither the people nor the parliament can hold a minister accountable for the exercise (or, just as importantly, for the non-exercise) of particular statutory powers if they are not aware that the minister has those powers. Nor can they hold the correct ministers accountable for any other actions, or inactions, of departments” [2].

PM Albanese: “Mr Morrison’s behaviour was extraordinary, undermined our parliamentary democracy and he does need to be held to account for it” [2].

Senior Australian journalist Malcolm Farr got to the heart of the matter: “He deliberately did not tell most of his cabinet colleagues he was taking on five additional ministerial authorities, restricting the full details to the governor general, David Hurley, the then deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, prime ministerial staff, two journalists and, potentially, the Queen. More important, he didn’t tell the parliament or the people, a violation of important Westminster conventions” [1].

When found out, Scott “Scomo” Morrison blustered that he organized these secret arrangements in 2020-2021 because of the Covid-19 Pandemic emergency, and kept it secret:“I think there was a great risk that in the midst of that [Covid] crisis those powers could be misinterpreted and misunderstood, which would have caused unnecessary angst in the middle of a pandemic and could have had an effect on the day-to-day functioning of the government” [1].

A constitutional coup occurs when executive power is seized legally in terms of a country’s constitution, in contrast to the violent and illegal acquisition of power in a bloody coup d’état [1]. Typically a constitutional coup is enabled by legally altering the country’s constitution to permit the ruler to rule for longer than previously permitted (as exampled by the acquisition of long-term power (president for life) by President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China [3]).

Jack Waterford (a long-standing Australian journalist and commentator) described Morrison’s secret acquisition of ministerial positions in 5 portfolios, and associated powers that were only exercised once (as far as we know), as a “dormant constitutional coup” and a “pseudo-constitutional coup” [4].

The ABC (Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) reported: “The ABC understands home affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo did not know Mr Morrison had been sworn in as minister for home affairs, and that the highest levels of Australia’s intelligence agencies were also not aware” [5].

The former Coalition Minister for Home Affairs, Karen Andrews, whose powerful Ministerial position was secretly acquired by Morrison, indignantly demanded that Morrison (now a backbencher MP) leave Parliament: “I had absolutely no knowledge and was not told by the [prime minister, the prime minister’s office] nor the department secretary. This undermines the integrity of government. This is just unacceptable, and if this is the way that he is prepared to conduct himself without an adequate explanation — even though it is now going to be well past the time when such an explanation should have been made — then it is time for him to leave the parliament and look elsewhere for employment” [5].

However other leading members of the Coalition Opposition, notably the Deputy Opposition Leader Michael McCormack, made no such demand of their former leader Morrison [5]. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton: “Frankly it’s time for cooler heads to prevail. The [Labor] Prime Minister’s come out of his holidays swinging but there are bigger issues that families of Australia are dealing with at the moment” [6].

Notwithstanding the general upset about this pseudo coup throughout Australia, mendacious Australian Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes of Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia failed to report Australian and American involvement in 6 armed coups in the Indo-Pacific region and 2 further constitutional coups in Australia. The details are set out below.

(B). Morrison’s secret pseudo coup in the context of Australia-ignored Australian involvement in 8 post-WW2 regime change outrages in the Indo-Pacific region.

Just as Morrison’s pseudo coup was kept secret over 2 years, so look-the-other-way, Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia has steadfastly ignored how Australians were variously involved with the US, UK and Apartheid Israel in effecting regime change in the following Indo-Pacific countries [7]:

(i). Laos 1960. The South East Asian Treaty Organization (SEATO) members the UK, Australia and New Zealand were involved in the Thailand-based and US-led Secret War in Laos 1954-1975 that effected pro-US regime change in 1960. It was eventually removed by the Laotian communist Pathet Lao. More bombs were dropped on Laos by the US than all bombs on Europe in WW2 [7, 8].

(ii). Indonesia 1960-1965. Australia tried to get the US to make war on Indonesia, was involved with US in the 1960s in backing jihadi rebels, and thence joined the US in backing the military coup in 1965 in which 1 million Indonesians were killed (mainly progressive and educated Indonesians and many ethnic Chinese) and 0.2 million were abusively imprisoned. Under the violent, corrupt and US- and Australia-backed Suharto dictatorship (1965-1999) about 33 million Indonesians died avoidably from imposed deprivation [7, 8].

(iii). Cambodia 1970. Pro-peace Prince Norodom Sihanouk was overthrown in a US-backed coup in 1970. Leading up to the coup, Australia was representing US interests in Cambodia after Sihanouk broke off relations with the US in 1965. The Australian Security Intelligence Service (ASIS) took over the CIA’s network of agents. After the coup US lackey Australia gave financial aid and military advice to the US-backed Lon Nol regime. These machinations eventually led to the horrendous Cambodian Genocide by the communist Khmer Rouge (up to 3 million Cambodians were killed [7, 8]).

(iv). Chile 1973. An Australian figure involved in the Cambodian coup was transferred to Chile. US spying in Chile was looked after by US ally and US lackey Australia after the Chilean Government had expelled subversive Americans. Australian Intelligence via the Australian Security and Intelligence Service (ASIS) was involved in the 1973 military coup in which the democratically-elected Allende Government was removed. President Salvador Allende died in the attack on the Presidential palace, 30,000 people were abusively imprisoned, 3,000 Chileans were killed, and Chileans had to endure years of brutal military dictatorship. Australian Labor PM Gough Whitlam objected to the ASIS operations before he in turn was removed in a CIA-linked coup on 11 November 1975 [7, 8].

(v). Australia 1975. The successively democratically elected and reformist Whitlam Labor Government was removed in a non-violent constitutional coup on 11 November 1975. This was a UK- and US-complicit coup involving Coalition politicians and a Governor General Sir John Kerr who was an evident US “asset”. Letters connecting this affair with the British Royal Family were finally released (albeit heavily redacted) in 2021. Right wing trade union leader and fervently pro-Zionist US “asset”, Bob Hawke, played a critical role by subduing public anger after the Whitlam-deposing coup (a forest on ethnically cleansed Palestinian land was named after Hawke by Apartheid Israel) [7-9].

(vi). Fiji 1987. In 1987 the democratically-elected and multi-racial Fiji Labor Party Government led by Dr Timoci Bavadra was violently removed in a US-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-complicit coup. The US was upset by the opposition from Fiji and New Zealand to nuclear–armed ships in the South Pacific. US lackey Australia conveniently invited the honourable and distinguished commander of the Fiji Armed Forces, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, to Australia, this enabling third-in-line and US-linked Colonel Sitiveni Rabuka to launch the military coup. Apartheid Israel smuggled Israeli weapons into Fiji. US-linked Rabuka launched a second coup later that year. An elected MP and Ministerial eye-witness noted that the balaclava-wearing armed assailants in the Parliament were black-skinned but not Fijians (i.e. they were possibly Black Americans). The only obvious previous Israel-Fiji connections may have been via Fiji Army peacekeepers in the Middle East. About 100,000 Indian Fijians left Fiji for Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand in a massive, peaceful and race-based ethnic cleansing [7, 8].

(vii). Fiji 2000. In 2000 Apartheid Israel was involved in a further race-based Fiji Coup, in this instance led by Australian George Speight, that removed the multi-racial and democratically-elected Mahendra Chaudhry Fiji Labour Government. As revealed in the trial of a leading Coup participant, and reported by Radio New Zealand, the Apartheid Israeli Embassy supplied the Coup participants with advanced weapons. There is good reason to suppose that the US- and Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia (second only to Zionist-subverted America as supporter of Apartheid Israel) was also involved with Apartheid Israel in the 2000 Fiji Coup as in the 1987 Fiji Coup [7].

(viii). Australia 2010. On 24 June 2010 the democratically elected and popular Labor PM of Australia, Kevin Rudd, was removed in an overnight, US-approved, mining corporation-backed, and pro-Zionist-led constitutional coup. Kevin Rudd had provoked Zionist ire by mildly responding to Apartheid Israel’s forging of Australian passports for deadly terrorism purposes, and its violently kidnapping of Australians in international waters. PM Kevin Rudd’s attempts to mollify the Zionists were evidently unsuccessful. Strongly pro-Zionist and pro-US PM Julia Gillard (installed after the removal of PM Kevin Rudd in 2010) permitted several thousand US soldiers to be based near Darwin in the Northern Territory, and expansion of these involvements are predicted under the AUKUS Alliance. The 2010 Coup started a period of astonishing PM-changing. There were 8 Australian PMs in 15 years (2007-2022), and 4 elected PMs were removed by internal party coups in 8 years [7].

William Blum has catalogued US involvement in successful overthrowing the governments of Laos (1960), Indonesia (1965), Cambodia (1970), Chile (1973), Australia (1975), and Fiji (1987) [10, 11]. US lackey Australia resolutely ignores Australian and US involvement in 6 violent coups in the Indo-Pacific region, and 2 constitutional coups (Australia 1975 and 2010). Zionist-subverted Australia ignores Apartheid Israeli involvement in 2 violent coups (Fiji 1987 and 2000) and a constitutional coup (Australia 2010). Notwithstanding the false, hysterical, and trade-damaging Sinophobic rhetoric by US lackey Australia about a supposedly dangerous, expansionist and threatening China, the real threats to the Indo-Pacific nations since WW2 have come from the US, UK, Australia and Apartheid Israel.

Indeed the real threats to Australian sovereignty have come from the US, UK and Apartheid Israel. Thus Ali Kazak (Palestinian diplomatic representative to Australia and the South Pacific):“There is nothing ASIO [Australian Security and Intelligence Organization] suggests any Chinese lobby of doing that the Israeli lobby has not been doing for over 30 years. Any Chinese lobby is child’s play in contrast to the well-established Israeli lobby. No country has more interfered, spied and endangered Australia’s security, sovereignty and the integrity of its national institutions than Israel and its powerful lobby” [12, 13].

(C). Morrison, Biblical literalist US Pentecostalism, Christian Zionism, and speculation about the 2020-2022 dormant constitutional coup.

Australia has been a fervent supporter of the US since 1941, and has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian Wars (atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [8]. The Liberal-National Party Coalition supported all these wars whereas Labor supported all except for the Vietnam and Iraq wars [8].

The US became increasingly Zionist-beholden in the 1960s with Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons by mid-decade, and failure of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) and his brother Robert Francis Kennedy (RFK) to get the Zionists classified as agents of a foreign government (indeed John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy failed to survive the 1960s, being assassinated in 1963 and 1968, respectively) [14, 15]. The Americans have been extraordinarily violent in protecting their perceived interests – they have invaded 72 countries since 1776 (52 since WW2) [8, 16, 17]. However by 2001 the BBC reported a furious Israeli PM Ariel Sharon addressing Shimon Peres, saying: “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that. I I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it” [14, 18]. Come 2021 and 32% of Joe Biden’s Cabinet were Jewish Zionists, with the remainder being “moderate” Christian Zionists (in contrast to the fanatical Pentecostal Christian Zionists who fervently support the utterly mendacious and neoliberal Donald Trump) [19].

While numerous anti-racist Jewish humanitarians are resolutely critical of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Western Mainstream Media variously censor or white-wash the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and grossly human rights-abusing conduct of Apartheid Israel. A part explanation for this huge moral discrepancy is that the American 60% of the world’s 30 biggest media companies have a disproportionately high Jewish Board membership. Jews and females represent 2% and 51%, respectively, of the US population, but average 33% and 19%, respectively, of Board members of the top 18 US media companies [19]. As carefully dissected by Professors Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky, US Mainstream media presstitutes serve the interests of the American Establishment and US Governments [21]. The Israel Lobby is the Zionist tail wagging the American dog [22]. Famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone: “Governments lie” [23-26].

Western democracy has devolved into Plutocracy, Kleptocracy, Corporatocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, and hence more power and more private wealth. The Chicago Jewish News reports: “In 2017, there were an estimated 30 Jewish billionaires living in the United States alone … Jews make up over 30% of America’s top 100 richest people, with the Forbes 400 having 141 Jews… Ten Jews make the top 50 list of the world’s wealthiest people for the sixth year in a row… United States, with 3,041 billionaires” [27]. As far as I am aware, none of these powerful and wealthy people have condemned the appalling crimes of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-violating and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Silence is complicity. In stark contrast, numerous anti-racist Jewish (and non-Jewish) scholars, intellectuals and activists throughout the world condemn Apartheid Israel’s appalling crimes [28-34].

Australia is a US lackey and as such is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of the evil crime of Apartheid that is specifically and explicitly condemned as a crime against Humanity by the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid as well as implicitly by various other UN human rights conventions. There is fervent bipartisan support for Apartheid Israel by the Right-Extreme Right Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the Centre-Right Labor Party (except for a few decent anti-racist Labor MPs, a notable example being former New South Wales premier and former Australian Foreign Minister, Bob Carr). The Labor Party national conference has demanded recognition of the State of Palestine but the cowardly new Australian Labor Government has yet to take action for fear of offending the Zionist Lobby and the pro-Apartheid Americans [35].

While Australians (with the exception of some leading Coalition politicians) are demanding investigation of Morrison’s secret pseudo coup, there is resolute silence over Australian involvements in 8 covert regime changes, all involving the US and 3 involving anti-democracy and Australia-violating Apartheid Israel [7-9]. Silence is complicity and all decent Australians must speak out about these coup outrages committed against Australia and foreign countries, all involving Australians and Americans [7-9], and 3 involving Apartheid Israel [7-9] that has a long history of violating Australia, Australians, and Australian institutions [35-37]. The silence of the Australian Mainstream violates the spirit of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that states in part: “Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives” [38].

(D). Australia’s 2021-2022 secret pseudo-constitutional coup demands answers from all participants: What really happened, why, and who knew?

The timid PM Anthony Albanese heading the cowardly, US lackey and Zionist-beholden new Australian Labor Government has set up an inquiry into this pseudo coup headed by an eminent High Court judge. However the judge presently does not have the power to order witnesses to attend and to answer questions (as would happen with a Royal Commission or a yet-to-be-installed Federal Independent Commission Against Corruption or ICAC). Indeed Jack Waterford has concluded: “Even if the PM does not want an open-ended inquiry, possibly continuing forever, he would be wise to consider the possibilities of the inquiry’s looking at the whole pattern of lawlessness in the Morrison government” [39].

The key general What, Why and Who questions are (a) the extent of powers under the pseudo coup, (b) who knew, and (c) why such an extraordinary departure from responsible, accountable, democratic, Westminster-style government was made. Below are some key questions that need answers:

(1). Lying and falsehoods. Scott Morrison asserts that he did the pseudo coup in case any of his Ministers were incapacitated by Covid-19, and kept it a secret from nearly everybody so his Ministers would not feel embarrassed or diminished [1]. The Coalition has a bad record of incompetence and deceit, and Scott Morrison has been regularly accused of falsehood (most famously by French President Emmanuel Macron who when asked if he thought Morrison was lying stated: “I don’t think. I know”). Indeed numerous falsehoods by Morrison have been carefully documented in a book by Bernard Keane (editor of the truth-telling web magazine Crikey) that commences “The prime minister of Australia is a liar. Scott Morrison is a peddler of falsehoods and lies intended to deceive and mislead the public. That statement is at once banal, problematic and a rich topic of discussion. All politicians lie, surely; to single one out for doing so is a statement of the obvious. And yet to state such a plain fact is to tempt a writ for defamation under Australia’s litigant-friendly legal system” [39, 40]. Interestingly, truth-telling media minnow Crikey is presently being sued for defamation in Australia by the gigantic Murdoch media empire – for an expert top legal opinion about this reportage-threatening action by a huge media organization see [41]. According to the Sydney Morning Herald: “Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clearly doesn’t share the same visceral hatred of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp as some of his predecessors. The prime minister was spotted at the media empire’s Holt Street offices on Wednesday, where, we’re told, Albo, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong met News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch and senior editors of the media empire’s Australian mastheads. It came just a day after Murdoch the younger launched a defamation suit against news and politics website Crikey, a move slammed by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull as “hypocritical” [42].

Questions: (a) Are Morrison’s assertions about the pseudo coup correct? (b). Can we trust his assertions? (c). Was there another real politik agenda? (d). Was the pseudo coup effected to forestall any internal coup against Morrison as PM (Australia has had 8 PMs in 15 years and 4 PM-removing coups in 8 years)?

(2). Pentecostalism and Zionism. Australia is second only to the US as a supporters of Apartheid Israel. Scott Morrison is Australia’s most prominent Pentecostalist Christian, Christian Zionist, and non-Jewish supporter of Zionism. Indeed the Australian Zionists awarded him their Jerusalem Prize in 2021 [43]. To Jewish Zionists Zionism is the settler colonial invasion and creation of a Jewish State in Palestine at the expense of the Indigenous inhabitants (for their utterly appalling and genocidally racist opinions over the last 140 years see [44]). Biblical literalist Pentecostalist Christianity fervently supports Zionism as the return of the “Chosen People” to the “Promised Land” [45-48].

Questions: (a) On being elected in 2019 Morrison asserted “I have always believed in miracles”. Did Morrison mean this literally? (b). Who did Morrison consult before the pseudo coup? (c). Did Morrison consult his spiritual advisers?

(3). Intelligence. Given that the US shares intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel [49], and Australian involvement in 8 covert coups that removed various governments, US involvement in all of these, Apartheid Israeli involvement in 3 ( Fiji, 1987 and 2000; Australia, 2010), and UK involvement in 1 (Australia , 1975) [9], it is quite reasonable to wonder whether the US, the UK and Apartheid Israeli had knowledge of Morrison’s pseudo coup or were otherwise involved.

Questions: (a) Did the US, UK or Apartheid Israel have knowledge about the pseudo coup? (b) Did Australian Intelligence have knowledge about the pseudo coup, and if not why not? (c). Were the US, UK or Apartheid Israel involved in any way in the pseudo coup?

(4). Governor-General. The Governor-General (GG) of Australia is the representative in Australia of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II of the UK. The Governor-General is leader of the Executive Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Australian Defence Forces [50]. Recent military GGs were Major-General Michael Jeffrey (2003-2008), General Sir Peter Cosgrove (2014-2019) and General David Hurley (2019 – ) [50]. The Governor-General must take the advice of the elected government and thus had to approve Morrison’s 5 peculiar and secret Ministerial appointments. On 11 November 1975 the GG Sir John Kerr (1974-1977) (a US “asset”) refused to take the advice of the elected government led by 2-times elected PM Gough Whitlam, and installed the leader of the Opposition, Malcolm Fraser, in what has been condemned by decent and patriotic Australians as a US- and UK-complicit coup [9]. The cowardly, immoral and self-interested electorate endorsed the coup in a subsequent election. Under the leadership of Bob Hawke (another US “asset”) Labor adopted the unprincipled, craven and cowardly policy of “all the way with the USA” that has been de rigeur for public life in US lackey Australia ever since. General Hurley correctly followed the advice of the elected government, but many Australians were uncomfortable about the secrecy, the GG’s participation in the secrecy, the GG being a general in the context of the secret pseudo coup, and military appointments to being GG and to emergency leadership positions (in hurricane and Covid-19 emergencies).

Questions: (a) Did the GG query the secrecy about the appointments or seek legal advice? (b) Did the GG discuss the pseudo coup with others, and if so with whom? (c) Fortunately Morrison did not acquire the Minister for Defence position, but he had wide powers as Minister for Home Affairs (e.g. abusive imprisonment without charge or trial and deportation of refugees and non-citizens – what would have been the position of the GG and the military if Morrison had exercised such human rights-violating powers?

(5). Lobbying. A reality of Lobbyocracy Australia is extensive secret, “commercial in confidence” lobbying of government Ministers, including the PM, by powerful interests. The success of such lobbying is seen in the reality that many major corporations pay no tax, and that despite $1 trillion in gross debt run up by the Coalition, the new Australian Labor Government is adamant that about $250 billion in tax cuts for the richest Australian will go ahead over the next decade while millions of Australians are condemned to dire poverty in one of the world’s richest countries.

Questions: (a) Were any corporate or other lobbyists aware of the pseudo coup arrangements and did any gain advantage from that knowledge? (b). Did Morrison’s one-member secret government influence decisions made by the unapprised public government? (c). Were any members of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) aware of the pseudo coup, and if not why not? (d) Was secret information from within the PJCIS used for secret purposes under the pseudo coup?

(6). Government secrecy and lying by omission. Before the pseudo coup there was massive denial of information variously justified by “national security”, “secrecy of inter-personal and cabinet deliberations”, and “commercial in confidence”. However the pseudo coup .involved a massive extension of secrecy and hence massive lying by omission.

Questions: (a) Did Morrison’s new powers and ready access to a huge new data set influence his “public government”? (b) Were others involved in the secrecy, and if so who and why?

(7). Who were involved or conceivably benefited? We have been told that the PEP-2 gas exploration ban was the sole exercise of Morrison’s new powers under the pseudo coup. However Morrison initially could remember holding only 2 “new Ministries” but eventually confessed to acquiring 5 “new Ministries”. Perhaps there are lots of other things that have slipped his memory.

Questions: (a) What public servants in Morrison’s “extra Ministries” were aware of the pseudo coup? (b) Did Morrison avail himself of information held by the “extra Ministries”, and if so with what potential or actual results? (c) Were decisions made under the pseudo coup in addition to the PEP-2 gas exploration ban decision, if so what were they, and do they still stand? (d) Under the pseudo coup were any secret deals and promises entered into (e.g. with powerful individuals, corporations, other countries)? (e) Will Morrison and any future emulators be able to put their “extra Ministries” on their CVs?

(8). Covert operations, war and human rights. As outlined above, Australia has violated all Indo-Pacific countries variously through war, climate change, and covert regime change [7]. Because of government secrecy and censorship imposed by Australian Intelligence, Mainstream media gate-keepers, and agents of foreign countries (notably the US, UK and Apartheid Israel), the Australian people are largely unaware of this extraordinary catalogue that makes Australia one of the worst neighbours ever. However serious questions arise about this area from the pseudo coup.

Questions: (a) Could powers under the secret pseudo coup enabled secret and illegal operations against other countries? (b) Could war have been declared (noting, for example, that parliament was not involved in the illegal and war criminal invasion of Iraq)? (c) Could the human rights of people residing in Australia potentially been violated under the pseudo coup, and if so, were they, and in relation to whom?

Final comments and conclusions.

Scott Morrison has declared that he innocently took these actions legally in the national interest at a time of national emergency, and did not exercise his new powers (except for blocking a gas exploration project that adjacent voters objected to). He has been roundly condemned for this extraordinary departure from publicly accountable government that is at the heart of Australia’s democracy.

However there is a silver lining in this affair – it has exposed a weakness in Australia’s democracy that now needs to be urgently rectified. Further, while the Australian pseudo coup was apparently known only to several people, it has generated a large number of important questions about Australian governance that if honestly answered must surely also expose the secrecy and mendacity of neoliberal, climate criminal, war criminal, Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australian governments whether Coalition or Labor.

The key moral imperatives of decent Humanity are Kindness and Truth, core demands that have been grossly violated by the deception and secrecy (lying by omission) associated with Australia’s recent pseudo coup. How do the power machinations in your country measure up to the key moral imperatives of Kindness and Truth?

