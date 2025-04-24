تَوْحِيد Tawhid

1
And how could you live out the Oneness of God without the Body?
2
God the Sea Life the Ship
3
Life is the True Sword of God
4
Shed blood only to save blood
5
The birds, the trees, the fish: behold the Armies of God
6
If you take life in the Name of God: what is it that you have spoken?
7
God is Perfect; Life His Perfection
8
Is not the Woman a sacred bird that flies to and from God?
9
Is she who gives birth not the greatest mirror of God?
10
Know this: God gathers the tears of Women in a special Jar of the Future
11
Cover her Hair but not her heart
12
We are all from Mother; Man Her servant
13
God has no attributes: He is Attribution
14
Do you think that you see God more clearly in Anger? No. You but toss in your sleep
15
God is the Greatest River and Thou Shalt Bend
16
A Sign shall be given to You: Behold the Flower within the Flower
17
What is a Mountain without its flowers?
18
The Qur’an is The Word of God; the purest eyes must learn to read it
19
He IS but why are YOU?
20
You are LIFE there is no other Way to God
21
Do you oppress your Brother and your Sister in the Name of God? A fire slowly burns within the Stone
22
It is True: you are a sacred word of the One. Now learn to speak
23
The Words of the Qu’ran are Keys clinging in the Wind and they shall be Swords that will calm the coming Storm
24
The Body of the Woman is the Shape of God’s Love
25
What of God is woman? And what man? Who shall be the judge?
26
The Words were given. First, to learn to read. Now, to learn to live.
27
Are not the Words of God alive? Does not all Life grow?
28
Perfection is not Stasis but Unfolding
29
Is God a King or a Flower? Do you dare know?
30
Why do the Poets sing if God does not want you to hear?
31
God is still writing
32
Who among you will have the courage to wear glasses?
33
God hid many flowers in each stroke of each word. The Sun shall open them
34
Your heart is the final chapter of the Qu’ran learn to interpret its beating.
35
He shall open the Book again
36
Gather the Children: each one a word of God
37
And the animals came to God with milk and honey and you shall deny them?
38
The trees branch out from His Heart; the waters flow out from His Heart, the winds emerge from His Heart and you? From whence do you emerge?
39
The Words have been given; the Eyes not yet
40
You are proud? You presume to know how to hold the eternal fire of God?
41
God’s path is a staircase to the Unknown
42
It was in Egypt that the One made Himself first Known and it is there that He shall make Himself known once again
43
The Egyptians carry a secret
44
Greater Pharaohs are yet to be born
45
The Sun rises above the Nile; the Earth shall flow
46
Undo your Hair sisters; flowers open their mouths upon the Rivers
47
Shall the people of God suffer under false Kings lashing the Book with whips of Gold?
48
Kneel before Life; kneel before Two Books
49
Did not Life have to open First before the Book? Do not close it
50
One is the Sky; One is the Waters; One is Thy Life; one is Thy Prayer; For you Brothers and Sisters: The One is Life
Dan Corjescu teaches at the University of Tübingen’s “Studium Professionale” Program