تَوْحِيد Tawhid

in Arts/Literature
by Dan Corjescu

ea35b90b2ef1003ecd0b470de7444e90fe76e7d41fb4184892f9c7 640 sunrise

1

And how could you live out the Oneness of God without the Body?

2

God the Sea Life the Ship

3

Life is the True Sword of God

4

Shed blood only to save blood

5

The birds, the trees, the fish: behold the Armies of God

6

If you take life in the Name of God: what is it that you have spoken?

7

God is Perfect; Life His Perfection

8

Is not the Woman a sacred bird that flies to and from God?

9

Is she who gives birth not the greatest mirror of God?

10

Know this: God gathers the tears of Women in a special Jar of the Future

11

Cover her Hair but not her heart

12

We are all from Mother; Man Her servant

13

God has no attributes: He is Attribution

14

Do you think that you see God more clearly in Anger? No. You but toss in your sleep

15

God is the Greatest River and Thou Shalt Bend

16

A Sign shall be given to You: Behold the Flower within the Flower

17

What is a Mountain without its flowers?

18

The Qur’an is The Word of God; the purest eyes must learn to read it

19

He IS but why are YOU?

20

You are LIFE there is no other Way to God

21

Do you oppress your Brother and your Sister in the Name of God? A fire slowly burns within the Stone

22

It is True: you are a sacred word of the One. Now learn to speak

23

The Words of the Qu’ran are Keys clinging in the Wind and they shall be Swords that will calm the coming Storm

24

The Body of the Woman is the Shape of God’s Love

25

What of God is woman? And what man? Who shall be the judge?

26

The Words were given. First, to learn to read. Now, to learn to live.

27

Are not the Words of God alive? Does not all Life grow?

28

Perfection is not Stasis but Unfolding

29

Is God a King or a Flower? Do you dare know?

30

Why do the Poets sing if God does not want you to hear?

31

God is still writing

32

Who among you will have the courage to wear glasses?

33

God hid many flowers in each stroke of each word. The Sun shall open them

34

Your heart is the final chapter of the Qu’ran learn to interpret its beating.

35

He shall open the Book again

36

Gather the Children: each one a word of God

37

And the animals came to God with milk and honey and you shall deny them?

38

The trees branch out from His Heart; the waters flow out from His Heart, the winds emerge from His Heart and you? From whence do you emerge?

39

The Words have been given; the Eyes not yet

40

You are proud? You presume to know how to hold the eternal fire of God?

41

God’s path is a staircase to the Unknown

42

It was in Egypt that the One made Himself first Known and it is there that He shall make Himself known once again

43

The Egyptians carry a secret

44

Greater Pharaohs are yet to be born

45

The Sun rises above the Nile; the Earth shall flow

46

Undo your Hair sisters; flowers open their mouths upon the Rivers

47

Shall the people of God suffer under false Kings lashing the Book with whips of Gold?

48

Kneel before Life; kneel before Two Books

49

Did not Life have to open First before the Book? Do not close it

50

One is the Sky; One is the Waters; One is Thy Life; one is Thy Prayer; For you Brothers and Sisters: The One is Life

Dan Corjescu teaches at the University of Tübingen’s “Studium Professionale” Program

Dan Corjescu

