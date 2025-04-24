A Betrayal of Kashmiriyat: Condemning the Pahalgam Attack

On April 22, 2025, the serene meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam, often called the “Mini Switzerland” of Kashmir, were shattered by a horrific act of terrorism. At approximately 2:30 PM on April 22, 2025, militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, launched a brutal assault, indiscriminately firing on tourists and locals. The attack claimed 26 lives, including 24 tourists, a Kashmiri resident, and two foreign nationals, with over 20 others injured, many critically. This cowardly act is condemned as an assault not only on innocent lives but on the essence of Kashmiriyat, the spirit of humanity, hospitality, and unity that defines Kashmir.

The attack in Baisaran was a calculated act of barbarism. Survivors described how five to six militants, disguised in military-style uniforms, emerged from the forest and opened fire on unsuspecting tourists in the picturesque meadows. Posing as security personnel, the attackers demanded names and identities before shooting victims at close range. Among the fallen were a Naval officer, Bharat Bhushan, a tech professional from Bengaluru, and Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local horse rider who heroically attempted to shield others, sacrificing his life. The deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians marks a chilling escalation in Kashmir’s history of violence.

This was not a clash with security forces or a strike against military targets but a massacre designed to instil fear, disrupt peace, and tarnish Kashmir’s image as a welcoming destination. The TRF’s claim that the attack was a response to alleged “demographic changes” in the Valley is dismissed as a hollow justification for their cowardice. The killing of tourists who came to admire Kashmir’s splendour serves no cause but to deepen suffering and isolation.

Kashmiriyat, the syncretic culture that unites Kashmiris, is rooted in hospitality, tolerance, and shared love. Kashmiris have welcomed visitors with open hearts for centuries, regardless of their origins. This attack strikes at the core of that tradition, threatening the livelihoods of countless locals reliant on tourism. As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted, the exodus of tourists following the attack, coupled with airlines adding extra flights and markets closing in protest, reflects the collective grief and anger of Kashmiris.

The attack is unequivocally condemned as an assault on humanity. Targeting civilians, particularly tourists, is a spineless act that achieves no legitimate goal and exacerbates the hardships faced by Kashmiris, for whom tourism is a vital economic lifeline. In 2024, over 3.5 million visitors revitalised local businesses and fostered goodwill in the Valley. This tragedy risks undoing years of progress, replacing joy with fear in places like Pahalgam.

Kashmiris are called to stand united against this violence and reject the divisive narratives spread by terrorists and their handlers across. The protests across Kashmir, marked by candlelit vigils and voices raised against terrorism, demonstrate the Valley’s total rejection of this brutality. The attack was not only on people but on Kashmiriyat itself.

Collective action is urged to counter the fear sown by this tragedy, encouraging the world to see Kashmir as a land of warmth and beauty. The people of our Nation and beyond are asked not to let this tragedy define the Valley, emphasising Kashmir’s resilience in overcoming darkness. Every Kashmiri, Indians and person of conscience is called to condemn the attack and work toward a future where such horrors are unthinkable.

Honouring the 26 lives lost requires recommitting to peace, unity, and the enduring values of Kashmiriyat. In the meadows of Baisaran, where tragedy struck, seeds of hope must be planted. With collective strength, Kashmir will prevail for the sake of humanity.

Maj Gen Amin Naik, a veteran and former Additional Director General at the Army Headquarters, was born and raised in Kashmir. His deep connection to the region gives him an intimate understanding of Kashmir, its people, and its aspirations. His extensive experience and unique perspective offer invaluable insights into the region’s complexities.