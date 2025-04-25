A selfless note!

in Arts/Literature
by Saba Khan

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
woman sunrise

I am not thunder, not a blaze.
Not made for crowds or heavy praise.
I am the breeze at break of day,
Soft-spoken strength that leads the way.

I move in silence, soft and sure,
Yet shape the leaves, yet still endure.
The world may never see me come,
But still, I move, and still, I hum.

There’s beauty in the gentle path,
In solving life like careful math.
In numbers, lines, and patterns wide,
I find the calm where truths can hide.
Equations breathe, and logic sings.
In math, I trace the world’s deep things.

In pages worn and stories vast,
In every future, in every past
I read not just to know, but feel,
To learn what time and care reveal.
Each book a step, each word a guide,
To open thought, not push aside.

With pen in hand or brush in palm,
My quiet thoughts grow deep and calm.
I draw not just what eyes can see,
But what the heart says it must be.
Art is where I leave a trace,
A quiet echo, full of grace.
My fists can strike, my stance is true
But peace is what I’m drawn to do.
I’ve trained to fight, but not for fame,
Not every battle needs a name.
I fight for balance, not for pride,
A strength that walks with truth beside.
I hear the music others miss
A chord, a tone, a whispered bliss.
Melodies that few may hear,
Become the light when skies aren’t clear.
They hold me up, they pull me through
Each note a thread that weaves me new.

And though I walk a patient pace,
You’ll find me firm in every place.
To those I love, I stay, I bend—
I’ll be the last and truest friend.
Not loud, not quick to turn or leave,
But loyal in the way I breathe.

And in my dreams, I see the day
I wear the white, I find the way
To heal, to help, to gently hold,
The hurting hearts, the young, the old.
To be the hands that soothe the fear,
To make the quiet voices clear.

I do not rush, I do not scream
I build with patience, hope, and dream.
And as I walk this steady path,
I carry wind, I carry math.
I carry art, and song, and fire,
And all the things that dreams require.

As they say “What we know matters, but who
we are matters more.”
Hence, who l am is not a storm.
Not loud, not harsh, not shaped to conform.
But I am constant, kind, and wise
A breeze beneath the morning skies.

Saba Khan is the student of class 7th in St Joseph school of Cambridge-ON in Canada. She is passionate about writing and has many stories and poems to her credit.

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

Tags:

Poetry

Support Countercurrents

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B.
Become a Patron at Patreon

Subscribe Now

Join Our Newsletter

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Join Our Newsletter

Join our WhatsApp and Telegram Channels

Get CounterCurrents updates on our WhatsApp and Telegram Channels

Join Our WhatsApp ChannelJoin Our Telegram Channel

Saba Khan

Related Posts

تَوْحِيد Tawhid

1 And how could you live out the Oneness of God without the Body? 2 God the Sea Life the Ship 3 Life is the True Sword of God 4…

Earth Day

Todayis my day of renouncement.Today I renouncethings and thingnessof the It World.And the dehumanizing powerof things touse and rule over me: the carthe cellphonethe computerthe clockthe television artificial intelligenceand the…

The Grandeur of Kindness

Alone, down and dull, lost in my thoughts, at a chaotic airport I stood in a queueA raspy voice said, “after you”, my heart warmed, my eyes tearedIn a toxic…

Happening

Out of a seed in the groundcomes a flower. Miracle!Out on the branch of a treecome blossoms in spring.Out from the blossoms fruit growsdelighting senses.And an offering of food. Out…

Mama Miti

1 I made Sisters out of branch and leaf 2 I met the Earth and called it brother 3 The only prison is the denial of the Sun 4 I…

The Way of Community

1 There is only one border: Destiny 2 There is only one community: The Living 3 There is only one homeland: The Earth 4 A child is born: it is…

Join Our Newsletter


Annual Subscription

Join Countercurrents Annual Fund Raising Campaign and help us

Subscribe Now

Latest News

Editor’s Picks

Tag

Archives