A Unified Voice Against Terrorism: When the Country Stands Together, Why Does Politics Divide?

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people, is not just a regional tragedy but a deep wound to the conscience of the entire nation. This brutal incident not only robbed tourists of their joy but also plunged the entire country into deep mourning. However, alongside the sorrow, another crucial image emerged: one of hope and unity—where the country’s Muslims and Hindus stood together against terrorism.

From Lucknow to Bhopal, from Niwari to Ratlam, and from Delhi to Jaipur, the Muslim community came forward wearing black armbands, chanting slogans against Pakistan and terrorism outside mosques. Leaders like Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Maulana Khalid Rashid were among many religious scholars who not only condemned the violence but also raised their voices in favor of national unity and peace.

Similarly, the closure of shops by traders across the country, or ordinary citizens participating in protests, signifies that this is not just the government’s or the military’s battle—this is the struggle of every citizen who loves the nation.

But the question remains—when the public stands so clearly against terrorism, when Hindus and Muslims raise their voices in unison for the defense and unity of the country, why do certain forces still attempt to break this harmony?

In reality, this is the same politics that requires division to maintain power. This is the politics that sells fear in the name of religion, and collects votes by sowing discord. It finds its problems when slogans like “Hindu-Muslim Bhai-Bhai” are raised from the Tille Wali Masjid in Lucknow, because such unity goes directly against the politics of hatred.

The Pahalgam attack was horrific, but what was even more significant was the collective response from across the nation. This response was not a result of any TV debate, nor was it driven by any party’s appeal. It was the natural human and national sentiment of the people—that terrorism will not be tolerated, regardless of its form or source.

Therefore, it is important that we remember and preserve this unity, repeating it time and again. The role of the media becomes crucial here—will it prioritize this unity or will it again make a headline out of an inconsistent statement, further dividing society?

Because it is clear: when common Hindus and Muslims unite against terrorism, it is not just a single voice, it becomes a force. A moral pressure that holds governments accountable, exposes terrorist organizations, and undermines the politics of hatred.

Now is the time to ask—Who are those who try to divide us again and again in the name of religion? And why do they plot to tear down the walls of trust between us just to stay in power?

Because when the country cries together, gets angry together, and demands justice together—this is not politics; this is a moment of humanity.

Aman Namra is a Development Journalist