Eddelu Karnataka Launches ‘Constitution Protection Force’, Vows to Protect Democracy

A massive crowd gathered in Davangere on April 26, under the auspices of Eddelu Karnataka (Wake Up Karnataka) and launched a campaign to protect the Constitution. The event marked the launch of a “Constitution Protection Force,” aimed at safeguarding constitutional values across the nation. About 12,000 activists from across Karnataka’s 31 districts showed up to be a part of this crucial event.

Constitution defenders marched with conviction holding multicolored flags reflecting the unity in diversity of our country. The spirit of the freedom movement had seeped in.

Leaders from a broad set of state and national level organisations were present to witness and extend their support to the initiation of this longer term grassroots work to Claim Our Democracy. They underlined the need and possibility of various ideological streams to come together in the present situation and operate in unison. The pandal was an example for it.

The day began with a massive awareness rally through Davanagere’s streets, where hundreds carried banners, placards, and copies of the Constitution’s Preamble. The public response was overwhelming.

At the convention, fiery speeches condemned the erosion of democratic values.

Senior litterateur Nadoja Baraguru Ramachandrappa said, “Those who respect the constitution, who upholds the ideals, who genuinely seek harmony in the society and the country, only they are the real patriots.” Ramachandrappa warned of the growing intellectual decay, poisoned by caste and religious divides, and called for a broader people’s movement to safeguard democracy

Economists Parakala Prabhakar said, ” a century old enormous force has been trying to destroy our constitution. But today for the first time a strong people’s force is being built with the lofty goal of defending the constitution. It comes as big relief from a big anxiety that has been haunting me for long”

Senior farmer’s leader Dr Sunilam said people must united holding steadfast to the constitution, the struggle should go on till the goal is reached.”

Jignesh Mevani, MLA from Gujarat said, ” I trust those who take to the streets for the cause of farmers, workers, women, youth. We must defeat BJP and RSS in the elections too”

Noor Sridhar from the Central Working group of Eddelu / Wake up Karnataka placing the concept behind the Constitution defenders force and the future proposal before the convention.

Noor Sridhar, a leader of Eddelu Karnataka, criticized both the Union and Karnataka State Governments, accusing them of undermining constitutional principles. “The ruling powers find the Constitution inconvenient and want to break it. We must resist,” he said, also taking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government to task for unfulfilled promises.

Senior activist Maavalli Shankar echoed the concern, noting that even defenders of the Constitution have failed to protect its spirit.

Prof. Saleem Engineer, a senior leader from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, stressed that the Constitution is the true social contract between India’s citizens and its governance.

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader Guruprasad Keragodu called for unity among progressive forces, warning that fragmented struggles cannot succeed.

Speakers condemned attempts by extremist forces to undermine constitutional values, highlighting ongoing social injustices — from manual scavenging to violence against Dalits and women — as proof that constitutional promises remain unfulfilled.

In a landmark move, Eddelu Karnataka announced the formation of a structured “Constitution Protection Force” to operate at district and taluk levels. Training camps, cultural initiatives, and awareness drives are already being planned.

The convention ended with a rousing call to resist authoritarianism, communalism, and casteism — and to place the Constitution at the heart of India’s political, social, and cultural life.

Constitution defenders force parade

Women participants in Davangere

The overall ideas and work plan began to unfold 9 months ago. The active work began 3 months ago, with hundreds of meetings at district and talukas to enroll Defenders of the Constitution. A youth bike rally hit the road from Vadi (Kalyana Karnataka) to Davanagere passing through 22 districts and covering around 3500 kms. A month long massive social media campaign was rolled out. Cultural teams made their own preparations for the event. Ultimately all of this culminated in an inspiring moment to begin a new chapter for Karnataka’s civil society.

As preparation for the meeting, Samvidhan yuva yan, the eleven day youth rally in different districts of Karnataka, was high spirited. It spread the message on democratic rights and the role of youth in social change. It culminated with a bang in the Davangere Convention.