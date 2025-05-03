Not the time for war

Reaction to the killing of innocent tourists by the terrorists in Pahalgam has been full of grief, resentment, anger and revenge. This is on expected lines when any such incident occurs. But good thing is that the people of Kashmir have out rightly rejected the killings and came forward to save lives of the injured. That they protested en masse against these killings is a positive signal. From my experience as I lived through the period of terrorism in Punjab, when the people go against any movement, it is bound to dampen in time to come. Therefore this reaction of the people of Kashmir could be the beginning of end of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. It is therefore essential that the whole situation is dealt with extreme caution and wisdom. The perpetrators of this violence must be brought to book and given stringent punishment. While maintaining the dignity of our nation, protecting sovereignty of the country, we have to move forward with accepted norm of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’, a philosophy that reflects a profound worldview that emphasizes universal interconnectedness and intrinsic unity of human beings.

Pakistani state’s role in aiding and abetting terrorism including the creation of Taliban is well known. It is another matter that the same Taliban are now creating serious problems for them. Despite all this we have to think in a more mature manner as to how to deal with the present situation.

While condemning the terrorist act we have to ponder over our own weaknesses. After the demonetization, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had said this will stop the flow of funds from across the border and terrorism would come to an end. Later when the Article 370 was abrogated Shri Modi reiterated that this has brought peace to the region. But there have been several incidents of terrorist violence since then. Whether this concept of end of terrorism in the state was the reason that there was no security in the meadows of Pahalgam? Question raised by several people including the survivors is that when security forces are deployed after every few meters in the valley, why was the security missing in this particular area? How and where could the terrorists vanish when this area is far away from the Indo-Pak border?

Perplexed at the incident the government of India stopped all relations with Pakistan, cancelled the VISAs and declared to put the Indus River Treaty in abeyance and to stop water going to Pakistan. Experts have said that this is not technically feasible. In an article published in the India Today on 29th April 2025, Bidisha Saha and Subham Tiwari have pointed out that if we were to stop the water from flowing to Pakistan we will need 22 Bhakhra size dams. Also that if we stop the water and let it flow back to India, whole of Jammu and Kashmir will be submerged in 13 feet deep water. The ecological and environmental costs involved would be tremendous. Therefore it is unlikely in near future that any such endeavour would even be attempted. Stopping of this water, which is a lifeline to the Pakistan’s agriculture and other needs would mean denying drinking water and food to nearly 20 crore people. This is bound to attract serious international reaction. Pakistan has already said that any such step would mean war against the country.

A psyche has been generated in our country that we have to destroy Pakistan and teach it a lesson. Such jingoism is based on electoral considerations, emotions and not realistic assessment. We cannot forget that both India and Pakistan are nuclear armed countries. Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine is not based on ‘no first strike’. It says that in a deteriorating situation, where an Indian military aggression is more likely to penetrate through Pakistan’s defences (or has already breached the main defence line causing a major setback to overall defence) which cannot be reversed by conventional means, the government would be left with no other option except to use nuclear weapons to stabilize the situation, with a first strike. In such eventuality India is likely to react in the similar manner. The studies have shown that any nuclear exchange between India and Pakistan using 100 Hiroshima size nuclear weapons will put over 2 billion people to risk of starvation and death.

Let us not forget that China is a very close ally of Pakistan. Mr Trump, a close friend of Shri Narendra Modi has taken a neutral stance and is advising both India and Pakistan to deescalate.

The on-going wars have proved that number of civilians killed is more than the combatants in the present warfare scenario. We have seen how over 60000 people have been killed in Gaza and nearly 160000 soldiers and civilians on both sides have died in the war between Russia & NATO supported Ukraine. However the Military Industrial Complex would be happy to support war in the south Asian region and make hay by selling arms.

A great Indian Poet Sahir Ludhianvi says in his poem ‘Is liye ai shareef insaano, Jang talti rahe to behtar hai/ App aur hum sabhi ke aangan mein shama jalti rahe to behtar hai’ (Thus, listen o civilised humans, better war be avoided at all costs, as only such a resolve will ensure the fire of life continues to kindle in our courtyards and hearths intact).

These are difficult times. We have to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam act but avoid an all-out war under any circumstances. It is time the south Asian countries develop a common security system to tackle such a situation anywhere in the region in future. There is need to build trust among South Asian countries. Dialogue must continue as ultimately all the issues have been resolved through mutual discussions.

It is unfortunate that some groups are spreading communal hatred and unleashing violence against Kashmiri students in some parts of the country. Such acts lead only to alienation. Violence has no place in a civilized society. Let us respect the appeal of brave Himanshi Narwal the wife of army officer Lt. Vinay Narwal from Haryana ‘not to attack Muslims or Kashmiris and that we should maintain peace and harmony in the society, the perpetrators of the crime be booked for this heinous crime’.

Dr Arun Mitra is a Practicing ENT Surgeon in Ludhiana, Punjab. He is also the President of Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) www.idpd.org