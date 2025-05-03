Towards a Comprehensive, Inclusive, Feminist Code

This is Part 2 of the Article on the UCC. This is part 2. Part 1 can be accessed here. For the original detail research, please see here.

Considering that the top-down approach negates the rights of women and minorities and that various actions by the state, political parties, religious communities, businesses, or any other institutions to morally police women’s rights or act as the custodians of the norms are anti-women, anti-constitutional, and anti-human rights;

Recognizing that the religious norms and formal laws written by men violate women’s rights, we demand a feminist code based on the feminist principles of kindness, love, compassion, solidarity, and unity in diversity, which is of women, for women, and by women from diverse communities;

Affirming that women from all communities are equal human beings as compared to men from majoritarian communities and rejecting domination and oppression of all forms;

Reiterating the equal citizenship rights for women, minorities, and marginalized;

Believing in the redundance of hierarchies of all forms and focusing on egalitarianism;

Aiming for the democratization of families, communities, and society at large;

Keeping in consideration the fact that India is a signatory to various human rights instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Millenium Development Goals, the Sustainable Development Goals, and so on; the Indian state is legally and morally bound by these human rights instruments and make special provisions for women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment;

Keeping in mind the constitutional values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution and considering the principles and values of equality, non-discrimination, and affirmative actions promised in Chapter III and IV, the Indian state is bound to respect and uphold the promise of equality before the law and equal protection of law to all citizens, irrespective of their background, caste, class, religion, tribe, or community;

Adhering to principles enshrined in the Directive Principles of State Policy, the Policy on Empowerment of Women, and various other policies made over the decades since independence, the Indian state is bound to provide equitable legal system and equal protections and opportunities to women from all communities;

Keeping in mind the decisions taken by the Supreme Court and High Courts in various cases which have upheld women’s rights as well as religious freedoms from time to time while balancing the same;

And also considering demands made by the Indian Woman’s Charter of Rights and Duties prepared by Hansa Mehta, Lakshmi Menon, and Amrita Kaur under the banner of the All-India Women’s Conference in 1946, which elaborated upon the rights and duties of Indian women and presented to the UN Sub-Committee on the Status of Women in May 1946 as a design for a modern democratic society;

Recognizing that the family law reforms deal with the issues that directly impact women’s lives, women from diverse communities are entitled to express their concerns and decide accordingly. Neither the state nor the religious nor political leaders can undermine the agency of women;

Believing in the freedom and equality of all women irrespective of their background, we reiterate that any decision to amend the laws must be based on the consent of women from different communities;

Reiterating the spirit of constitutional morality, we ordinary citizens reject the imposition of majoritarian whims or fancies;

Recognizing that the secular state can neither offend minority communities nor impose any ideology on women;

Reaffirming that unity lies in protecting and upholding the diversity of the country and that any change in the diverse practices should be consensus-based;

Considering that all personal laws need reform from the perspective of gender justice, such reform must be sensitive to the cultural contexts of the communities it seeks to impact besides focusing on the goals of gender equality;

Rejecting the men-made laws and male interpretation of religious texts;

Reject colonial imperialism as well as cultural imperialism;

Refusing the conservative and patriarchal interpretation of the law that undermines the worth of any woman is essential;

Keeping in mind the historical inequalities that have existed in the country between men and women and also between majoritarian Hindu communities as compared to minorities, we demand substantive equality and not the formal equality embodied in the language of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution to resolve difficult political and legal questions that arise under the family or personal laws while taking into account the structural inequalities, and subordination existing within the families (Sex inequalities and discrimination) and in society (between majority and minority communities);

Asserting that women, irrespective of their background, demand equity not uniformity, social harmony not hostility, justice not arbitrary imposition of regressive and archaic norms;

Recognizing that in a hierarchical society, where multiple inequalities and asymmetries exist to subordinate women hailing from different classes, castes, religions, languages, and other backgrounds, applying an intersectional approach becomes important;

Acknowledging that the citizens of India follow diverse practices and the state is bound by the constitutional morality principles to respect this diversity;

Urging the state to adopt the spirit of transformative constitutionalism and the courts to apply the lens of constitutional morality;

Considering that the top-down state’s approach has failed to address the issues relating to gender justice, rationality, or equality over the years, the individuals and collectives have approached the Courts and compelled them to examine women’s issues; we suggest that the bubble-up approach is rational, gender-sensitive, and just.

Believing that women-led reforms over the decades in the post-colonial India are based on the everyday needs, realities, and concerns;

We, the women citizens of this country, assert that women’s rights are non-negotiable. We once again reiterate all the demands made in the Indian Woman’s Charter of Rights and Duties and further add that



A. Women’s Autonomy and their rights are Non-negotiable.

No institutions, including the state, religious groups, businesses, or caste communities, have the right to make decisions without involving women from various communities who are being impacted and affected by such laws or policies. The state should facilitate conditions supporting women’s autonomy and right to self-determination.

B. Women-centric laws and policies are a must.

Women are not second-class citizens. They possess similar abilities and capacities to make decisions as compared to men. This autonomy and agency need to be respected. Any law impacting women has to be decided by the concerned women. It has to be women-centric. The courts should be women-friendly, inclusive, affordable, and just, where their rights could be protected and upheld.

C. Consent Not Coercion

No women can be coerced or forced to adopt choices or decisions against their will. Women’s autonomy and choices should be respected. Any decision that impacts women should be made by women themselves. Moreover, women who wanted to be governed by the personal laws applicable to their communities could not be forced to follow a state-imposed law. The Supreme Court in Madhu Kishwar v State of Bihar and Women’s Action Group v. Union of India has directed against the elitist approach. As MacKinnon has stated, “diverse standards for diverse communities are not the problem; standards that subordinate women are.” While applying the CEDAW, women’s rights to decide what norms they would follow should be upheld in all circumstances. Based on Constitutional values and morality, we reject the imposition of majoritarian norms, majoritarian patriarchy, and majoritarian morality over diverse religious and cultural practices. The secular state can neither demonize any community nor discriminate against anyone. In the democratic context, the imposition of majoritarianism is unwanted and undesirable. Secularism is a core value enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution along with liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. The freedom to practice religion is promised under Chapter III of the Constitution. The UCC should not undermine religious autonomy and cultural practices, particularly for minority communities. The Law Commission Report of 2018 wrote: “While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of difference. This Commission has, therefore, dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy.” (Para 1.15)

The state cannot selectively outlaw or criminalize personal laws or customary practices followed by various communities. The women from those communities should make demands to revoke any practice they view as harmful;

D. Intersectionality and Diversity

Any family law reform must be based on a feminist approach rooted in intersectionality and diversity. It must be recognized that women are not a homogeneous category. Women’s experiences of discrimination may differ based on religion, caste, class, and region. The imposition of a uniform law might not adequately address these diverse concerns and disregard marginalized communities if the law fails to account for their specific needs. The state must enforce the intersectionality approach to address the diverse concerns of women from marginalized communities.

E. Balancing Religious Freedom and Gender Justice Concerns

Personal laws often provide a sense of identity and belonging to all. Enforcing a UCC and imposing majoritarian ideas that foster gender injustice is ridiculous. The challenge is balancing between enforcing gender equality while respecting cultural and religious diversity. Therefore, family law reforms should be women-led.

F. Reforming, Not Replacing

A blanket UCC that replaces personal laws without addressing the specific inequalities present in those laws is harmful. An alternative is reforming laws that directly address discriminatory practices within those systems. We, therefore, suggest tailored reforms based on women’s needs, realities, and lived experiences. Any legal reform should be made with the active participation of women from diverse communities. Imposing a uniform system that may not be contextually appropriate or sensitive to the nuances of various cultural practices.

G. Women’s Choice to Marriage is Crucial The rights of women in live-in relationships are protected under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Also, the Supreme Court in Shakti Vahini v. Union of India has upheld the rights of adults to choose their life partners. These rights cannot be rolled back under the guise of UCC. The rights of women in inter-caste and interfaith marriages are legally protected under the Special Marriage Act, and also through various rulings by the courts. These cannot be withdrawn under the guise of UCC. Also, the laws to prevent love jihad formulated in several BJP-ruled states are unconstitutional and anti-women. Such laws disrespect women’s autonomy, infantilize and belittle them, and need to be scrapped. The familial and societal coercion in cases jeopardize the life and liberty of an individual. The right to privacy and autonomy is being upheld by the Supreme Court in various decisions . In Shafin Jahan v. KM Asokan, the Court has recognized the fundamental right to choice and autonomy in personal relationships. In Pranav Kumar Mishra v Govt of NCT Delhi, the Supreme Court has laid down a statutory guideline regarding notifying parents and guardians regarding the same. These rights cannot be diluted by invasive policies or draconian laws. Women do not need paternalism but recognition of their rights as equal citizens.

H. No Moral Policing or Paternalist Approach but Recognizing Women’s Rights as Equal Citizens

We women reject any form of moral policing, harassment, or state surveillance. Any laws such as the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Ordinance, 2020, or the love jihad laws are coercive and violate women’s autonomy, self-determination, and their right to choose their partners. These should be discarded because they infantilize and belittle women. The state has no authority to impose its caste or religious-based agenda on women . The laws cannot be weaponized against any section of society to advance the climate of mistrust. Decisions regarding what women should eat, what they wear, whom they should marry, and when they should have children, all relate to women’s agency and autonomy. No one else can impose these decisions on women. The State cannot impose gender stereotypes to limit an individual’s dignity. The Supreme Court, in several cases, have reiterated this principle . The State cannot ignore the struggles of generations of women while enforcing its paternalist approach. Rather, per the constitutional provisions and the global human rights norms, the state is duty-bound to facilitate women’s autonomy by creating conducive conditions. The State has enacted the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act of 2019, which punishes a Muslim male for divorcing his wife by pronouncing talaq three times. However, no such laws have been made for non-Muslim men who abandon or desert their wives and children, which is discriminatory .

I. Eliminate Patriarchy, Democratize Families and Communities

Dismantling hierarchical and patriarchal families is essential because such arrangements perpetuate violence against women. Specifically, a family rooted in the idea of male domination is a potent weapon that controls women’s sexuality and exploits them. Marriages based on companionship or partnership are required along with democratic family structures . Nurturing safe spaces within homes, communities, and public spaces, where diverse voices and concerns can be expressed, heard, and addressed is vital to strengthen the democratic structure.

J. Reform Hindu Family Law to make it more Egalitarian.

The Hindu family laws have been codified between 1952 and 56. Since then, many Hindu women have approached the court demonstrating flaws in the codified law. Hence, the Hindu law is not perfect. Much more is required to ensure equality within families and communities. For instance, the evils such as dowry violence and murders continued despite the existence of law for more than six decades. Child marriages, female foeticide, and infanticide are rampant in several states despite the enactment of the laws and formulation of schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padahao. The honour killing persists despite the Supreme Court’s decision in Lata Singh v Union of India and several other cases allowing inter-caste marriages . The Hindu family law has not yet recognized the equal share of a wife to her matrimonial property in case of dissolution of her marriage. Her contribution to her matrimonial home remains invisible and unrecognized till today. Therefore, the Hindu family laws need to be revised from the feminist perspective and enforced appropriately to uphold the rights of women. Moreover, the Hindu Marriage Law recognizes marriage as a sacrament and not as an equal partnership or a mutual contract between the consenting parties. It emphasizes patrilocal and patrilineal marriages where a woman upon marriage is bound to be transferred to her marital home along with gifts, money, and jewellery. Divorce is not an easy option, even if she faces violence. This hierarchical and rigid understanding of marriage is negatively impacting women and needs re-examination. The provision of Section 9 under the Hindu Marriage Act dealing with the Restitution of Conjugal Rights is a colonial inheritance. The Report by the High-Level Committee on Status of Women, Ministry of WCD in 2015 also recommended that restitution of conjugal rights had no relevance in independent India . It is coercive, violates the will and autonomy of a person, disproportionately affects women, and enables the state’s interference in intimate relationships. It must to be stuck down. In custody cases, tragically, children are frequently used as pawns by the fathers to harass mothers. The state needs to reiterate the principle of the best interests of the child, and in cases where the father is not in a situation to pay maintenance or intentionally fails to pay the same, the state should make suitable arrangements to finance the child’s education and upbringing. The terms such as an illegitimate child are absurd. A child cannot be penalized for the negligent actions of the parents. Children’s rights in all situations need to be protected.

K. Reform in Personal Laws applicable to all communities

The state must re-examine the personal laws applicable to various communities and ensure sex equality with the consent of women from those communities. The object is to protect plurality, diversity, and unity while ensuring equality. This Special Marriage Act too contains several unjust provisions that discriminate against women and need rethinking.

L. Respecting and Upholding Women’s Economic Rights

Women’s property and land rights must be upheld. The equal rights of daughters in the family property, including agricultural land, have been upheld through amendments in the Hindu Succession Act. However, the Law Commission Report in 2018 observed that in cases of self-acquired property of women, discrimination exists and needs reworking to make it gender equitable. In all other communities, women should be granted equal land rights as the heirs of ancestral or familial property. Women who work on land must possess legal ownership of the same . Recognizing the value of caring and household work women do is crucial. The demand made in the All-India Charter for Women in 1946 regarding the recognition of household work of women has not yet materialized. We call upon the state to recognize the economic value of women’s work within homes. The state must make relevant provisions to recognize invisible and unpaid women’s work. The Madras High Court in 2023 formally recognized the unpaid domestic labour performed by a married woman while determining her rights to matrimonial property . Women’s right to marital property must be legally recognized. Over centuries, tribal groups have shown how community land ownership through customary laws can effectively govern rich resources. Many of them have fought against corporate giants to advocate for community rights. These practices need to be preserved and reflected upon.

M. End All Forms of Violence Against Women in Homes

Experiences show that the Dowry Prohibition Law, the Domestic Violence Law, criminal laws provisions such as Section 498A IPC, Section 125 CrPC, the Family Court Act, 1984, are not seriously enforced by the state. Rather, over the decades, efforts were made to dilute these laws. This misogyny must end.

Also, several times, Bills were introduced to limit the costs incurred on wedding celebrations. However, the state took no action to curb marriage expenses. Rather, dowry malls are being constructed. These actions are forcing poor families to take loans to solemnize the marriages of their daughters.

Women in this country demand that all laws to end violence should be seriously implemented. We urge the state to take measures to eliminate evil practices such as dowry violence , domestic violence , and all other forms of violence against women that persist and are increasing despite being prohibited by the law; The state is merely paying lip services to women’s rights. The infrastructure necessary to effectively implement these laws is largely absent. For example, while the Domestic Violence Act promises access to medical aid and psychological assistance on paper, such support is often unavailable to survivors in practice. Similarly, the persistent issue of the absence of Dowry Prohibition Officers has been raised repeatedly. Yet, little has been done to appoint dedicated personnel as mandated by the Dowry Prohibition Act.

We demand the state to effectively enforce the Dowry Prohibition Law, the Domestic Violence Law, the criminal and civil laws to ensure women’s safety in true spirit and provide measures such as adequate medical support, legal aid, psychological support, shelter homes, creches, working women hostels, one-stop centers, and other measures;

Several studies show how the courts are preaching misogyny relying on the myth of misuse to dilute the women-friendly laws without examining the data or the facts at the ground level . We demand that the state should take measures to end the culture of violence with impunity ; The debate around criminalizing marital rape remains unresolved. In Independent Thought v. Union of India , the Supreme Court recognized that sexual intercourse with a girl child between the ages of fifteen and eighteen constitutes rape within marriage. However, the broader issue of recognizing marital rape as a criminal offense is still not addressed. Although the matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court, the state continues to demonstrate reluctance in fulfilling its commitment to ensuring a violence-free life for women. We strongly urge the state to enact legislation that unequivocally criminalizes marital rape. Women are facing severe violence in private and public spaces. The abandoned women, the divorced women, the widows, the destitute, the separated, the aged, the single women, and survivors of invalid or polygamous marriages, are all facing innumerable problems. Some are harassed and tortured, and yet the state is hardly making provisions to ensure their dignity. No steps have been taken to punish the men who torture women or abandon them without ensuring their sustenance. We demand that the state provides comprehensive measures, including adequate housing, work opportunities, care services, and social security provisions for those in precarious situations.

N. Reject Harmful Customs and Unjust Practices.

All harmful practices, customs, and rituals such as dowry violence, female foeticide, and infanticide, among others, that endanger women must be ended either by law or by reform from the communities themselves. The stereotypes and myths associated with perpetuating misogyny and sexism must end.

O. Inclusive Socio-Legal Framework

The Law Commission Report, 2018 raised the issue of protecting the rights of women with different abilities. The state needs to develop an inclusive framework of rights for all such persons. The rights of transgender individuals, LGBTQIA+ communities, those demanding recognition of same-sex marriage, and groups whose rights have been upheld by the courts need to be enforced to advance equity . In many cases, heterosexual norms have been rejected while the Court has recognized the existence of familial relationships other than heteronormative families . These cannot be rolled back. Rooted in the concepts of ethics and embracing a broad and inclusive interpretation of constitutional rights, it becomes a moral and legal imperative of the state to ensure dignity, justice and humane treatment to all lives regardless of their status or circumstances. This obligation is especially crucial for those in a vulnerable situation such as refugee women and children, prisoners, and those in crisis and emergency situations, including sickness and death. Recognizing their inherent dignity as human beings, the state must work to safeguard their rights, provide necessary protections, and create systems of support that reflect compassion, fairness, and equity.

P. Enhancing Women’s Access to Justice

The state is duty-bound by the constitution to ensure access to fair, speedy, affordable, and quality justice for women and the marginalized. It is about facilitating an environment where women can exercise their rights in practice . Combating gender stereotypes in the courtrooms, eliminating misogyny, eradicating sexism, and ending the patriarchal mindset are crucial to develop an empathetic approach to gender justice. Rethinking the courtrooms as constructive spaces where domination is contested and the entrenched power structures are demolished by those at the margins is necessary . Creating a positive legal culture through transformative constitutionalism is essential to rebuild the citizens’ trust in the legal system.

Q. Ensuring Support Mechanisms in Place Creating a women-centric legal system and developing supportive systems for women to access quality legal aid, counseling, medical services, and affordable legal services together may help. Merely amending the law may not help unless supported by conditions necessary for effectively enforcing the law. Women’s rights will not work unless concrete steps are taken to enforce them. In the neoliberal era, when the kinship support is dwindling, the state needs to enhance women’s economic rights by facilitating women’s employment and entrepreneurship opportunities besides strategically enforcing their property and land rights.

R. Education and Awareness Programs are important. Although legal amendments have been made over the decades, the state has made minimal efforts to educate or train women about their rights. Law enforcement must go hand-in-hand with comprehensive education and awareness programs. Women’s awareness of their legal rights and how they can navigate family law systems is crucial to challenge discriminatory practices. The policies, programmes, and schemes that provide inclusive education about life skills, financial, legal, and digital literacy, all need re-evaluation. The state must invest in gender sensitization programmes to involve men including state functionaries, political organizations, and religious leaders. The state must establish educational models based on rationalism and consciousness-raising instead of focusing only on nationalism or employment-oriented models. Important is individuals’ participation in the process of self-governance, hence achieving Swaraj (self-rule) in the true sense.

S. Secularize and Reform Religions The state must dialogue with women, community leaders, and religious leaders to reform religious norms internally to secularize them and to make them gender friendly.

T. Inculcate Scientific Temper, Humanism, Fraternity, and Spirit of Inquiry

The state must take measures to help citizens inculcate scientific temper, humanism, and spirit of inquiry and reform mandated by Article 51A(h) of the Constitution.

U. Respecting the Dignity of Women is a fundamental duty.

Article 51A(e) of the Indian Constitution directs every citizen to promote harmony, respect diversity, and renounce practices derogatory to women. The state must take steps to enable citizens to follow these norms. This is further substantiated by spirit of Article 21 which prioritizes the right to life with dignity. The state is obligated to ensure the dignity of all lives.

V. Enhancing Women’s Political Participation Women’s right to participate in making decisions at all levels needs to be respected. Be it Parliament or Panchayat, Supreme Court, or any institution, it is essential to create space for women to assume leadership roles and ensure safe environments where their voices should be heard and acted upon

W. Addressing Structural Inequalities

The state is obliged to create enabling conditions that reduce income inequalities and eliminate all forms of discrimination based on sex, religion, caste, class, or any intersecting identities. A central object is to eradicate patriarchy. In the current scenario, when the country is performing low in the Hunger Index, the Gender Index, and other social indicators, improving the material conditions of the marginalized is crucial. The state must facilitate conditions to enhance social security provisions through access to quality education, health care, adequate nutrition, employment, sustainable livelihoods, environmental rights, and all other entitlements guaranteed to every citizen. The state must ensure quality services regarding access to justice to ensure conditions that help women exercise their rights. The state must provide equal opportunities to work for women while upholding their right to equal pay for equal work and enabling a safe and decent environment. Strengthening grassroots women’s organizations, investing in research and training on gender issues, improving community outreach, examining curriculum in schools and colleges from the gender perspective, and developing comprehensive strategies for women’s empowerment are some concrete steps required at the larger level. Family law reform must be woven around strategies such as the optional code, voluntary code, and `reverse optionality’ entailing any person can revert to personal law if she desires. Imposing a compulsory Code is undesirable.

Adv. Dr. Shalu Nigam is a feminist lawyer and researcher working on gender, governance, and human rights issues. Her most recent book which is published in on Dowry is a Serious Economic Violence: Rethinking Dowry Violence Law in India.

