Trump Deflecting Blame and Perpetuating Other Grave Wrongs

We all, assuredly, recall that Joe Biden was great in improving the U.S. economy after the Covid-19 outbreak happened. For example, he, supposedly, helped create an impressive 750,000 factory jobs, along with a 12.6%. GDP growth,

16.6 million jobs created overall, along with a very low unemployment rate.

Despite this tremendous feat, Americans still griped due to inflation and personally blamed the President for a generally higher inflation rate. They, also and rightfully so, according to Michael Moore, the film maker and social commentator, castigated him. As Michael Moore recently shared: “Nearly a third — 29% — of the millions of people who voted for Biden in 2020 but who didn’t vote for Harris in 2024 cited their top reason as the Biden/Harris administration’s support for and funding of the war on Gaza. (This was more than those who cited the economy or immigration as their main reason). The media will not report it this way (“It’s the price of eggs!”), just as no media today on this 50th anniversary will state the simple truth that we, the mighty USA, were defeated in Vietnam by one of the poorest countries on Earth, a country which did not possess a single aircraft carrier, no destroyers, no B-52-style bombers — not even one goddamn attack helicopter! They did not have tank divisions, nor a single canister of napalm, no amphibious assault vehicles, not even one pathetic military Jeep that wasn’t a Soviet tin-can knock-off with maybe three wheels on it. They had nothing but the will of their own people to be free of the freedom-loving Americans.”

Meanwhile, President Trump, on the campaign trail and in office for his second term exaggeratingly bragged that he’d get rid of inflation and cause the U.S. economy to boom. However, it, instead, has practically tanked — shrunk for the first several months of his term in office this year — the first and only such a decline in three whole years!So who does Trump blame for the happening — obviously Joe Biden. Despite that all of the facts and recorded statistical data (easily available online and in print) point otherwise, it seems that he expects fawning Americans to believe his lies about this topic and others simply because he, a full fledged narcissist, wants that as the outcome. How incredible! What a humongously

inflated ego!

Yet of course, Trump will try to deflect the blame as he frequently lies (with lots of empirically proof of that being the case since he’s an inveterate liar — one seemingly incapable of remorse or reformation) and nastily castigates with vulgarity in the mix, too, such as (one of many, many examples) he called the governor of California New Scum while knowing fully well that the word “scum” is a negative slang word for dirty human male sperm! … I’d love seeing somebody try to teach him some manners, kindness, couthness and civility! He, clearly, does need lessons in refinement and one wonders the reason that his parents neglected such training as, apparently, they surely did raise a spoiled, self-centered brat.

So despite that some of the public finds him as a refreshing change who takes no gaff since he loves to punish and be the winner, and powerful controller in contentions (even to the point that he’ll sexually violate a hated-by-him woman against her will and in another instance pay bribe money to come out on top), he is also bringing some very bad government choices (illegal ones at that), along with getting rid of some forms of government graft and corruption that we’ve nearly always had in Washington, D.C.

So he is a mixed bag and his wrongs more than offset whatever he has corrected so far in Washington, D.C.

Apparently and in the final reckoning, Trump can’t help himself, it appears, in terms of stopping his unending sheer mass and stream of wild fabrications. It’s, obviously, a pathology of sorts, especially as some deeply engrained, customs, plus relied upon habits tend to die hard for addicts to the wrongs.

Thus, no wonder he screams or threatens all of the time that the media is biased and against him, and he’s hell bent to condemn news source after news source, while threatening with lawsuits and other means! It’s partly, assuredly, that he hates the truth and can’t abide by it!

Name: Email:

Sally Dugman lives in and writes from Massachusetts where she refuses to vote for the lesser of two evils on account of morality concerns. So accordingly, she couldn’t tolerated Bombs-Away Biden due to his complicity in murdering Palistinian civilians and other shocking reasons, nor tolerate his equally if not more unethical foe, Self-serving Trump.